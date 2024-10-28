Is a hurricane landfall likely in Florida in November? It's happened before. What to know

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is one most Floridians, and their neighbors just to the north, would prefer to forget.

For those who are just beginning the long road to recovery after being hit hard by Hurricanes Helene and Milton , forgetting may be a long time coming.

Florida has seen three hurricanes make landfall in the state this year, tying the record set in five other years.

➤ Track all active storms

➤ Weather alerts via text : Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by location

And hurricane season isn't over yet.

AccuWeather said there's a high chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in late October or early November in the Caribbean. Chances are low it could move toward Florida.

So how likely is another hurricane landfall in Florida during the last month of the season?

Here's what history tells us.

2024 ties record, with 3 hurricanes making landfall in Florida ... as of now

Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton all made landfall in Florida in 2024.

This year is now tied with 1871, 1886, 1964, 2004 and 2005 for the most Florida landfalling hurricanes on record in a single season, according to Philip Klotzbach, meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

➤ WeatherTiger: With odds low for another Florida strike, let's answer some questions

➤ Tropics watch, Oct. 25: National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical waves. Depression, tropical storm possible next week

Hurricane Debby: Landfall: 7 a.m. Aug. 5 near Steinhatchee Strength at landfall: Category 1, sustained winds of 80 mph

Hurricane Helene: Landfall : 11:25 p.m., Sept. 26, near Perry Strength: Category 4, sustained winds of 140 mph

Hurricane Milton: Landfall : 8:30 p.m., Oct. 9, near Siesta Key Strength: Category 3, sustained winds of 120 mph



When does hurricane season end?

The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30.

Countdown: How many days until the Atlantic hurricane season ends?

Has a hurricane ever made landfall in Florida in November?

Yes. Since 1851, three hurricanes have made landfall in Florida during November. Hitting Florida have been:

Hurricane Nicole Landfall: Nov. 10, 2022, near Vero Beach Strength: 75 mph Special note: After making landfall near Vero Beach, Nicole weakened into a tropical storm and made another landfall at Cedar Key and then another at the mouth of the Aucilla River in Florida's Panhandle, according to NOAA.

Hurricane Kate: Landfall: Nov. 21, 1985, Mexico Beach Strength: 100 mph Special notes: "Kate remains the strongest storm ever to hit the U.S. in November," Kottlowski said. Kate also has been the latest hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. during November, according to NOAA .

1935 Miami hurricane Landfall: Nov. 4, 1935, Miami Strength: 100 mph Special note: It was nicknamed the Yankee Hurricane at the time since it moved into Florida from the north, according to AccuWeather.



Why are November hurricanes unlikely?

" November is not known for its tropical activity ," said Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather chief hurricane expert.

"The only opportunity for tropical development is in the southern Gulf of Mexico and over the Caribbean. Even there, strong vertical wind shear can make it rather difficult for tropical formation."

Warm water is one factor that helps budding tropical systems to develop. That makes November hurricanes, historically, rare. That's changing.

"Since 1995, sea surface temperatures have averaged above normal across the Atlantic Basin through November, and the central Atlantic has been no exception," Kottlowski said.

While rare, hurricanes do develop in November. Here's where they originate

According the NOAA’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory , between 1851 and 2020, 50 hurricanes formed in November.

Tropical Storm Patty? Will Florida see another storm or hurricane?

AccuWeather forecastersare focusing on the western and central Caribbean Sea, which are expected to spawn the next tropical threat. There is a medium chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in these waters during late October and early November.

"I know there will be showers and thunderstorms in this zone next week. The question is the wind shear. If there is low wind shear, which we expect, I think we will be getting a tropical depression or storm to form," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"Tropical storms that form in this area late in October and early in November tend to track into Central America or possibly to the north-northeast toward Cuba, Hispaniola and the Bahamas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

"However, a track into Florida or the southeastern U.S. mainland is not out of the question at this early juncture" and residents in the southeastern U.S., along with those in the Caribbean and Mexico are encouraged to monitor the tropics and remain prepared.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Is a hurricane landfall likely in Florida in November? It's happened before. What to know