Bee's best: Who will be the Central Section Division V champion? Make your picks

The Central Section football playoffs start on Friday.

Here is your opportunity to pick the winner in each division using separate polls.

Division V includes No. 1 Foothill, No. 2 Selma, No. 3 Orosi, No. 4 Reedley, No. 5 Woodlake, No. 6 Chavez, No. 7 East Bakersfield, No. 8 Sanger West, No. 9 Sierra Pacific, No. 10 Firebaugh, No. 11 Bishop Union, No. 12 Caruthers, No. 13 Hoover, No. 14 Torres and No. 15 Cabrillo.

Voting for the poll begins now and ends at 6:59 p.m. Friday.

To vote again, simply refresh the page.