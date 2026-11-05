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American Football

Bee's best: Who will be the Central Section Division V champion? Make your picks

By Anthony Galaviz,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eCsdy_1GnxhqAf00

The Central Section football playoffs start on Friday.

Here is your opportunity to pick the winner in each division using separate polls.

Division V includes No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Selma, No. 3 Orosi, No. 4 Reedley, No. 5 Woodlake, No. 6 Chavez, No. 7 East Bakersfield, No. 8 Sanger West, No. 9 Sierra Pacific, No. 10 Firebaugh, No. 11 Bishop Union, No. 12 Caruthers, No. 13 Hoover, No. 14 Torres and No. 15 Cabrillo.

Voting for the poll begins now and ends at 6:59 p.m. Friday.

To vote again, simply refresh the page.

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