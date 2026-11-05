7 Retirement Planning Mistakes People Make in Their Final Working Years

The last few years before retirement can feel like a well-earned victory lap. The mortgage balance looks smaller, the kids have launched, and the office coffee suddenly seems less tolerable. After decades of working, leaving the daily grind finally feels within reach.

Unfortunately, this is also when some expensive retirement mistakes happen. People get so focused on choosing a retirement date that they overlook the decisions surrounding it. A poorly timed Social Security claim, an overlooked health insurance gap, or an overly optimistic spending estimate can follow someone for years.

The final working years aren’t simply about accumulating a little more money. They’re about making sure the money, benefits, and lifestyle plans actually work together. Here are seven mistakes that can complicate an otherwise well-earned retirement.

1. Treating the Retirement Date as the Finish Line

A retirement date looks wonderfully simple on a calendar. Friday marks the final paycheck, and Monday begins a new chapter. Unfortunately, the financial transition requires more preparation than cleaning out an office desk.

Someone planning to retire at 65, for example, might have enough savings but no clear withdrawal strategy. Which account should supply the first monthly check? How much should come from a 401(k), an IRA, or taxable investments? What happens when an unexpected expense arrives? These questions deserve answers before employment income disappears.

Build a retirement income plan that accounts for Social Security, pensions, savings, taxes, and regular expenses. Also consider how withdrawals might change as retirement progresses. A collection of retirement accounts isn’t automatically a dependable paycheck.

2. Claiming Social Security Simply Because It’s Available

Turning 62 can make Social Security look awfully tempting. After years of payroll deductions, collecting a monthly check feels like finally getting something back. But claiming early can permanently reduce the monthly benefit.

For people born in 1960 or later, full retirement age is 67. Claiming at 62 generally means receiving 70% of the full retirement benefit. Delaying beyond full retirement age increases benefits until age 70, when delayed retirement credits stop. That doesn’t make waiting automatically superior. Someone with health concerns, limited savings, or immediate income needs may have good reasons to claim earlier. Married couples also need to consider how their individual claiming decisions affect household income and potential survivor benefits.

The mistake involves treating Social Security like a birthday present rather than a financial decision. Compare estimates at different claiming ages through the Social Security Administration’s online account before choosing a start date.

3. Assuming Medicare Will Handle Every Healthcare Expense

Healthcare planning often gets postponed because employer insurance currently handles much of the administrative headache. Then retirement approaches, and suddenly the employee benefits department won’t be there to answer questions.

Medicare eligibility generally begins at 65, but enrollment rules depend on existing coverage. People with qualifying health insurance through current employment may qualify for a Special Enrollment Period after employment or coverage ends. That period generally lasts eight months for Part B. COBRA coverage doesn’t extend it.

There’s another wrinkle: Medicare doesn’t eliminate premiums, deductibles, copayments, or prescription costs. Someone retiring before 65 also needs a plan for health insurance until Medicare eligibility begins.

Get the employer’s coverage-ending date, compare insurance options, and estimate recurring medical expenses. A retirement budget that assumes healthcare will somehow work itself out has a rather expensive blind spot.

4. Neglecting Catch-Up Contributions While Still Earning a Salary

The final working years offer something retirement won’t: the opportunity to increase savings through regular employment income. Yet some workers stop contributing aggressively because they assume they’ve already missed their chance.

That thinking overlooks catch-up contributions. In 2026, eligible workers age 50 and older can contribute an additional $8,000 to many 401(k) and similar workplace plans. Workers turning 60 through 63 may qualify for a higher $11,250 catch-up limit, subject to plan rules.

Not every employer plan permits every contribution option. Still, checking the plan’s rules could reveal room to save more, particularly if the employer offers matching contributions.

Someone approaching retirement might also review investment fees and contribution allocations. Simply putting more money into an expensive or poorly understood investment arrangement doesn’t guarantee a better outcome. Make the remaining paychecks work deliberately.

5. Underestimating What Retirement Will Actually Cost

Retirement budgets sometimes contain a curious assumption: expenses will fall dramatically once work ends. Commuting costs disappear, work clothes become optional, and weekday lunches no longer involve overpriced sandwiches.

But free time can become surprisingly expensive. Travel, hobbies, home improvements, dining out, and helping adult children can all compete for retirement dollars. Even staying home creates costs through property taxes, insurance, maintenance, utilities, and repairs.

A realistic budget should distinguish between essential expenses and discretionary spending. It should also account for irregular costs, such as replacing a vehicle or repairing a roof. Those expenses don’t arrive politely every month.

Review actual bank and credit card statements from the previous year. Then build separate estimates for the first few years of retirement and later life. Retirement spending often changes over time, so one permanent monthly estimate may miss the bigger picture.

6. Forgetting About Taxes and Required Withdrawals

A retirement account balance can look impressive until the tax bill enters the conversation. Traditional 401(k) and IRA withdrawals generally count as taxable income. Someone who withdraws more than planned could face a higher tax bill than expected.

Required minimum distributions create another potential headache. Traditional IRA owners generally must begin taking RMDs at age 73 under current federal rules. Workplace retirement plans generally follow similar rules, although eligible employees may delay distributions from their current employer’s plan until retirement. Roth IRAs don’t require lifetime RMDs for their original owners.

Retirees who ignore these requirements risk penalties and unnecessary tax complications. They should also understand how withdrawals interact with Social Security taxation and Medicare income-related premiums.

A tax professional can help evaluate withdrawal timing, account types, and possible Roth conversions. Those decisions often work better before retirement than during a frantic December scramble.

7. Making Big Financial Decisions Without Testing the Plan

Paying off the mortgage, buying a retirement home, purchasing a new vehicle, or giving adult children financial help can all feel reasonable. The danger comes from making several large decisions without checking their combined effect.

For example, paying off a mortgage might eliminate a monthly payment but drain cash reserves. Buying a smaller home might reduce maintenance but introduce moving expenses, taxes, and unexpected repairs. A decision that looks sensible individually can strain the overall retirement plan.

Before committing, test the numbers under less comfortable circumstances. What happens if investment values fall early in retirement? What if a spouse needs expensive care? What if inflation pushes household expenses higher than expected?

A retirement plan shouldn’t depend on every year unfolding exactly as predicted. Flexibility has real financial value, especially when employment income no longer provides an easy way to replenish savings.

Retirement Should Begin With a Plan, Not a Leap of Faith

The last few working years offer a valuable opportunity to catch problems while a paycheck still arrives regularly. Use that time to review savings, test retirement spending, coordinate benefits, and identify financial decisions that need attention.

Most importantly, don’t confuse reaching a certain age or account balance with being financially ready. A comfortable retirement depends on how well all the moving pieces work together. A little extra preparation now can spare years of unnecessary financial stress later.

Which retirement planning mistake do you think catches people most often? Is there something you wish more future retirees would prepare for before leaving work?

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