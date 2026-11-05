Popular Indian grocery store is expanding with restaurant in Fresno. See where

Customers browse the vegetable aisles at Shan-E-Punjab, an Indian grocery store in Fresno. Gagandeep Singh/gagandeep.singh@fresnobee.com

A popular Indian grocery store is expanding in Fresno, bringing a taste of home closer to more local families.

Shan-E-Punjab plans to soon open a second supermarket and restaurant in West Fresno.

“While there are a few food markets and eateries nearby, we are eager to offer another quality option for residents in West Fresno,” store owner Satnam Singh said.

On a recent weekday morning, Singh worked diligently at his office computer while steady waves of shoppers browsed the aisles of the store and restaurant patrons filled the dining area, surrounded by the warm aroma of traditional Indian curries.

Here’s what local shoppers can expect at the new Shan-E-Punjab:

Satnam Singh, the owner of Shan-E-Punjab, works in his office in Fresno. Gagandeep Singh/gagandeep.singh@fresnobee.com

How did Indian grocery store get its start?

Shan-E-Punjab is dedicated to bringing authentic Punjabi flavors to the Central Valley through “home-style cooking and warm hospitality,” the store said on its website.

In addition to a South Asian market stocked with “a wide selection of spices, staples and specialty products,” Shan-E-Punjab features an on-site restaurant serving “fresh, flavorful dishes” such as lentil curries, tandoori chicken and samosa, store representatives said.

What began as a passion for traditional cuisine has grown into a trusted market and dining staple.

Singh’s father, Sukhdev Singh, immigrated to the United States from Punjab, a north Indian state, in 1997.

The elder Singh relocated from the Bay Area to Fresno in 2002, and launched a family-owned grocery venture.

Shan-E-Punjab in Fresno was established in 2007.

“Sukhdev Singh established the original Shan-E-Punjab — meaning ‘Pride of Punjab’ — in 2007,” Satnam Singh told The Fresno Bee.

The family moved the business to West Shaw Avenue in 2010.

Four years later, when a highway overpass project required that store to be demolished, Singh said, Shan-E-Punjab relocated to its current space at 4741 West Shaw Ave.

Singh moved to the United States in 2003 with his brother and joined the business. He now oversees all daily store operations.

Singh said his father has retired “to enjoy farming.”

Popular Indian grocery store Shan-E-Punjab is opening its second location in Fresno. Gagandeep Singh/gagandeep.singh@fresnobee.com

Where is new Shan-E-Punjab location?

The second Shan-E-Punjab storefront is at 2811 West Clinton Ave. in Fresno, just behind the Arco gas station at Marks and Clinton avenues.

After acquiring the former Indian Market site, the Singh family remodeled the 3,700-square-foot space.

“While it is smaller than our flagship location, it is well-suited to serve customers in this neighborhood,” Singh said.

When will new local supermarket open?

Shan-E-Punjab plans to open its Clinton Avenue location by Thanksgiving.

“We plan to officially open on Nov. 24, 2026,” Singh said.

Is Clinton Avenue business hiring?

According to Singh, the store’s expansion will generate local employment opportunities.

“We anticipate hiring at least seven new staff members,” he said.

Sikh symbols and a warrior statue stand proudly at the entrance of the Shan-E-Punjab store. Gagandeep Singh/gagandeep.singh@fresnobee.com

Why open a new grocery store in West Fresno?

West Fresno is home to a robust Indian population, including a strong Sikh community.

The vibrant neighborhood even features a local school and park named after Jaswant Singh Khalra, an Indian human rights activist with ties to California’s Central Valley.

According to U.S. Census estimates, 23,589 people in Fresno County identified as Indian in 2025, including 17,283 Fresno residents.

Though Singh originally explored expanding into Clovis, timeline delays paved the way for a West Fresno location.

“It was completely unplanned,” Singh said. “When a great opportunity matches strong customer demand, you take it.”

What can I expect from new store and restaurant?

Shan-E-Punjab offers specialty Indian grocery items along with fresh produce.

Singh said that the grocery store carries Asian vegetables that standard supermarkets often lack, including okra, bitter melon, spinach, fenugreek leaves, and cabbage.

The new space will combine a comprehensive grocery inventory with an attached restaurant offering dine-in and takeout options.

“We built an outdoor patio, so guests can enjoy open-air dining,” Singh said.

Shan-E-Punjab’s menu features traditional dishes such as chicken curry, chana masala and saag paneer, served with naan, paratha flatbread and rice.

Drink options include mango lassi and banana shakes, with desserts include falooda ice cream and gulab jamun dough balls soaked in sugar syrup.

What is driving growth of local Indian markets?

Singh credits the growth of the local Indian grocery industry to stores’ extensive variety of products, reliable inventory and diverse brands that cater to customer preferences.

“Consistent product availability and pricing are what keep our customers coming back,” Singh said.

Another factor is Fresno’s rapidly growing Indian community.

“Fresno offers a more affordable cost of living than many major California cities, attracting Indian origin families alongside strong representations in the agriculture and trucking industries,” Singh said.