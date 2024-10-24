Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Burger King is debuting 2 new Jacksonville restaurants this week. More are in the works.

    By Gary T. Mills, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bEMlr_0wJvXCCI00

    This story first appeared in Dining Notes, the free weekly restaurant newsletter from the Times-Union's Gary Mills delivered to your email inbox each Wednesday. Sign up now .

    Months after closing two of its Jacksonville restaurants for renovation work, Burger King on Thursday will debut new restaurants at the sites.

    Located on the city’s Westside, the restaurants are at 7320 103rd St. and 4408 Blanding Blvd.

    For the chain which traces its roots to the opening of Insta-Burger King on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville in 1953, the new openings come as the No. 3-ranked fast-food burger company aims to modernize its restaurants across the U.S. as part of its “Reclaim the Flame” strategy announced in 2022.

    In Jacksonville, that effort is led by Royal Restaurant Group, operator of the two new restaurants. Founded in 2023 with the acquisition of 23 Northeast Florida restaurants, Royal Restaurant Group has grown to include 61 Burger King units in Jacksonville, Coastal Georgia and South Carolina, according to a news release.

    “We are thrilled to bring a remodeled and new Burger King restaurant to the Jacksonville community,” said Randy Pianin, CEO of Royal Restaurant Group, in the release. “The enhanced atmosphere will grab the attention of Burger King fans and create joyful moments for Guests for years to come.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZTTp_0wJvXCCI00

    Hooters to Home of the Whopper: A look at popular restaurant chains that began in Florida

    A third new Burger King, at 7725 Lem Turner Road, is in the works after the demolition in August of its 53-year-old building at the site and the filing of a building permit for construction of a new restaurant.

    A year ago, Burger King shuttered restaurants at 210 E. State St. in downtown and at 1981 Kings Road near Edward Waters University in New Town. Both had been open for more than 40 years. And earlier this year, Burger King closed its restaurant at 10142 Philips Highway near the Avenues.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Burger King is debuting 2 new Jacksonville restaurants this week. More are in the works.

    Related Search

    Burger KingJacksonville diningRestaurant renovationsRestaurant chainFast food chainsNortheast Florida

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Mixedryte Cubby⁹ ⅞
    1d ago
    Are they still RRG locations?
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Trevor Lawrence is playing loose, preparing for high-flying Green Bay Packers defense
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    1 dead, 49 ill after E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders. What to know
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers fan guide: Jags celebrate Crucial Catch game
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Police: Man arrested after threatening tenants with firearm, aerosol flamethrower
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel14 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars 'not worried' about Packers' Jaire Alexander's mind-games, antics
    The Florida Times-Union17 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    National Hurricane Center keeping eye on 2 tropical waves. Can Florida expect any threats?
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney19 hours ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Woman Sentenced for Laundering Millions in Drug Trafficking Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato19 hours ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post12 hours ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy