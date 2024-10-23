Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    'Rocky Horror,' Party on the Skyway and more fun things to do this weekend in Jacksonville

    By Tom Szaroleta, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    Halloween is just around the corner, which means you probably ought to stock up on candy before the trick-or-treaters start showing up. But it also means there are lots of opportunities this weekend in the Jacksonville area to show off your costume. If that's not your thing, there's still a big hip hop concert in St. Augustine, a dance party at downtown Jacksonville's Skyway stations and a Sunday Jaguars-Packers game to keep you entertained.

    Juvenile and the 400 Degrees Band

    7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $57-$107

    The history of hip hop is littered with one-hit wonders and rappers who made a big splash and then vanished from the public eye. Juvenile has managed to stick around for three decades, thanks to smart lyrics and a riveting live show. Info: theamp.com

    More fall fun: Crop mazes, haunted houses and other autumn-themed things to do in Jacksonville

    Murray Hill-o-Ween

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZ2jK_0wIOB74I00

    5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Murray Hill

    One of Jacksonville’s funkier neighborhoods throws a party with a Halloween parade down Edgewood Avenue, food and beer trucks, a pumpkin patch and bounce houses for the kids. Info: facebook.com

    Skyway Social

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dvDuC_0wIOB74I00

    6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the JTA Skyway . $35-$75

    "Hey, let's go hang out on the Skyway!" is a phrase you don't hear all that often in Jacksonville, but that's changing on Saturday. Three stations on Jacksonville's JTA Skyway will become music venues for the evening, with people traveling the trains between the show sites. The Kings Avenue Station becomes Disco Depot, San Marco Station transforms into Prism Platform, and the Central Station is turned into Jungle Junction for the event, with DJs providing the music. For ages 21 and older. Info: skyway.social

    ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fOI6x_0wIOB74I00

    8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Florida Theatre. $20

    Face it, the movie’s terrible. But add in the right crowd, glow sticks, toilet paper and squirt guns, and it’s something else entirely. It is a historic theater, so no toast, hot dogs, rice, prunes or water cannons will be permitted. The event is hosted by Karissa Wade and the Carole Mayedo Band provides music. Info: floridatheatre.com

    Halloween Costume Comedy Show

    8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Moran Theatre. $45-$79

    Put on your wildest costume for an evening of laughs at Young Cash's Halloween comedy show. Scheduled performers are Rob Kazi, Navv Green, Bubba Dub and Kleon the Comedian. The Dats Pressure Band provides the music. Info: jaxevents.com

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'Rocky Horror,' Party on the Skyway and more fun things to do this weekend in Jacksonville

    Related Search

    Jacksonville weekend eventsHalloween activitiesMurray Hill-O-WeenHip Hop concertsSt. Augustine AmphitheatreFlorida theatre

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Trevor Lawrence is playing loose, preparing for high-flying Green Bay Packers defense
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers fan guide: Jags celebrate Crucial Catch game
    The Florida Times-Union10 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars 'not worried' about Packers' Jaire Alexander's mind-games, antics
    The Florida Times-Union3 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    National Hurricane Center keeping eye on 2 tropical waves. Can Florida expect any threats?
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney48 minutes ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC7 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney20 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Taylor Funk logs four rounds in the 60s to tie for medalist in PGA Tour first-stage qualifier
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy