    • The Florida Times-Union

    VOTE: Florida Times-Union High School Athlete of the Week, October 28

    By Clayton Freeman, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    The results are in.

    Stanton bowler Bailey Forrest is the new Florida Times-Union Athlete of the Week for Northeast Florida high school sports for the 2024-25 season, covering the week of Oct. 14-19 in the Jacksonville area.

    The freshman finished in first place in the Gateway Conference tournament with a 253 average and rolled a Gateway-record 288 to lead the Blue Devils to their first-ever conference title.

    In addition, she followed this week with a 713 score to lead Stanton to the FHSAA District 2 championship, qualifying for this week's state tournament.

    She placed first in a vote of top Northeast Florida performers that included Trace Burney (Fleming Island football), Monica DiGaetani (Wolfson girls swimming), Darrell Jenkins (St. Augustine football), Sydney Johnson (Creekside girls cross country), Riley Powell (Bolles girls golf), Reed Rion (Peniel Baptist boys cross country), Jackson Runquist (Fletcher boys golf), Olivia Ryno (Bishop Kenny volleyball) and Trevor Singley (West Nassau boys swimming).

    Watch Florida high school football live on NFHS Network

    This week's Athlete of the Week vote

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nhSE8_0wP8ZctM00

    It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's next Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 21-26, 2024.

    The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores, stats and nominations e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail these stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com. Deadline to receive nominations is 7 p.m. Saturdays.

    This week's voting begins Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour. Vote at jacksonville.com/sports .

    We reserve the right to disqualify a candidate or declare a vote "no contest" if tampering such as bots or offering to pay for voting is evident. Please respect the integrity of the vote the way these athletes respect the integrity of the game.

    Here are the nominees for events from Oct. 21-26.

    Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week poll for Oct. 21-26

    Josh Bruton, University Christian football

    The senior running back bulldozed for six touchdowns, beating Providence 52-42 to clinch the District 3-1A title.

    Alaysa Chipunov, Mandarin girls cross country

    The junior beat the field by nearly two minutes in 19:12.6, becoming the first back-to-back Gateway Conference individual girls champion for eight years.

    Davonte Mango, White football

    The junior intercepted a pass and returned it for a 65-yard touchdown in the Commanders' district-clinching 21-20 win over Riverside.

    Taylor Marts, Harvest Community volleyball

    The junior recorded a match-high 17 kills and six blocks, leading the Warriors past Christ's Church in the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs.

    Lilly Morgan, Palatka bowling

    She rolled a team-leading 498 to help lead the Panthers to the District 1 championship, qualifying for the state tournament.

    Sophie Oldham, Creekside girls swimming

    The sophomore won the 100-yard butterfly (57.44), 50 freestyle (24.18) and two relays to lead the Knights to the District 1-4A team championship.

    Evan Raynor, Bishop Kenny boys golf

    The senior shot an even-par 72 at San Jose Country Club to lead the Crusaders to first place in the inaugural Catholic Schools Cup.

    Sofia Rivera, Beachside girls golf

    The sophomore shot a 66, the lowest 18-hole score in program history, to help Beachside win the Jill Darr Invitational at Hawkstone Country Club by 39 strokes.

    Robert Trinnear, Fletcher boys cross country

    The senior ran 16:12.6 to win the Gateway Conference boys individual championship at Cecil Field.

    Luke Zardavets, Nease boys swimming

    The sophomore won the 100 breaststroke (58.20), 100 butterfly (49.87) and two relays on the Panthers' way to the District 3-3A team title.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: VOTE: Florida Times-Union High School Athlete of the Week, October 28

