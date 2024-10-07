The Forward
Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff plant a pomegranate tree for Oct. 7 victims
By Lauren Markoe,1 days ago
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 302
Add a Comment
Scott Nelson
27m ago
Pat@
41m ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump Says That if Harris Is Elected Every Town in the U.S. 'Will Be Transformed Into a Third-World Hellhole'
Latin Times8 days ago
Mediaite22 hours ago
The Forward13 days ago
atlantanewsfirst.com6 days ago
Raw Story4 days ago
AL.com2 days ago
M Henderson4 days ago
Tito Jackson Didn't Have to Die: Jackson 5 Veteran, 70, 'Could Have Been Saved' If He'd 'Got Help Sooner for Heart Attack'
RadarOnline7 days ago
Business Times3 days ago
We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather
wegotthiscovered.com5 days ago
Town Talks10 days ago
John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
New York Post5 days ago
‘His doctors are happy’: King Charles decides to stop his cancer treatment as he puts the needs of the crown before his own health
wegotthiscovered.com2 days ago
Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
RadarOnline6 days ago
Uncovering Florida20 days ago
The Forward7 days ago
Bellingham Metro News22 days ago
As a new Jewish year begins, Israel’s 68,000 evacuees celebrate apart — and wonder when they will return home
The Forward7 days ago
Kamala Harris Wrecks ‘Utterly Irresponsible’ and ‘Selfish’ Ron DeSantis for Refusing to Take White House’s Calls Amid Hurricane Response
Mediaite1 day ago
Raw Story1 day ago
Latin Times1 day ago
The New Republic1 day ago
The Forward10 days ago
Raw Story2 days ago
Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
Akeena3 days ago
The Forward9 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.