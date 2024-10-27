The future of Florida-Georgia? Can tradition outweigh college football's dash for more cash

The University of Florida and the University of Georgia football teams will face each other for the 94th time in Jacksonville on Nov. 2 at EverBank Stadium.

Next year’s Florida-Georgia game will make it 95 – with 87 of them played in Jacksonville since 1933 when it began on the banks of the St. Johns River on an annual basis.

Beyond that?

Beyond the two years in which the game will have to be played elsewhere because of the renovation to EverBank Stadium?

If the landscape of college football has taught us anything over the past few years, it’s not to assume anything.

First Coast interests and fans of both teams certainly hope it will return to Jacksonville in 2028 to resume college football’s third-oldest neutral-site rivalry, behind only Texas-Oklahoma and Army-Navy.

Florida-Georgia is not only an SEC tradition but a Jacksonville tradition. The only times the game wasn’t played in Jacksonville since 1933 (the game was played in the city three times from 1915-29) was in 1943 because of World War II and 1994-95 when the game went to the respective campus stadiums during the rebuilding of the old Jacksonville Municipal Stadium.

“Jacksonville is unique because of the history and passion both fans bases have for this game,” said former Georgia athletic director and Gator Bowl President Greg McGarity.

“Florida-Georgia is the backbone of who we are in Jacksonville,” said Brandon Ayers, president of the Clay Gator Club. “There’s an entire ecosystem built around this game, not only for Gators and Bulldogs but for Jacksonville.”

Money will drive Florida-Georgia future

However, the college football world has changed dramatically just in the past few years. Tradition in many cases has been blown up in the interests of conference realignment, the College Football Playoff, NIL and the transfer portal.

Old rivalries such as Texas and Texas A&M and West Virginia and Pittsburgh have been interrupted. Historic bowl games suffer because the teams they invite look drastically different a few weeks later because of players opting out.

Money has been at the root of every seismic shift. And when the time comes for Jacksonville to make its bid to keep Florida-Georgia after the stadium renovation, it might have to throw more on the table than tradition, mainly, money, more than what they currently pay the two schools : a guarantee of $1.25 million each the past two years (increasing to $1.5 million this year and in 2025), and a 50-50 split of ticket revenue, plus an annual $350,000 travel allowance for Georgia

The schools can set their own prices for tickets, from luxury boxes to upper deck seats. Georgia reported to its athletic board in 2021 that it makes $3.775 million per year from ticket revenue vs. Florida and the Gators have reported a similar figure.

How much more would Jacksonville have to pay? Perhaps $2 million more per team.

And with the city of Jacksonville shelling out an estimated $775 million for the stadium renovation ($625 million for half of the total cost, with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan picking up the other half, plus $150 million over the next two years for maintenance and repairs to prepare the stadium for construction), will there be the money and political will to do what it takes to keep Florida-Georgia?

“If there’s one thing that drives college athletics today, it’s the money,” said former Gator Bowl President Rick Catlett, who has attended every Florida-Georgia game since he was 3 years old. "With conferences growing, with NIL money, everything has become about the revenue it can generate."

What’s happening with Florida-Georgia in the short term?

Under the current contract, in which a two-year option was exercised in May of 2023, the game will be at EverBank Stadium in 2024 and 2025.

After that, there are two options for the two seasons the stadium won’t be available: Take the game to the campus stadiums, as the schools did in 1994 and 1995, or play neutral-site games, one in Florida and one in Atlanta.

The two main options in Florida are Tampa and Orlando. Tampa has an NFL stadium that has hosted college football national championship games, and while Orlando is renovating its stadium for the second time in 10 years (both projects combined have cost more than $600 million), that city's theme park and resort amenities may not make up for an aging stadium.

An Associated Press report last fall said Tampa and Atlanta, because of their NFL stadiums and track record of hosting college national championship and bowl games, are the inside track.

