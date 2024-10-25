'Nowhere to hide:' Jacksonville transplants to North Carolina tell of Helene's wrath

For decades, many in Jacksonville have seen the North Carolina mountains as a refuge, and while visiting there can't help but think: If I lived here, it wouldn't be so hot and I wouldn't have to worry about hurricanes.

Then came Helene, which on the night of Sept. 27 struck the mountains as a hurricane, causing landslides and historic floods, destroying thousands of homes and businesses, and wiping out roads, bridges and water supplies. The death toll from its path from Florida to Virginia is at 224, with 96 storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina.

In interviews with one-time Jacksonville residents who had moved to the North Carolina mountains, they told stories of how they had managed in the weeks after the storm.

They described the sound of helicopters overhead and chainsaws at work. They spoke of the kindness and neighborliness they saw and the way groups and volunteers gave away so much food and water. They remarked on how unpleasant life is if you have no water to use to flush your toilets. They decried the way disinformation and rumors spread amid such trauma, where Wi-fi is out and it's hard to tell what's going on beyond what you can actually see.

And they told of the utter devastation that's hit some areas, which you can't believe, they say, until you see it in person. Who would have thought, they said, that a hurricane could do so much damage in a place so far from the ocean?

Bruce Ganger, who was once head of Feeding Northeast Florida in Jacksonville, moved there about a decade ago and has seen tropical systems come into the mountains. But nothing like Helene.

"By the time it gets to us, the mountains, for the most part, will take an organized storm and just shred it," Ganger said. "Well, this one was so heavy with rain and wind that it just — there was no stopping it.“

Robert Arleigh White, one-time head of the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville , is now living near downtown Asheville. Gone, he said, are the days of thinking that those mountains are safe from hurricanes.

"Nowhere to run," he said, "nowhere to hide. Where do you go?”

Asheville Humane Society

Jen Walter moved to North Carolina in November, leaving a leadership role at Jacksonville's Animal Care and Protective Services to become director of operations at the Asheville Humane Society.

She chuckled ruefully: She thought her days of hurricanes were over.

"The North Carolina mountains had other ideas," she observed.

Walter lives outside of Asheville, on high ground near Waynesville. As Helene hit, she lost water and power initially, but her property was undamaged. A couple of days after the storm, when roads were opened somewhat, she made it to the Humane Society's shelter, where other employees had been living with the animals. She stayed there for most of the next week, since gas wasn't available to make her way back and forth.

The shelter in Asheville is near the devastating floods at the River Arts District and Biltmore Estate, but it's on higher ground, so it escaped water damage. It did lose power and water, which have since been restored — though, like almost all spots, the shelter remained under a boil-water advisory.

In the immediate aftermath of the storm, locals quickly began bringing water and other supplies for the animals. And within a couple of days, as the airport opened, shipments of water and pet food arrived from the nonprofit Bissell Pet Foundation, which also took about 100 shelter animals on its planes, headed for other shelters where they could find care.

It was bittersweet to see the departure of the animals, some of whom had been there for months, but without water it was the only thing that could be done, Walter said. About 30 animals stayed behind, though another airlift is being scheduled for them.

Walter's been impressed by the resilience of the Asheville locals and the way they've stepped up to donate food and supplies.

She and staffers have been buoyed by the support from people across the country. It makes them feel, she said, as if they're not alone. (Donations are being taken at ashevillehumane.org .)

"We truly are getting phone calls, messages, donations, from all over the country," she said. "Less than 4 percent of our donations that came in during this storm came from our local area. The majority came from the outside area. It showed us people out there cared for us. It helped us get through this."

Aftermath in Asheville

In the days after Hurricane Helene devastated so much of Asheville, former Cultural Council executive director White made a habit of asking people he saw, most of them strangers, how they were holding up.

He recalls the reaction of a middle-aged man he met: "He just started sobbing. I put my arms around him. He let me hold him for a long time, then he pulled back, nodded, and walked off.”

Neither of them said anything. There was no need to.

White moved to Asheville about 2½ years ago. He lives in a newer apartment building in the historic Montford neighborhood where many great trees were toppled at their roots, falling on grand houses and across the streets.

His place was undamaged, but with a lack of water, things became like pioneer days pretty quickly on the banks of a creek nearby.

“We started gathering together at the creek to fill up buckets of water to flush our toilets," he said. "You met a lot of people; everybody in the neighborhood came by to that same spot."

He laughed, telling of something he never really thought about before the storm: He's taken to drinking mushroom coffee but didn't know that if you leave the mugs in a dishwasher without water, little mushrooms will eventually begin to grow inside.

