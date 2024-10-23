'Rocky Horror,' Party on the Skyway and more fun things to do this weekend in Jacksonville

Halloween is just around the corner, which means you probably ought to stock up on candy before the trick-or-treaters start showing up. But it also means there are lots of opportunities this weekend in the Jacksonville area to show off your costume. If that's not your thing, there's still a big hip hop concert in St. Augustine, a dance party at downtown Jacksonville's Skyway stations and a Sunday Jaguars-Packers game to keep you entertained.

Juvenile and the 400 Degrees Band

7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. $57-$107

The history of hip hop is littered with one-hit wonders and rappers who made a big splash and then vanished from the public eye. Juvenile has managed to stick around for three decades, thanks to smart lyrics and a riveting live show. Info: theamp.com

More fall fun: Crop mazes, haunted houses and other autumn-themed things to do in Jacksonville

Murray Hill-o-Ween

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in Murray Hill

One of Jacksonville’s funkier neighborhoods throws a party with a Halloween parade down Edgewood Avenue, food and beer trucks, a pumpkin patch and bounce houses for the kids. Info: facebook.com

Skyway Social

6-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, on the JTA Skyway . $35-$75

"Hey, let's go hang out on the Skyway!" is a phrase you don't hear all that often in Jacksonville, but that's changing on Saturday. Three stations on Jacksonville's JTA Skyway will become music venues for the evening, with people traveling the trains between the show sites. The Kings Avenue Station becomes Disco Depot, San Marco Station transforms into Prism Platform, and the Central Station is turned into Jungle Junction for the event, with DJs providing the music. For ages 21 and older. Info: skyway.social

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Florida Theatre. $20

Face it, the movie’s terrible. But add in the right crowd, glow sticks, toilet paper and squirt guns, and it’s something else entirely. It is a historic theater, so no toast, hot dogs, rice, prunes or water cannons will be permitted. The event is hosted by Karissa Wade and the Carole Mayedo Band provides music. Info: floridatheatre.com

Halloween Costume Comedy Show

8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Moran Theatre. $45-$79

Put on your wildest costume for an evening of laughs at Young Cash's Halloween comedy show. Scheduled performers are Rob Kazi, Navv Green, Bubba Dub and Kleon the Comedian. The Dats Pressure Band provides the music. Info: jaxevents.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: 'Rocky Horror,' Party on the Skyway and more fun things to do this weekend in Jacksonville