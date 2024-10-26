Open in App
    Opinion: Jacksonville firefighters union urges 'See Tracks" Think Train' for rail safety

    By Kelly Dobson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22DPmn_0wMzB4Qu00

    The mission of a firefighter with the Jacksonville’s Fire and Rescue Department has always been clear: to protect and serve the people of our community. That mission extends beyond the fires we put out and the emergencies we respond to — it’s about working to prevent tragedies before they occur.

    That’s why I’m urging all of us to reflect on Rail Safety Week , now known as “See Tracks? Think Train,” which took place last month. Though the recognized week has passed, any time is a good time to recommit to safe practices around our city’s extensive rail system.

    Jacksonville has been a critical railroad hub since the late 19th century and today, trains remain a key part of our infrastructure. With two Class I railroads ( CSX and Norfolk Southern Railway) running through our city and about 40 daily trains on average, rail safety should be top of mind for every resident.

    That’s especially true given the railroad accident statistics: More than 94% of all railroad-related fatalities come from two causes — collisions at highway-rail grade crossings and pedestrians trespassing on tracks. Fortunately, these types of tragedies can be prevented.

    Being safe around tracks might seem like it should go without saying. In most instances, trains are larger, heavier, faster and quieter than people often realize. A freight train traveling at 55 mph takes more than a mile to come to a complete stop. To put that into perspective, that’s the equivalent of 18 football fields. When it comes to a train versus a vehicle or a person, the train always wins.

    Another thing most people might not know is how unpredictable train schedules can be. Freight trains don’t run on a fixed timetable and they operate around the clock. This means at any given moment, a train could be approaching a crossing or track where someone might be standing, walking or driving.

    Expecting a train at every crossing is not just common sense — it’s a lifesaving habit we all must adhere to.

    The final point that must be addressed when discussing safety around railroad tracks is trespassing. Walking on the tracks may seem harmless in the moment, but it’s dangerous and illegal. Train tracks are private property and straying into these areas is considered trespassing. Trains can extend more than 3 feet beyond the track itself, so even standing near tracks can put you in danger.

    Trespassing is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in the country and it’s the most preventable, too.

    Letters: Is marijuana a 'gateway' drug? Difference may be in method of procurement.

    Jacksonville residents have a responsibility to stay informed and stay safe. Our city's railroad companies work year-round to improve safety at crossings and raise public awareness about the dangers of unsafe behavior around tracks. Both CSX and Norfolk Southern have training programs for first responders like me, so we’re properly educated on how to respond to incidents on and around railroads.

    Other efforts like emergency notification systems at crossings, public safety campaigns and participation in public advocacy campaigns like Operation Lifesaver’s “See Tracks? Think Train Week” are all part of these efforts. But education only works if we apply it to our daily lives beyond the one-week advocacy campaign.

    The message to be taken from Rail Safety Week — to be applied every day of the year — should be to never underestimate the dangers of railroads. We need to be vigilant, make smart choices around tracks and teach our children or loved ones to do the same. By doing so, we can prevent railroad tragedies in Jacksonville and beyond all year long.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHFFV_0wMzB4Qu00

    Kelly Dobson, president, Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters, International Association of Fire Fighters Local 122

    This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Opinion: Jacksonville firefighters union urges 'See Tracks" Think Train' for rail safety

