Jacksonville fair opens Nov. 7 with eye toward new fairgrounds

It's become a familiar sight over the years, the giant Ferris wheel thrilling fairgoers while sports fans pass by on their way to a football or hockey game right across the street.

Not much longer, though. The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair opens Nov. 7 for its penultimate run at the downtown fairgrounds. The property is being sold early next year and the fair is moving to new digs on the Westside in time for the 2026 fair.

Here's what you'll need to know about this year's fair.

Where will the Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair be held this year?

The fair will be held at the Jacksonville Fairgrounds , next to EverBank Stadium, for the final time. The existing facility will be sold to Jaguars owner Shad Khan in early 2025. Ground was broken in early October for a new fairgrounds on 80 acres adjacent to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center and Cecil Aquatics Center on the Westside. Plans call for a year-round venue that will include exhibition facilities, an amphitheater, a pedestrian mall and parking.

How long is the Jacksonville Fair?

The fair runs from Nov. 7-17.

How much is it to get in the Jacksonville Fairgrounds?

Standard admission is $15 for adults and $6 for seniors and kids.

Advance tickets are available online at jacksonvillefair.com for $9 until Nov. 6.

Will there be unlimited-rides days at the fair?

Yes, you can get fair admission and a wristband that gives you unlimited mechanical rides for $35 on Mondays through Thursdays, and $40 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Greater Jacksonville Fair hours

The fair will open the following dates and times:

Thursday, Nov. 7: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 10: Noon-10 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11: Noon-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: 5-10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 13: 5-10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14: 5-10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15: 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17: Noon-10 p.m.

What rides will be at the fair?

Giant Wheel, Power Surge, Ring of Fire, Rock & Roll, Scorpion, Sky Wheel and Zero Gravity will be at the fair.

Will there be concerts at the fair?

This year's fair will have a distinctly Florida sound, with nearly all of the acts from the Jacksonville area or elsewhere in the state. All concerts are included with fair admission.

Will there be racing pigs at the fair?

Of course, Robinson’s Racing Pigs are a staple. They’ll also have Frisbee dogs, sea lions, extreme illusions and pony rides.

Will there be weird food at the fair?

“Weird” might be a little strong, but they do promise pickle pizza, grilled PB&J, turkey legs and Amish doughnuts. For those not feeling adventurous, they’ll have ice cream, barbecue, coffee, pizza, kettle corn, dehydrated candy, eggrolls, cheesecake, slushies, lemonade, funnel cakes, cheesesteak, boiled peanuts and lobster rolls.

Will there be live animals at the fair?

There are six categories of livestock contests, plus poultry, rabbit and dog competitions.

Will there be cooking and baking contests at the fair?

Competitors will prepare their finest cakes, pies, cupcakes and honey, plus there will be needlecraft, art, trash art, welding, woodturning and weaving competitions.

Will the fair be going on during the Florida-Georgia game?

No, the game is scheduled for Nov. 2; the fair opens Nov. 7.

What about the Jaguars and other big events?

The fairgrounds is right next to EverBank Stadium, Daily's Place, 121 Financial Ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, and the venues share some parking, so it's worth looking to see what else is going on before heading to the fair.

(This story was updated to add new information.)

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville fair opens Nov. 7 with eye toward new fairgrounds