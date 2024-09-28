Open in App
    The Frederick News-Post

    Brunswick to install free naloxone vending machine

    By Esther Frances efrances@newspost.com,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDKPr_0vmxdL6700
    Buy Now A free naloxone distribution box is shown at the Econo Lodge Frederick I-70 on Friday. This box is part of the Frederick County Health Department’s harm-reduction initiatives. Two other distribution boxes are in Frederick and one is in Thurmont. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

    The city of Brunswick, in collaboration with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, will install a vending machine that dispenses doses of naloxone for free.

    Naloxone is a medication that can reverse an opioid overdose caused by drugs like heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medication, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A common brand of the naloxone medication is Narcan.

