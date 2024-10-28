Georgia-Florida: What you need to know about this year's big game in Jacksonville

The Georgia-Florida game is one of Jacksonville’s great traditions, held at the neutral-site EverBank Stadium and drawing so many fans that the stadium can’t handle all of them. Here's what you need to know about this year's game, which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Florida-Georgia or Georgia-Florida?

Because it is a neutral-site game, the home team changes every year. This year, Georgia is the home team and its fans will sit on the west side of the stadium.

Can I still get a ticket to the game?

The game is sold out, but you can find resale tickets on Ticketmaster, StubHub , Seatgeek , AXS , Ticketcity and Vivid Seats . All tickets to the game will be digital and fans will use self-scan ticket kiosks to enter the stadium.

Desperately seeking shade: Where fans can find the coolest spots at EverBank Stadium

Getting there on gameday: Here's how to get to a game at EverBank Stadium

What time is kickoff?

Gates to EverBank Stadium open at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Is the game televised?

ABC will televise the game.

What can I not bring into the stadium?

Prohibited items include bags larger than 4 ½-by-6 ½ inches, cameras with detachable lenses, clothing with profane or obscene content, coolers, cans, bottles, drones, inflatables, knives, guns, weapons or explosives, laser pointers, laptop computers, noisemakers, air horns, pepper spray, tasers, pets, seat cushions, selfie sticks, strollers, cigars, cigarettes, e-cigarettes, umbrellas, video cameras and tape recorders. Fans can bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water that holds 16.9 ounces or less.

Can I walk through RV City?

It’s too late to reserve a spot in Lot E, the spot across from the stadium that becomes RV City every year, but you can walk through and admire the dedication of fans who started arriving on Tuesday.

What is the Fan Fare? Do I need a ticket to attend?

Fan Fare is a pregame event that will be held in the Daily’s Place Flex Field, adjacent to EverBank Stadium. It opens at 9:30 a.m. and shuts down at kickoff, 3:30 p.m. Fans can play games, test their skills and check out a Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame exhibit. You do not need a ticket to the game to attend Fan Fare.

What else is going on in the Jacksonville area around the game?

The University of Florida plays an exhibition baseball game against Jacksonville University at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Havok plays a concert at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Kona Skate Park. $20.

Maverick City Music is in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. $31.50-$225.

Goose plays at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 2, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $39.50-$75.50.

Comic Felipe Esparza has shows at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. $25-$30.

LPT plays at 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Underbelly. $15-$20.

The Right Whale Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Main Beach Park in Fernandina Beach.

Pop Evil plays at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Jack Rabbits. $35.

Pig plays at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Underbelly. $20.

Soulfly plays at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at Jack Rabbits. $25.

Is there a Hall of Fame ceremony this year?

The game has its own Hall of Fame , and a ceremony will be held at noon Friday at the stadium’s East Club. This year’s inductees are former Gators Fred Weary and Mike Peterson and former Bulldogs Mike Fisher and Bill Goldberg.

Wait, that Bill Goldberg?

Same guy; the wrestler who became so famous he doesn’t even need to use his first name in the ring was a defensive tackle for Georgia from 1986-89.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Georgia-Florida: What you need to know about this year's big game in Jacksonville