White was heartened, repeatedly, by the restaurants that offered free food and the quick way the federal, state and local governments stepped up, along with private aid groups that came to the city. Not to mention the many acts of kindness displayed by locals trying to help others. Food and water were being given away just about everywhere. Neighbors cut fallen trees and stacked up the wood to open roads. Children were entertained by helicopters landing with supplies and taking off again at the food line set up by the aid group World Central Kitchen.

"Wowee, wowee. We got got chicken tenders and mac and cheese, and the second time chicken tandoori, spinach and chcik peas," White said.

There were some tense moments at supermarkets, where food was limited and customers were let in a few at a time. But he was struck by random scenes around the city, a music-drenched place that didn't lose that quality just because of a storm.

"Then there was just the gathering of musicians in these impromptu configurations on street corners downtown, and they’re playing lively mountain tunes," White said. "I haven’t heard anything musically mournful in that context. It's been upbeat — jigs and reels.”

FEMA's response

Without water and power, and once more roads were opened up, White began spending chunks of time at the home of his friend Ginny Steiger outside of Asheville. She had water, and he would fill up 5-gallon containers to take back to Asheville, where they were needed.

Steiger also once lived in Jacksonville, where she was on the board of the Cultural Council and chair of its Art in Public Places Committee. For the past 10 years or so, she's lived on 4 acres outside of Brevard, some 40 minutes southwest of Asheville. Her house was unscathed by the storm, although a neighbor stayed with her briefly when the land near her house collapsed.

She loves the pace of life there after 30 years in Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood. “If there are four pickup trucks at the intersection up the road, it’s a traffic jam," she said.

Steiger said neighbors were active, and helpful, immediately after the storm, and the presence of rescue helicopters overhead has been a consistent thing.

"You see teams of volunteers that have been going out shoveling mud, getting their hands dirty, and every little church is feeding people," she said. "The outpouring of donations has just been overwhelming, to the point that they had to stop taking donations of food, clothes, because they didn’t have room to store it. Send money. That’s what people really need now.”

White said he was frustrated when he heard of the widespread rumors that the federal government had abandoned the area, among other lies. That doesn't square with what he's seen.

“The FEMA response has been astonishing. Astonishing. It’s really been amazing. My hat is off. The level of organization, the energy, it’s all just inspiring," he said of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Having good information is tricky, and then when people go out of their way to disrupt the flow of reasonable information, it doesn’t help.”

Despite the difficulties and challenges, he's glad he's there.

"These are fascinating times. I wouldn’t want to miss this for anything," White said. "A lot of people in Jacksonville were, 'You need to come home, please think about evacuating.' I know this is going to sound mushy, but I feel essential to this community. Who else is going to hold that man, who else is going to drag that water from Ginny’s house to town? I'm really glad to be here.”

Asheville Strong

Hugh Greene, retired president and CEO for 19 years of Baptist Health in Jacksonville, moved full-time to Asheville in 2021 into a home on Town Mountain, just above the city. He said he and his wife, Susan, were fortunate during Helene. Part of the road to their house was washed away, and they lost power and water. But they had a generator and their home was undamaged.

Their son Matt, a physician in Asheville, lives in a neighborhood with a pool. Greene had been going there with big plastic containers. "There were seven of us getting water from the pool," he said.

The Greenes have been volunteering at their church, which became a distribution point for food and supplies for those in need. Everyone has a storm story, he says, such as the family — father, mother, two children — whose trailer was destroyed. They were now living in a tent behind a Burger King. Greene helped them get camping equipment.

He told of a 28-year-old man who came to do some previously scheduled work at the Greenes' house. He had lost his home, three vehicles and most of his belongings, and now he and his girlfriend are living with his uncle. And an acquaintance of his was killed when part of a mountain collapsed; his body was found 4 miles down the river.

"It gets overwhelming, to hear those stories, one after the other," Greene said. "How do you go on?"

It's clear, he said, that many in the area are depressed, in shock and exhausted. But the response from rescue workers, from FEMA to the power company, has been impressive, he said. And he's taken to heart the signs he's seen saying "Asheville Strong."

It's going to take a long time, but Greene — who grew up in the Carolinas, the son of a Baptist preacher and the grandson of an Asheville businessman — says he believes there's a way back for the city he loves.

"No matter what happens, it’s the most beautiful place on Earth," Greene said. "It’s a very accepting place. You have everything from retirees moving here to a large LBGT community, a lot of young people working in the service industry. I can’t help but believe that the city will come back.”

A way out of Asheville

Caren Burmeister, a former Florida Times-Union journalist, grew up in Florida but had dreamed of moving to the North Carolina mountains since the first time she visited at 21. A year ago she made the move from Jacksonville, settling in a duplex on the eastern side of Asheville.

