Motorcycle rider killed in crash with pickup truck in Fresno, CHP says

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after colliding with a pickup truck in Fresno.

The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Parkway Drive, north of Herndon Avenue.

CHP said a man driving a Dodge Ram flatbed truck towing a 28-foot livestock trailer was exiting the north driveway of the EZ Trip gas station and preparing to turn left onto southbound Parkway Drive.

As the truck entered the roadway, a man riding a Yamaha R6 motorcycle northbound on Parkway Drive collided with the left side of the truck, suffering critical injuries.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver was not injured, CHP said.

Investigators said alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash. CHP also confirmed the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.