The neutral-site option will always generate more revenue than taking the game to Gainesville and Athens. Teams keep 100% of the revenue for home games, which means when they go on the road, they receive no revenue and pay for travel.

Playing in Jacksonville, for example, has netted each team, over a two-year period, more than $6 million, as opposed to around $4 million for one home game and nothing for the road game.

“There is a tremendous swing in revenue from one year to the next for home-and-home games,” McGarity said. “With more expenses such as NIL, schools are going to want to maximize their opportunities. It’s vital to their revenue projections to know what they’re going to make on a consistent basis.”

However, the home-and-home option has its charms, according to Steve Melnyk, former president of Gator Boosters.

“When we played in Athens [in 1995] I really enjoyed it,” he said. “You got to experience the opposing team’s culture, its traditions, its way of tailgating, and Bulldog fans have told me the same thing about coming to Gainesville.”

Are the two schools and the city talking?

In the past, negotiations for the next cycle of games in Jacksonville (usually three years, with a two-year option) began just before the final game of the contract. Under that scenario, the parties could begin talking next fall.

If they're talking to each other ahead of that usual timeline, they're not talking to anyone else.

Requests for comment from officials of both schools on the future of the game were unsuccessful in divining any clue about where the Gators and Bulldogs might play for the two years of stadium renovation or past that.

“We can’t comment at this time,” said Tray Littlefield of the University of Georgia communications department.

The last official comment from Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin on the game was on May 24, 2023, when he said in a statement that the school “was excited to have the game in Jacksonville for another two seasons.”

A University Athletic Association spokesman said the school did not have anything to add to that statement.

Alex Alston, Jacksonville's sports and entertainment director, said the obvious: The city would dearly love to hold onto an event that means as much as $35 million in economic impact.

“Our goal is to have that game here for as long as we possibly can,” he told the Times-Union. “I can’t share much more than that. It’s such a long-standing tradition that I don’t think anyone wants to see that end.”

Mayor Donna Deegan said exactly that during the mayoral campaign when the leading candidates were asked by the Times-Union if they were committed to keeping Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville.

“Of course I support keeping the Florida-Georgia game in Jacksonville,” Deegan said in a 2022 statement. “The game has been a rich and fun tradition in our city for [more than] 90 years.”

Deegan added, “It is a no-brainer to keep it here going forward.”

What will it take to keep Florida-Georgia in Jacksonville?

The starting point is likely what teams get paid for “Kickoff” games at the beginning of the season. The benchmark is the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where Georgia and Clemson were paid $5 million each when they played on Aug. 31.

By 2028, who knows how much the going rate will be?

“With conferences growing and NIL money, schools have to go where they can make money,” Catlett said. “If the Atlanta and Tampa people can raise more, I think Jacksonville is going to have to step up.”

Alston admitted that Jacksonville will have to work to keep the game, and emphasized other factors, such as the famed tailgating scene that is integral to Florida-Georgia – an experience that isn’t available, for example, in Atlanta, because of much less parking space around Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RV City also isn’t possible in Atlanta. Nor does Atlanta or Tampa have a waterfront adjacent to their stadiums like the St. Johns River, which provides not only a scenic backdrop to any football game at EverBank Stadium but also has a marina for Florida-Georgia fans to dock their boats for several days, essentially creating a floating RV City.

Other nearby areas, such as 121 Financial Ballpark, Metropolitan Park, the VyStar Veterans Arena, the fairgrounds and numerous private parking and tailgating areas dwarf anything Atlanta or Tampa could offer.

“There are always going to be cities willing to throw money at things,” Alston said. “We’ve got to remain confident in our ability to host the game, in a new world-class facility that is going to be built, and our 90-year tradition. We will lean very heavily into that.”

However, when it comes to the bottom line, Alston said simply: “We will be competitive.”

Can Florida-Georgia tradition outweigh financial considerations?

Cash may be king in college football but there are those who hold out a belief that in this case, it won’t be the determining factor.