She settled in, joined a nearby meditation center and was put on its steering committee, and just enjoyed her new life.

"It's been the most glorious place. There are many people I’ve told that I feel like I’ve died and gone to heaven," she said. "People are so kind, the pace — it's very gentle, a peaceful and gentle way of life.”

Then came Helene, one year later, just about to the day she moved to the mountains.

Burmeister's home was undamaged, though she, like so many, was left with no power or water, no internet and little cell service. A bridge leading to her house was destroyed, so a long detour was needed if she tried to leave her home.

But in those first few days, she saw a neighborhood pulling together. One neighbor, who runs a food truck called the Blue Collar Diner, cooked and served food for free, rather than watching it spoil. A couple of blocks away, two women set up an information center under a tent; people shared what they knew of road closures and which gas stations might have fuel. If you needed water, you brought over empty jugs to the tent and put your name on a list: When water was available, they filled the jugs and brought them to you.

A good friend in Jacksonville, a yoga instructor, offered her a place to stay, suggesting she load up her cats and come back to Florida, just for a while. So four days after the storm, Burmeister joined many of her neighbors in heading out of town. "When you can’t flush your toilet day after day, it gets really bad," she said.

Leaving was complicated.

She had to map out a way around road closures, and she worried that she only had half a tank of gas. She was angry at herself for not filling her car before the storm. She also didn't get a lot of cash out at an ATM, as recommended.

No, no, that's your old Florida thinking, she had told herself before the storm. After all, Asheville is 450 miles from landfall; how bad could it get?

"Part of the reason I moved away from Florida was I was tired of the heat and the hurricanes," she said. "When I moved up to Asheville, I literally told myself, 'No more hurricanes, Caren, that’s a part of your past. It's over with.'“

Burmeister was able to map out a way to Interstate 26 southbound, then heard of a gas station in downtown Asheville with gas. She waited 2½ hours in line, and only toward the end did she wonder if they were taking credit cards.

Bad luck: A motorist up front told her it was cash only — and Burmeister had no cash. A woman waiting in line heard of her plight and insisted on giving her $20.

"And I burst into tears standing there at her car door," Burmeister said.

She returned to Asheville about a week and a half later, once water was restored. She was shaking, she said, and emotional — she felt that she, like so many around her, were in something of an emotional fog from the trauma of the storm. But she was eager to return.

“I need to be there," she said, "I need to be part of cleaning up and restoring everything here, volunteering and getting involved.”

'The human aspect of this is just inspiring'

From their home in Waynesville, Bruce and Peg Ganger have seen and heard the helicopters coming in at the nearby Smoky Mountain Event Center, which has become a major staging center for aid groups after Hurricane Helen's devastation.

"You see Blackhawks and Chinooks and Hueys going in and out of here all the time," Bruce Ganger said. They were taking bales of hay to drop off in remote meadows for people who have horses, or dropping power poles up into isolated mountain areas, among other missions.

He was president and CEO of Feeding Northeast Florida until his retirement in 2015; Peg was executive director of Girls Inc. Jacksonville. They moved to Waynesville after retiring and have found it close to idyllic: “Life afforded us that opportunity to do that and never look back," he said.

They were lucky during Helene. They have 3 acres on a stream that flooded but didn't reach their house. They lost power for four days but had a generator to keep the lights on.

Ganger said he's seen a quick response from both the government and individuals. “Some of the people out there doing this work, they don’t have anything, but they’re healthy and alive ... They’re going to fire up their chainsaw and clear Bob and Betty’s driveway. The human aspect of this is just inspiring, the 'Let me give you a hand here' thing."

He criticized those, among them former President Donald Trump, for saying that FEMA's response had been grossly inadequate.

“It’s been fabulous. They were already on the ground before the storm hit. Before it even cleared, FEMA was here, the Army Corps of Engineers, the state ... There was no hesitation and they’ve only increased the presence and the scale and scope of the work," he said.

Floods wiped out businesses in a lower area of Waynesville, Ganger said, but if you walked along Main Street, in a higher part of town, it's as if a storm never happened.

The area has been welcoming tourists for at least a couple of weeks, just as Asheville has recently and cautiously begun to do. “We don’t want people to forget about us," he said. "Now that we’ve got power, now that we’ve got internet, now that you can use cards in stores, we need you here. We want tourists here, for near-term survival for business and long-term planning."

Given what he knows about the area, he's optimistic about the future of the mountain towns damaged by Helene. "I don’t know what this place will look like 10 years from now, but it won’t be like what was here," Ganger said. "It’s going to come back, it‘s just going to be different."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'Nowhere to hide:' Jacksonville transplants to North Carolina tell of Helene's wrath