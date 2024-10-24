This story first appeared in Dining Notes, the free weekly restaurant newsletter from the Times-Union's Gary Mills delivered to your email inbox each Wednesday. Sign up now .

Months after closing two of its Jacksonville restaurants for renovation work, Burger King on Thursday will debut new restaurants at the sites.

Located on the city’s Westside, the restaurants are at 7320 103rd St. and 4408 Blanding Blvd.

For the chain which traces its roots to the opening of Insta-Burger King on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville in 1953, the new openings come as the No. 3-ranked fast-food burger company aims to modernize its restaurants across the U.S. as part of its “Reclaim the Flame” strategy announced in 2022.

In Jacksonville, that effort is led by Royal Restaurant Group, operator of the two new restaurants. Founded in 2023 with the acquisition of 23 Northeast Florida restaurants, Royal Restaurant Group has grown to include 61 Burger King units in Jacksonville, Coastal Georgia and South Carolina, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled to bring a remodeled and new Burger King restaurant to the Jacksonville community,” said Randy Pianin, CEO of Royal Restaurant Group, in the release. “The enhanced atmosphere will grab the attention of Burger King fans and create joyful moments for Guests for years to come.”

A third new Burger King, at 7725 Lem Turner Road, is in the works after the demolition in August of its 53-year-old building at the site and the filing of a building permit for construction of a new restaurant.

A year ago, Burger King shuttered restaurants at 210 E. State St. in downtown and at 1981 Kings Road near Edward Waters University in New Town. Both had been open for more than 40 years. And earlier this year, Burger King closed its restaurant at 10142 Philips Highway near the Avenues.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Burger King is debuting 2 new Jacksonville restaurants this week. More are in the works.