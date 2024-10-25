National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical waves. In Pacific, Kristy weakens to Cat 3 storm

The good news in the tropics continues, although conditions in the Caribbean Sea may favor the development of Tropical Storm Patty late next week.

The same can't be said for the eastern Pacific, where Hurricane Kristy has weakened from a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph to a Category 3 storm with winds of 125 mph, as of 11 a.m. EDT.

The National Hurricane Center's tropical outlook map Friday is showing no disturbances in the Atlantic basin and none are expected over the next seven days. Remember, though, conditions can change at any time and residents — especially those in hard-hit Florida — should always monitor the tropics.

There is now a high chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in late October and early November, as forecasters focus on the western and central Caribbean, according to AccuWeather.

The next named storms of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season will be Patty and Rafael.

The Atlantic hurricane season ends Nov. 30 , although storms can — and have — formed after that date, and even before the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

Here's the latest advisory from the NHC as of 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25:

Tropical Storm Patty? Will Florida see another storm or hurricane?

AccuWeather forecastersare focusing on the western and central Caribbean Sea, which are expected to spawn the next tropical threat. There is a medium chance of a tropical depression or storm forming in these waters during late October and early November.

"I know there will be showers and thunderstorms in this zone next week. The question is the wind shear. If there is low wind shear, which we expect, I think we will be getting a tropical depression or storm to form," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"Tropical storms that form in this area late in October and early in November tend to track into Central America or possibly to the north-northeast toward Cuba, Hispaniola and the Bahamas," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

"However, a track into Florida or the southeastern U.S. mainland is not out of the question at this early juncture" and residents in the southeastern U.S., along with those in the Caribbean and Mexico are encouraged to monitor the tropics and remain prepared.

What else is out there and how likely are they to strengthen?

As of 8 a.m., the National Hurricane Center was tracking no tropical disturbances in the Atlantic basin, which consists of the northern Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

While there is nothing on the tropical outlook map, NHC forecasters did say there are three tropical waves out there, including one in the Caribbean:

Western Atlantic: A tropical wave is just east of the Windward Islands, extending south of 15N with axis near 58W, moving westward at 11 to 17 mph.

A tropical wave is just east of the Windward Islands, extending south of 15N with axis near 58W, moving westward at 11 to 17 mph. Caribbean Sea: A tropical wave is in the central Caribbean extends south of 18N with axis near 74W.It's moving west at 11 mph.

A tropical wave is in the central Caribbean extends south of 18N with axis near 74W.It's moving west at 11 mph. Near Africa: A new tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa this morning. It extends from 08N to 19N with axis just east of the Cape Verde Islands. The wave is moving at 6 to 11 mph.

Who is likely to be impacted?

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and to always be prepared.

Hurricane Kristy in Pacific weakens

At 11 a.m. EDT, Hurricane Kristy was located 1,085 miles west-southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

Maximum sustained winds are 125 mph and the hurricane is moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

Steady to rapid weakening is expected during the next few days, with Kristy expected to become a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.

Impacts: Swells generated by Kristy will affect portions of the west coast of the Baja California peninsula beginning today and continuing into the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Hurricane Kristy spaghetti models

Special note about spaghetti models: Spaghetti model illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The Hurricane Center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

Weather watches and warnings issued in Florida

When is the Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

The Atlantic basin includes the northern Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico.

Countdown clock: When will hurricane season end?

Interactive map: Hurricanes, tropical storms that have passed near your city

What's next?