“Yes, the reality is that money is the driving force behind everything they do,” said Mary Daniel, a past two-time president of the Georgia Bulldog Club of Jacksonville. “But we believe that tradition has value in this game. The tailgating, the stadium split in half, the way the city embraces both fan bases ... we believe there is value in that.”

Tyson Lassen, the current Georgia Bulldog Club of Jacksonville president, said Dawgs fans are united with their hated rivals on one issue: keep the game in Jacksonville.

“Money does talk but Jacksonville wants to keep the game ... Gator fans want to keep the game. Bulldog fans want to keep the game,” he said. “Maybe it would be nice to have another game in Athens while the stadium is being renovated but going forward, we want to stay in Jacksonville.”

McGarity said he was only speculating but wondered if Georgia fans didn't have a bit of Atlanta fatigue.

"They're in Atlanta a lot, for the SEC Championship, the years they are in the Peach Bowl, the kickoff games, every other year at Georgia Tech," McGarity pointed out. "Jacksonville is still a destination for them, especially the Bulldog fans who enjoy staying in St. Simons and Jekyll Island. It's a week's vacation for them."

What would the First Coast lose if Florida-Georgia moves?

Think of what locals and out-of-town fans purchase during Florida-Georgia week: Hotel rooms. Restaurant meals. Golf course tee times. Retail shopping. Platters of chicken, shrimp, fruit and vegetables and steaks, ribs, burgers and hot dogs purchased for tailgating. Alcoholic beverages.

From St. Simons Island, Georgia, to St. Augustine, the restaurant, tourism, recreation and retail industries depend on Florida-Georgia for one of their biggest weeks of the year.

In addition to the $35 million estimated economic impact for the First Coast, there’s another $6 million for Georgia’s Golden Isles, according to that area’s Convention and Visitors Bureau.

There are other considerations that affect Florida and Georgia boosters.

Ayers said a social during Florida-Georgia week is the Clay Gator Club’s second biggest fundraiser for its scholarship fund.

The Georgia Club of Jacksonville also has a scholarship fund in the name of former coach Vince Dooley and nearly 300 members of the Jacksonville club from outside the area pay annual dues mainly to have the right to purchase parking passes for the club’s huge Florida-Georgia game-day party at Metro Park.

“If we lose the game, we’re going to lose almost half our membership,” Lassen said. “We don’t know if they’d remain members if they couldn’t buy that parking pass and have access to our tailgate party.”

Daniel put it more bluntly.

“We lose Georgia-Florida and it changes everything for our club,” she said. “We’re the oldest Georgia booster club. We were founded in 1946. If we lost 300 members, we’re not different than the Dallas Bulldog club.”

Daniel said losing the game also would affect fundraising for the Jacksonville club’s scholarship fund.

“We off-set the out-of-state costs for four kids from this area every year to go to Georgia and to date we’ve raised more than $350,000 since we started it in 1988,” she said. “If the game goes away, it makes it that much harder to us to help those kids.”

College football changes have been seismic

The future of college football has been impossible to predict. A decade ago, who would have imagined a 12-team national championship playoff, the breakup of the Pac-12, universities from California joining the Big Ten and ACC, the Red River Shootout between Texas and Oklahoma as an SEC game, athletes receiving million-dollar NIL deals and becoming mercenaries in the transfer portal?

When Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement in 2022 expressing a desire to extend the contract (which happened a year later), it was perhaps an ominous prediction.

“When [future Florida-Georgia] discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors, including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.”

The modern measuring stick of "what is best" is a university’s financial statement. Although the word “tradition” appeared before the word “finances” in that statement, does anyone believe it’s more important?

“No one else has Jacksonville’s tradition with this game,” Catlett said. “But these days, that’s about 20% of it. The other 80 is money.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: The future of Florida-Georgia? Can tradition outweigh college football's dash for more cash