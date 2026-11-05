5 Tax Moves Worth Reviewing Before December 31

December 31 has a funny way of sneaking up on people, especially when taxes enter the conversation. A few financial decisions that could affect your 2026 tax bill may still be within reach, but the calendar won’t negotiate an extension. The challenge involves knowing which moves actually need attention before the year ends. Some opportunities disappear after December 31, while others remain available until tax-filing season. Mixing up those deadlines can mean missing a deduction, overlooking a penalty, or rushing into a financial decision that doesn’t make sense.

The 2026 tax year also brings new federal tax provisions that could change the picture for certain households. Here are five areas worth reviewing before the holiday decorations come down and another tax season arrives.

1. Give Your Retirement Contributions One Last Look

A year-end retirement contribution can do two jobs at once: build future savings and potentially lower this year’s taxable income. Traditional 401(k) contributions generally reduce federal taxable income for the year, although they don’t reduce Social Security or Medicare payroll taxes. Roth contributions work differently because they don’t provide an upfront federal income tax deduction.

For 2026, employees can contribute up to $24,500 to most 401(k), 403(b), and governmental 457 plans. Workers age 50 and older generally qualify for another $8,000 in catch-up contributions. Those ages 60 through 63 may qualify for an even larger $11,250 catch-up limit.

Here’s the deadline detail that catches people: workplace contributions generally must come from payroll by December 31. You can’t wait until April and simply transfer money into your employer’s 401(k) for the previous year. Check your year-to-date contributions and ask payroll whether another deduction can still reach your account before the deadline.

Don’t empty your checking account just to hit a contribution limit, either. Household expenses, emergency savings, and expensive debt still exist. Also, check whether your employer offers a matching contribution and whether your plan imposes its own restrictions.

2. Check Your Investment Account for Opportunities to Offset Gains

A profitable investment account can create an unpleasant surprise at tax time. Selling stocks, mutual funds, or other investments for a gain may trigger capital gains taxes, even if the money simply sits in a brokerage account afterward.

This is where tax-loss harvesting enters the conversation. Investors can sell certain investments at a loss to offset realized capital gains elsewhere in their taxable portfolios. If losses exceed gains, individuals can generally deduct up to $3,000 of the remaining net capital loss against ordinary income each year. Married taxpayers filing separately face a $1,500 limit. Unused losses can carry forward to future tax years.

Consider someone who sold a successful stock earlier this year but still owns another investment that has fallen considerably. Selling the losing investment might help offset the taxable gain. However, selling something simply because its price dropped isn’t automatically a smart investment decision.

Watch the wash-sale rule, too. Buying substantially identical securities within the prohibited period surrounding a loss sale can prevent the immediate deduction. That includes purchases in certain other accounts, such as an IRA. Review the transactions carefully before making a move. A tax deduction isn’t particularly exciting if it requires abandoning a sound investment strategy.

3. Make Charitable Giving Count Before the Calendar Turns

December inspires generosity, although it also produces an impressive number of last-minute donation receipts. If charitable giving already appears in your plans, review the timing and paperwork before making another contribution.

Generally, a donation must reach a qualified charitable organization by December 31 to count for the 2026 tax year. A pledge to donate next spring doesn’t qualify simply because someone made the promise in December. Cash gifts and donated property follow different documentation and valuation rules.

There’s another development worth knowing: 2026 introduces a limited charitable deduction for taxpayers who take the standard deduction. Eligible individuals may deduct up to $1,000 in qualifying cash contributions, while married couples filing jointly may deduct up to $2,000. Certain organizations and contribution types don’t qualify, so check the IRS requirements before counting on the deduction.

Investors with appreciated stocks or mutual funds might also consider donating eligible investments directly to charity. Depending on the circumstances, this approach can avoid selling the investment first and potentially creating a capital gains tax bill. However, holding periods, valuation rules, deduction limits, and documentation all matter. Don’t donate an asset blindly just because it has performed well.

4. Recalculate Your Tax Withholding After This Year’s Changes

A paycheck can look perfectly normal while quietly setting up an unpleasant April surprise. That possibility deserves attention in 2026 because several federal tax provisions have changed.

The Working Families Tax Cuts introduced or expanded deductions for qualified tips, overtime compensation, certain car loan interest, and taxpayers age 65 and older. For example, eligible workers may deduct up to $12,500 in qualified overtime compensation, or $25,000 for married couples filing jointly. Eligible seniors may also claim an additional $6,000 deduction, subject to income limits and other requirements.

These deductions could change how much federal income tax a household ultimately owes. They don’t automatically mean an employer has withheld the correct amount throughout the year. Someone who earned substantial overtime, changed jobs, received investment income, or started collecting retirement benefits should review their overall tax picture.

The IRS offers a free Tax Withholding Estimator that incorporates the new deductions. If the numbers suggest a shortfall, adjusting withholding on Form W-4 may help. Self-employed workers and others without sufficient paycheck withholding should also review their estimated payments. Generally, taxpayers must cover at least 90% of their current-year tax or 100% of their previous year’s tax to avoid an underpayment penalty. Higher-income taxpayers generally face a 110% prior-year threshold.

5. Make Sure Retirement Withdrawals Don’t Miss Their Deadline

Retirement accounts offer valuable tax advantages, but the IRS doesn’t let everyone leave traditional retirement savings untouched forever. Once account holders reach the applicable age, required minimum distributions enter the picture.

Most traditional IRA owners must begin taking required minimum distributions at age 73. Similar rules apply to many workplace retirement accounts, although eligible employees can sometimes delay distributions until retirement. Subsequent annual withdrawals generally must reach the account holder by December 31.

Missing an RMD can become an expensive administrative mistake. The excise tax generally equals 25% of the amount that should have come out. However, the penalty may drop to 10% if the account holder corrects the shortfall within the applicable correction period.

Don’t assume your financial institution will handle everything automatically. It may calculate the required amount, but the account owner remains responsible for taking the correct distribution. People with multiple retirement accounts should check which withdrawals can be combined and which must come from individual accounts. There’s another wrinkle for anyone approaching the starting age. Delaying the first RMD until April 1 of the following year generally means taking two distributions during that following calendar year. That could increase taxable income and potentially affect other tax calculations. A little planning can help avoid turning one missed deadline into two taxable withdrawals arriving together.

December Is a Planning Deadline, Not a Spending Contest

Not every tax-saving opportunity requires a December purchase, donation, or retirement contribution. Sometimes the most productive move involves checking records, reviewing investments, or correcting an outdated withholding arrangement.

Start with decisions that genuinely expire on December 31, particularly workplace retirement contributions, charitable gifts, and required distributions. Then review your investment gains and losses alongside your expected income. Remember that tax deductions reduce taxable income, not your tax bill dollar for dollar.

And resist the temptation to spend money simply to chase a deduction. Spending $1,000 to save a fraction of that amount in taxes rarely qualifies as a financial triumph. A sensible year-end review should leave your household in better financial shape, not simply produce a thicker folder of receipts.

Which year-end tax task tends to sneak up on you: retirement contributions, charitable donations, or figuring out what you owe?

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