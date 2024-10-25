Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers fan guide: Jags celebrate Crucial Catch game

The Jacksonville Jaguars haven’t played at EverBank Stadium in 21 days.

After Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers (1 p.m., FOX), they won’t return for another 14 days.

Win or lose (and they’re a must-win from this point), it will be a day of celebration and inspiration as the Jaguars celebrate their Crucial Catch Game.

Crucial Catch is the annual partnership between the American Cancer Society, the NFL, NFLPA and all 32 teams and their players to raise awareness and provide resources for cancer detection and to honor cancer patients, survivors and loved ones.

Among the activities:

Jay Fund: Prior to the game, 37 childhood cancer patients and their families from the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund will be recognized in the south end zone. The Jay Fund provides financial, emotional and support to parents of children with cancer, allowing them to focus on their child’s well-being. Since its establishment in 1996, the Jay Fund has provided $28 million of financial assistance to more than 5,800 families in Northeast Florida and the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan Area.

Pink Ribbon Jax Buddy Bus: The Buddy Bus will be on site near Gate 4 during the game providing free mammograms with registered technologists and board-certified breast radiologists.

“I Stand For” Moment: During the game’s first quarter, fans will be asked to stand and raise their “I Stand For” signs in support of those who have been impacted by cancer as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative. Customizable “I Stand For” signs will be available for fans at all gates upon entry to EverBank Stadium and at all Guest Services booths throughout the stadium.

Gridiron Gals: During halftime, there will be a check presentation for $40,000 raised by the significant others of Jaguars coaches and players to be split evenly between In the Pink, a nonprofit boutique and salon serving women, men and children with all types of cancer; and Pink Ribbon Jax, an all-volunteer nonprofit that funds free mammograms for uninsured and underinsured women and men.

Survivor Spotlight: Six cancer survivors will be introduced on the field during halftime where they will receive a custom jersey and cowbell to signify the end of their treatment and beginning of recovery. Following the introductions, the survivors and family members will ring the bells to mark the celebration.

Duuuval Designs: The first 300 fans to stop by the Fan Entertain Zone before kickoff each home game will receive complimentary limited-edition game day posters from Florida artists. Each artist selected will be in the FEZ to meet fans and sign their work which is created specifically with the game theme or Jaguars opponent in mind. This week's poster is by local artist, Aya Kusumoto and titled "It Takes All of Us to Intercept Cancer."

Dress like Trevor

Fans can participate in a Halloween costume contest from 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. at the Flex Field by Daily's Place. The contest categories include most creative, best QB Trevor Lawrence look-a-like, best duo/group and best Jaguars costume. Four winners, selected by the ROAR of the Jaguars, will receive prize bags with items such as clear bags, pom poms, bucket hats, cobranded sunglasses, vintage trading cards and a $25 Daily’s gas gift card.

First Duuuval

The first "Duuuval!" will be delivered by 8-year-old Sloane, representing the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation. In 2020 at age 3, Sloane was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. She is currently in remission.

Opening coin toss

Jacksonville native Bernardo, a 10-year-old, will participate in the opening coin toss. Bernardo was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in December 2023. After successfully undergoing brain surgery, he completed his last round of chemotherapy in August 2024. Bernardo will represent the Jay Fund.

Game Day Patriotism

The National Anthem will be performed by rapper and singer, Alja Jackson aka KaMillion. The Jacksonville native has written songs for several major R&B artists, including Rihanna, the Pussycat Dolls and Missy Elliott, and won a Grammy award for Best R&B Album for her work on H.E.R.’s self-titled album in 2019. She has also starred in shows such as Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Star and The Quad, as well as producing music of her own.

The Anthem will be interpreted for the hearing impaired by Joss Dagenais, a student at the Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind.

The Colors will be presented by members of the Beaufort High School (SC) Air Force Junior ROTC Unit SC-934.

The American flags will be held by cancer survivors, family members and first responders from Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville.

The flyover will be carried out by the 71st and 41st rescue squadrons from the 347th rescue group at Moody Air Force Base in Georgia.

Sgt. 1st Class Britney Park will be the Bell Ringer. A native of Jacksonville, Park enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2011. Her deployments include operations Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Atlantic Resolve in Europe. She currently serves as a senior logistics manager and an army recruiter with the Jacksonville Army Recruiting Battalion .

The Veteran of the Game will be Chief Boatswain Mate Daniel Paul Wendt. After enlisting in the U.S. Navy in March 1988, Wendt was assigned to the USS Detroit (AOE-4) in Norfolk, Va., and Earl, N.J., and was deployed during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. The Jacksonville native was honorably discharged as a boatswain's mate second class in June 1992, then enlisted in the naval reserve at NAS Jacksonville and served in units at Kings Bay, NAS Jacksonville and Blount Island.

Community Champion of the game

During the third quarter, the Jaguars will honor Michelle McGriff of the Jay Fund Foundation as the Jaguars’ Community Champion of the game.

With more than 20 years of nonprofit and community engagement work, McGriff has dedicated her career to bettering communities in Northeast Florida with a focus on public education. Her role as an ambassador to the Jay Fund connects the foundation with families on the First Coast.

Jaguars urge fans to arrive early

With the ongoing construction within the sports complex footprint, the Jaguars are encouraging fans to arrive as early as possible. Stadium parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

Traffic patterns will be impacted and fans should have their mobile parking passes and tickets downloaded and saved prior to arrival so they can be easily scanned.

Game Day timeline

9 a.m. — Stadium parking lots open; ticket office opens (North end zone between Gates 2 and 3); Pro Shop at Miller Electric Stores opens.

10 a.m. — Gates 1 South and 4 South open; Fan Entertainment Zone opens (South End Zone between Gates 1 and 4).

11 a.m. — All stadium gates and areas open.

12:47 p.m. — First Duuuval.

12:49 p.m. — Jaxson de Ville jump.

12:50 p.m. — D-Line; Roar performance.

12:53 p.m. — Jaguars team introductions.

12:57 p.m. — National Anthem performance.

1:02 p.m. — Kickoff.

More reminders for Jaguars fans

Clear bag policy: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in effect at EverBank Stadium. Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home but if one is necessary, it should be either a clear bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” or a non-clear bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5.” Non-clear belt bags and fanny packs are prohibited.

Hydrate: Fans are permitted to bring one, commercially branded, factory-sealed, plastic bottle that is 16.9 oz. or less. A Cooling Bus will be available at Ramp 4 and Ramp 2 with water coolers nearby.

Cashless Transactions: Cash is no longer accepted anywhere in the stadium. In addition to traditional scan and chip options, all fixed points of sale will offer tap or scan payment options including JagsPay, Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

Tobacco-free: EverBank Stadium is a tobacco-free facility. All tobacco products (including e-cigarettes) are prohibited. No guest re-entry will be permitted.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers fan guide: Jags celebrate Crucial Catch game