Clustered Spires to add netting between golfers and adjacent memory care facility

A map of Clustered Spires Golf Club and the adjacent Silverado Frederick Memory Care Community. The driving range and golf course will be separated from the adult memory care facility with netting that was approved by the Board of Aldermen on Thursday. Map by Cameron Adams

The Frederick Board of Aldermen on Thursday approved buying netting to be installed on the boundary between Clustered Spires Golf Course and the Silverado Frederick Memory Care Community, with one condition.

The board voted unanimously to approve the $84,896 purchase, which will be constructed by Gorilla Netting LLC, with the condition that the airport and other applicable aviation authorities approve of the construction of the 65-foot-tall netting.