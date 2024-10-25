Opinion: Passage of Florida's Amendment 2 secures your right to hunt and fish — forever

Floridians take great pride in the deep-seated sporting traditions that have molded our state for generations. From the white beaches of the Gulf to the dense forests of the Panhandle, our natural landscapes — aside from providing sustenance and recreation — foster a deep connection between the people and the land.

Amendment 2 , which will appear on this year’s ballot in November, will secure that connection by enshrining the right to hunt and fish into our state's constitution. This policy would preserve the sporting way of life against threats to hunting and fishing.

The right to hunt and fish is fundamental to exercising our God-given liberty as American citizens. By elevating this right to its proper and permanent place in our state’s constitution, we renew our commitment to the very principles of liberty that have been passed down to us, which future generations of Floridians will continue to enjoy.

It is no secret Floridians care about personal autonomy and the liberties that come from it. The right to hunt and fish relates directly to this esteemed idea of individual self-government. Empowering citizens to take an active role in the stewardship of our natural resources gives them a sense of ownership and increases their reverence for the environment.

In a world where policy is being reshaped by changing voter demographics in states across the country, especially Florida, it is more important now than ever to protect this right.

From the perspective of biology and ecology, sustainable-use hunting and fishing are important for conserving wildlife and wild places. Florida's diverse ecosystems require intensive management from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to maintain the balance of the species with their habitats.

Amendment 2 stipulates regulated hunting and fishing as the preferred means of managing wildlife populations to prevent overpopulation and maintain healthy, vibrant natural areas — exactly the way it is done by Florida’s wildlife managers today.

There is also a very strong economic case to be made in favor of Amendment 2. Florida's hunting and fishing communities generate enormous financial benefits worth billions of dollars in revenue and sustain 130,000 jobs across the state. In 2023 alone, Florida hunters and anglers’ purchases helped make more than $22 million available for wildlife restoration projects via the Pittman-Robertson Act.

Washington, Colorado, California, Oregon and New Hampshire have experienced concerning attempts to change wildlife management policies due to shifting demographics and political pressures in these states. There are growing threats to citizens’ ability to hunt and fish driven by agendas that prioritize the interests of a vocal minority over the well-being of the larger ecosystem.

As tens of thousands of people move to Florida each year , bringing with them alternative perspectives and backgrounds, Florida voters must safeguard their sporting traditions.

At least 23 other states have already enshrined a right to hunt and fish in their constitutions , recognizing that these activities must be protected from future legislative or regulatory challenges. By following suit, Florida would join the roster of states around the country that have codified the rights of hunters and anglers.

Importantly, the passage of Amendment 2 would not give way to indiscriminate hunting and fishing. These activities would still be regulated by the rules and regulations set up by Fish & Wildlife. Amendment 2 will, however, make sure that this right to hunt and fish is not diminished over time because of changing political tides.

The Florida Legislature has previously recognized the importance of hunting and fishing as "a valued part of the cultural heritage of Florida," and it has also acknowledged its role in the conservation and management of our state's natural resources. Amendment 2 is simply a logical next step to providing Floridians with constitutional assurance that these rights shall be permanently protected.

Responsible wildlife management and sustainable-use hunting and fishing are central to our state’s identity. As we approach the 2024 election, Floridians should vote YES on Amendment 2 to secure our right to hunt and fish in perpetuity. This is not just about safeguarding a pastime; it is about defending our freedoms, environment, and way of life.

Scott Thomas is president of Safari Club International - North Florida Chapter. He lives in Jacksonville.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Opinion: Passage of Florida's Amendment 2 secures your right to hunt and fish — forever