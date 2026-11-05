5 ways to enjoy Fresno's Taco Truck Throwdown 15 at Chukchansi Park this weekend

Tacos like these from Cocula’s Taqueria were winners at the 11th Taco Truck Throwdown in downtown Fresno. Special to the Bee/Cocula's Taqueria

Expect downtown Fresno to be crowded this Saturday night as Taco Truck Throwdown 15, a celebration of Fresno’s food scene, returns to Chukchansi Park.

Here are five ways to enjoy the event:

With an open mind

This year, 22 competitors are going head-to-head to compete for two prizes: the Judge’s Choice Award and the People’s Choice Award.

Between 12,000 and 15,000 people attend the Taco Truck Throwdown every year.

Mike Osegueda, the founder of Street Eats and organizer of the Taco Truck Throwdown, said that a lot of previous years’ winners are now judging the competition, which means there’s room for some new blood to claim the crown.

“Odds are, we’re going to have some new champions,” Osegueda said. “The field seems wide open.”

The food trucks owners each choose what they think is the best taco to represent their food, which means that all sorts of tacos will be available Saturday.

“Some people will get a little more adventurous sometimes,” Osegueda said. “It is up to the truck to showcase what it is that they do well. You give us what you think your best thing is.”

The full list of competitors is here.

With a michelada

Tacos aren’t the only category on display. Saturday’s Taco Truck Throwdown will also feature a Michelada Throwdown, with 10 competitors facing off to determine who makes the best michelada.

“I think everything is a lot more fun when there’s a trophy on the line,” Osegueda said.

One of the contestants in the Michelada Throwdown, Aguas Las Rancheritas, is known for its pop-up tent, but recently added a physical location.

With some salsa

Food trucks and drink stands aren’t the only ones getting in on the action. Several restaurants, including Cuca’s Restaurant, Dab Tacos and Miguel’s Salsa, are competing against each other in the Salsa Throwdown.

Miguel’s Salsa has been part of the Salsa Throwdown ever since the first event in 2023. They won that year, a month before opening their space in Clovis’s Peacock Market, and owners Lisa and Miguel Segura haven’t decided yet which of their salsa they’re bringing to the competition this year.

“We’re going to have our own competition and let our customers decide,” Lisa said.

With some music

While Taco Truck Throwdown started as a partnership with the Fresno Grizzlies, it’s evolved into more of a festival, drawing in major musical talent. This year, the headliners are Waka Flocka Flame, Too $hort, La Sonora Dinamita and Malo.

In an ad for the Throwdown, Waka Flacka Flame asked for ‘assistance’ finding the best tacos in the Central Valley.

“I’m from the south,” Waka Flaka Flame said. “I keep hearing the west has the best tacos. Show me, man. I’m eating. I’m coming with an empty stomach.”

In style

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $125 for VIP. VIP tickets come with eight taco vouchers, four drink vouchers and a special front-of-stage viewing area.

The winners of the Taco Truck Throwdown often get a massive business boost from the event. Taco Pinto, which had only been operating for a couple of months before entering and winning its first Throwdown, is now one of the “most popular” trucks in town, according to Osegueda, and El Premio Mayor, which has won six times, now has two physical locations.

“The idea of the Fresno tacos and the Fresno tacos hat has done so much for the world outside Fresno,” Osegueda said.