There is something slightly ridiculous about spending your healthiest working years trying to afford a retirement you might not enjoy as much later. Yet that’s exactly the bargain behind two common retirement scenarios: walk away at 60 with $500,000 or keep working until 70 and leave with $1 million.

One option offers freedom earlier. The other offers twice the savings, potentially higher Social Security benefits, and ten fewer years of retirement expenses to cover. On paper, the million-dollar option looks like an easy winner. But retirement planning doesn’t happen on paper. It happens during grocery trips, medical appointments, family vacations, market downturns, and those wonderfully ordinary mornings when nobody expects you at work.

The better choice depends on something bigger than the account balance: how much money you need, how long you need it, and what you want your remaining years to look like.

The Million-Dollar Advantage Comes With a Catch

Let’s start with the obvious attraction. Retiring at 70 with $1 million gives you considerably more financial breathing room than retiring at 60 with $500,000. Assuming both amounts represent your total retirement savings, the larger nest egg can support more spending and provide a bigger cushion against unexpected expenses.

Think about a commonly used retirement planning guideline. Fidelity suggests withdrawing approximately 4% to 5% of initial savings during the first retirement year, then adjusting that dollar amount for inflation annually. Using 4% for a simple comparison, the $500,000 portfolio produces $20,000 in initial annual withdrawals. The $1 million portfolio produces $40,000. That’s a substantial difference. Neither figure includes Social Security, pensions, investment earnings, or other income. However, the comparison illustrates why the larger balance looks so attractive.

There’s another catch. The person retiring at 70 spent another decade working, saving, and postponing retirement spending. That $1 million didn’t arrive as a gift from a generous financial fairy. It came with ten additional years of employment and ten years of life outside retirement.

And inflation quietly changes the comparison. A million dollars ten years from now won’t purchase what a million dollars buys today. The later retiree has more money, but that money also faces higher prices.

Ten Years Of Freedom Have Real Value

The 60-year-old retiree gets something the 70-year-old cannot recover: time. Those additional years could include traveling, pursuing hobbies, spending time with grandchildren, volunteering, or simply enjoying mornings without an alarm clock.

There is also a financial advantage to retiring earlier that doesn’t appear in a retirement account statement. Leaving work can eliminate commuting expenses, professional clothing purchases, workplace lunches, and other employment-related costs. Some retirees also spend less because they no longer maintain demanding work schedules.

However, retiring at 60 means funding a longer retirement. Someone who leaves work at 60 might need their savings to support several decades of living expenses. That creates more exposure to inflation, market fluctuations, and unexpected healthcare costs. The $500,000 balance also leaves less room for expensive mistakes. A major home repair, an extended period of poor investment returns, or an unexpected family expense could force difficult spending decisions.

Early retirement can work beautifully for someone with modest expenses, manageable housing costs, and additional income sources. It becomes considerably harder when the retirement budget already looks like a game of financial Jenga.

Social Security Changes The Comparison

Social Security adds another wrinkle because the retirement date and the benefit-claiming date don’t have to match. Americans can generally claim retirement benefits beginning at 62. However, claiming before full retirement age permanently reduces the monthly benefit. Waiting beyond full retirement age increases it through delayed retirement credits, up to age 70.

For people born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67. Claiming at 70 produces 124% of the full retirement benefit, according to the Social Security Administration. That creates an interesting possibility for the person retiring at 60. They could stop working, live partly on savings, and postpone Social Security until 70. Doing so could provide a larger monthly benefit later.

Meanwhile, someone working until 70 might also delay claiming benefits. That person could enter retirement with more savings and a larger monthly Social Security check.

The difference depends on individual earnings records, claiming decisions, and other household income. Married couples should also consider potential survivor benefits when comparing claiming strategies. Social Security estimates from a personal account provide a much better starting point than guessing based on someone else’s monthly check.

Healthcare Can Make Sixty More Expensive

One expense can complicate early retirement considerably: health insurance. Medicare generally begins at 65, not 60. Someone leaving a job at 60 therefore needs a plan for covering healthcare costs during those five years.

Some retirees qualify for coverage through a spouse’s employer. Others purchase insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Depending on household income and eligibility, marketplace coverage may include premium tax credits.

Those premiums, deductibles, and out-of-pocket expenses need to fit into the retirement budget. A retirement calculation that ignores healthcare can look wonderfully affordable until the insurance bill arrives.

The 70-year-old retiree avoids that particular five-year gap if they maintain employer coverage until retirement. However, Medicare enrollment still requires planning. Certain employer coverage arrangements allow people to delay Medicare Part B without penalties, while other arrangements don’t. Medicare recommends checking coverage rules before making enrollment decisions.

The First Few Years Can Make Or Break The Plan

Investment performance creates another difference between these scenarios.

Retirees don’t control whether the stock market delivers a wonderful year or an absolutely miserable one. Unfortunately, the timing of those returns can matter enormously. Suppose someone retires at 60 and immediately encounters a major market downturn. They still need money for groceries, utilities, and everyday expenses. Selling investments during a decline to cover withdrawals can permanently reduce the portfolio’s ability to recover.

Financial planners call this sequence-of-returns risk. It describes how poor investment returns early in retirement can damage a portfolio, even when long-term average returns eventually improve.

The person retiring at 70 also faces market risk, but their shorter retirement period may require less time for their savings to support withdrawals. They may also have more flexibility to adjust spending.

A sensible retirement plan accounts for investment risk, cash reserves, withdrawal needs, and spending flexibility. Simply assuming an investment account will deliver steady annual growth makes for a pleasant spreadsheet, not necessarily a dependable retirement strategy.

Which Retirement Would Actually Feel Better?

The answer depends heavily on lifestyle. Someone with a paid-off house, low expenses, and a reliable pension might enjoy retiring at 60 with $500,000. Another household with a mortgage, expensive healthcare needs, and substantial monthly spending might struggle with the same balance.

Retirement also doesn’t have to be an all-or-nothing decision. Part-time work, consulting, seasonal employment, or gradually reducing working hours can provide income without requiring another decade of full-time employment.

That middle ground deserves consideration. Working until 70 isn’t the only alternative to leaving at 60, and retiring early doesn’t necessarily mean abandoning every opportunity to earn money. Compare how much each scenario leaves for discretionary spending. A larger account balance looks less impressive if most of it must cover expenses you cannot avoid.

A Bigger Retirement Account Isn’t Always A Better Life

Retiring at 70 with $1 million offers stronger financial advantages on several fronts. More savings, potentially higher Social Security benefits, and fewer retirement years to finance can create considerable security.

But retiring at 60 with $500,000 offers something money cannot replace: another decade of control over your time. For some households, that freedom outweighs the financial advantages of waiting.

Neither choice automatically guarantees a comfortable retirement. The right decision depends on spending habits, health, family responsibilities, investment risk, and income sources. Perhaps the most useful question isn’t whether $500,000 beats $1 million. It’s whether the additional ten years of work would meaningfully improve the retirement those years were supposed to finance.

Would you take the $500,000 and retire at 60, or keep working until 70 for $1 million? And what would ultimately make you choose one over the other?

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