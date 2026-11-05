We Compared Investing $500 Monthly With Paying Down a Mortgage Faster

An extra $500 every month can do two very different things: build an investment portfolio or make a mortgage disappear years ahead of schedule. Both choices can improve a household’s financial future, but they reward homeowners in different ways. The debate gets particularly interesting when the mortgage carries a relatively high interest rate. Investing offers the possibility of greater wealth through compound growth. Paying down the mortgage delivers something less glamorous but remarkably dependable: less interest, fewer years in debt, and eventually a paid-off home.

So, which move puts more money in someone’s pocket? We ran the numbers using the same $500 monthly commitment. The results show why the answer isn’t quite as straightforward as many financial calculators suggest.

The Mortgage We Used For Our Comparison

For a realistic comparison, consider a homeowner with a $300,000 mortgage, a fixed 6.5% interest rate, and a 30-year repayment schedule. The monthly principal-and-interest payment comes to approximately $1,896, excluding property taxes, homeowners insurance, and other housing expenses.

Now introduce an additional $500 each month. Instead of investing that money, the homeowner sends it directly toward mortgage principal. This reduces the outstanding balance faster, which also reduces the interest that accumulates over time. Under these assumptions, the homeowner could eliminate the mortgage in approximately 17.5 years instead of 30. That’s 12.5 years without a mortgage payment.

The interest savings also look impressive. The original repayment schedule would generate approximately $382,633 in interest over 30 years. Adding $500 monthly reduces total interest to roughly $202,874. That’s nearly $180,000 in avoided mortgage interest.

Of course, this calculation assumes consistent extra payments, no refinancing, and no prepayment penalties. It also assumes the lender applies every additional dollar directly toward principal.

What Happens When That $500 Goes Into Investments?

Now let’s give the same homeowner a different assignment. Instead of making additional mortgage payments, the homeowner invests $500 monthly in a diversified investment portfolio. We’ll assume a hypothetical 7% average annual return, compounded monthly, over 30 years.

Under those assumptions, the investment account could grow to approximately $610,000. The homeowner contributes $180,000 over those three decades. The remaining balance comes from investment growth. That’s the appeal of compound returns. Investment earnings can generate additional earnings, allowing a portfolio to grow beyond the money someone actually contributes.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor.gov explains how regular contributions and long investment periods can support wealth accumulation. However, investments don’t promise a fixed return. Markets fluctuate, and investors can lose money, sometimes for extended periods.

The Comparison Gets More Interesting After The Mortgage Disappears

Comparing a $610,000 investment account against mortgage interest savings alone doesn’t tell the entire story. After all, the homeowner who pays off the mortgage early suddenly has an extra $2,396 each month available. That’s the original mortgage payment plus the additional $500.

What happens if that homeowner starts investing the entire amount after eliminating the mortgage? In our example, the mortgage disappears after 210 months. That leaves another 150 months before the original 30-year mortgage schedule would have ended. If the homeowner invests the newly available $2,396 monthly for those remaining 12.5 years, assuming the same hypothetical 7% annual return, the resulting investment account could reach approximately $572,000. Compare that with the $610,000 from investing $500 every month throughout the entire 30-year period.

Investing first produces approximately $38,000 more under these assumptions. But notice how close the results become. The homeowner who prioritizes mortgage repayment still eliminates the debt years earlier and eventually builds a substantial investment account.

This comparison assumes steady investment returns, monthly contributions, and no taxes or investment fees. Real-world results won’t follow such a tidy schedule.

The Mortgage Interest Rate Changes The Decision

The mortgage rate has earned a starring role in this discussion. Making an extra principal payment effectively saves future interest charges. With a 6.5% mortgage, eliminating principal reduces the interest that balance would otherwise generate. That creates a relatively predictable financial benefit, assuming the loan terms remain unchanged.

Investments operate differently. A portfolio might earn more than 6.5% over a long period, but nobody can guarantee that outcome. Consider a homeowner with a much lower fixed mortgage rate. That person may feel more comfortable investing because the potential return could outweigh the borrowing cost. Someone carrying a 7% mortgage might view additional payments differently. Paying down that debt offers a dependable interest-saving benefit without exposing the extra money to market fluctuations.

Taxes also complicate the comparison. Some homeowners can deduct qualifying mortgage interest, but the IRS generally requires taxpayers to itemize deductions on Schedule A. Taking the standard deduction means mortgage interest doesn’t provide that particular tax benefit.

Investment taxes also vary depending on the account and investment type. A taxable brokerage account, traditional retirement account, and Roth account can produce different after-tax outcomes.

There’s One Thing The Spreadsheet Cannot Measure

Financial calculators love account balances. They aren’t nearly as good at measuring peace of mind. A homeowner who eliminates a mortgage early gains flexibility. Monthly housing costs don’t disappear completely because property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and utilities remain. Still, removing a large monthly obligation can make retirement or a career change easier to manage.

Investments offer a different advantage: liquidity. A brokerage account generally provides easier access to money than home equity. Someone who sends every spare dollar toward mortgage principal might own more of their home but have less available cash for an emergency.

Homeowners shouldn’t overlook that distinction. A broken furnace, unexpected medical bill, or temporary job loss can create an immediate cash problem. Home equity doesn’t automatically pay those bills.

There are also mortgage contract details to check. Some loans include prepayment penalties, although many don’t. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends checking loan documents and confirming how the servicer handles additional principal payments.

An emergency fund and any available employer retirement match also deserve consideration before committing every spare dollar to either strategy.

The Best Choice Might Not Require Picking A Side

The comparison reveals something useful: homeowners don’t necessarily need to choose between building wealth and eliminating debt. Splitting the $500 is another possibility. Someone could invest $250 monthly and send the remaining $250 toward mortgage principal.

That approach sacrifices some potential investment growth and some mortgage interest savings. In exchange, it gives the household exposure to both strategies. It also creates a habit that can survive changing circumstances. If investment markets struggle, the homeowner still reduces mortgage debt. If the mortgage balance shrinks faster than expected, investments continue growing.

The right balance depends on the mortgage rate, investment timeline, retirement goals, available cash, and comfort with financial risk.

If you had an extra $500 every month, would you invest it, attack your mortgage, or divide it between the two? Which approach would help you sleep better at night?

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The post We Compared Investing $500 Monthly With Paying Down a Mortgage Faster appeared first on The Free Financial Advisor.