Just in time for Thanksgiving, Jacksonville bakery is featured in Southern Living (again!)

An award-winning Jacksonville specialty bakery known for its inspired, freshly made-from-scratch pies, homemade pop-tarts and hand pies has garnered nationwide recognition with the approach of the holiday dessert season.

Chef Natasha Burton and her Mixed Fillings Pie Shop are featured in the November issue of Southern Living magazine focusing on Thanksgiving desserts.

It's the second time in 16 months that the bakery has been recognized by the lifestyle magazine that celebrates Southern culture, including food, fashion, home decor and travel.

In June 2023, Southern Living readers named Mixed Fillings' Key lime pie as one of the 10 best in Florida. Readers ranked "Blurred Limes," the not-too-sweet and not-too-tart pie with its unique pretzel crust, as No. 8 in the state.

And in March 2022, the pie shop was named No. 1 for Best Pie in Florida by Yelp, an online site for crowd-sourced restaurant reviews.

Mixed Fillings is regarded as one of the top bakeries in Jacksonville and is especially known for its offerings of hand-crafted holiday pies .

"I think pie evokes a sense of nostalgia. It just reminds people of a time when they were just sitting around the family table and they are just laughing. They're eating something that is delicious and they're engaged in meaningful conversation," Burton previously told the Times-Union.

The current Southern Living recognition comes as the popular bake shop is doing popups, catering and handling business online while working to nail down a new brick-and-mortar storefront after closing its Five Points shop in late August.

Mixed Fillings, which offers both sweet and savory pies is taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving. There will be a limited number of pre-orders available and no walk-ups, according to its website.

The Thanksgiving offerings listed on the website range from Apple Of My Pie ($46) to Yippie Pie Yay toasted pecan pie ($44), Maybe it's Mapleine Chess Pie ($44), Blurred Limes Key Lime Pie ($46), and Pump Pump Pumpkinup ($42).

