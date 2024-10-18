Fresno, Clovis restaurants temporarily closed for September food safety violations

Reality Check is a Fresno Bee series holding those in power to account and shining a light on their decisions. Have a tip? Email tips@fresnobee.com .

Food safety violations including insect infestations, rodent droppings and other problems resulted in the temporary closure of several restaurants or food businesses last month in Fresno and Clovis.

The closures by Fresno County Department of Public Health inspectors happened at Tutis Fruties in downtown Fresno, the Fruit Truck commissary in southeast Fresno, Maharaja Sweets and Spices in Clovis, and Little Fat Dumpling and Heirloom in northeast Fresno.

During a Sept. 5 visit to at Maharaja Sweets and Spices near Clovis and Herndon avenues, an inspector ordered the restaurant closed after finding insects in dry goods, as well as large amounts of vermin droppings. The inspection also revealed excessive buildup of grime and grease on equipment. The restaurant reopened on Sept. 11 after passing a reinspection visit.

The other September closures were:

Tutis Fruties on Fulton Street near Tulare Street. A Sept. 4 inspection revealed that the business was operating without a valid permit. A lack of electricity throughout the building was also factored in the closure. The health department reports that the restaurant remains closed as of Oct. 17.

on Fulton Street near Tulare Street. A Sept. 4 inspection revealed that the business was operating without a valid permit. A lack of electricity throughout the building was also factored in the closure. The health department reports that the restaurant remains closed as of Oct. 17. The Fruit Truck commissary on Butler avenue near Orange Avenue. A Sept. 4 inspection at the commissary for the food truck resulted in a closure because the business was operating without a permit. It was authorized to reopen two days later.

commissary on Butler avenue near Orange Avenue. A Sept. 4 inspection at the commissary for the food truck resulted in a closure because the business was operating without a permit. It was authorized to reopen two days later. Little Fat Dumpling on Friant Road between Fresno Street and Audubon Drive. A Sept. 10 inspection discovered cockroaches in the restaurant’s kitchen. The business reopened Sept. 12 following a reinspection visit.

on Friant Road between Fresno Street and Audubon Drive. A Sept. 10 inspection discovered cockroaches in the restaurant’s kitchen. The business reopened Sept. 12 following a reinspection visit. Heirloom at Fresno Street and Friant Road. A Sept. 17 inspection found that a clogged grease trap interceptor was causing an overflow in the parking lot and drains inside the restaurant to back up, prompting a closure. The restaurant reopened the next day.

What inspectors look for

The Fresno County Department of Public Health has about two dozen environmental health specialists who monitor almost 5,000 restaurants, snack bars, grocery stores, commissaries, delicatessens and food vendors across the county, making unannounced visits several times a year.

Restaurants also are inspected in response to complaints or other concerns from the public, including when people report what they believe are health or sanitation issues at restaurants.

Insect or vermin infestations are violations that can result in immediate closure of restaurants or food businesses when they are observed by health inspectors.

A single cockroach like the American cockroach in this file photo won’t necessarily cause Fresno County health inspectors to close a restaurant, but evidence of a significant infestation by these and other critters will prompt a shutdown until the problem is cleaned up.

Among other serious concerns for food safety are refrigerators that don’t keep food cold enough or steam tables that don’t keep food hot enough to inhibit bacterial growth, or clogged sinks or drains that cause contaminated water to back up into kitchens.

A lack of hot water is one of the most common violations Department of Public Health inspectors find when they make their routine visits. Hot water at a temperature of at least 120 degrees is considered important by inspectors for safely washing pots, pans, dishes and glasses, and 100 degrees for employees to wash their hands.

In most instances, if an inspector finds a problem, it’s something that can be fixed on the spot. This can include having enough bleach or sanitizer in the water used to wipe down food-preparation areas, replenishing soap, paper towels and toilet paper in the restrooms, or reminding employees to wash their hands and wear gloves and hairnets.

When inspectors visit a restaurant or other food service business, there is a lengthy and detailed list of more than 50 things that draw their scrutiny. They include:

Whether the manager and all employees have the required food safety or food-handling certificates.

Hygiene of individual employees.

Ways to keep cold food at or below 41 degrees and hot food above 135 degrees.

Use of proper sterilization for counters, tables, utensils and cookware.

Overall cleanliness.

Proper drainage of sinks and floor drains.

Restrooms stocked with supplies.

Whether the business has the proper license or permit.