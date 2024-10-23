Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    After jury finds man guilty in Jacksonville pharmacy fraud, new defense gets case dismissed

    By Steve Patterson, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    A judge has dismissed fraud charges against a St. Johns County man indicted five years ago as part of a ring offering kickbacks to boost sales of expensive compounded medicines paid for by the military’s Tricare health care system.

    Scott Balotin, 54, was convicted of health care fraud conspiracy in 2021 and could have faced 18 years in prison, but the verdict was vacated last year after new information put his guilt in doubt.

    Instead of going forward with a new trial scheduled for February, prosecutors this month asked U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for leave to dismiss the case after a new court-appointed defense attorney tried to have the charges thrown out based claims of prosecutorial misconduct and violations of Balotin’s rights.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp6H4_0wINBfne00

    Prosecutors decided to drop the case “as a matter of prosecutorial discretion,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Coolican answered in a filing to Howard.

    Coolican wrote that the government wasn’t conceding any of the arguments made by the defense, but that the subject was moot if prosecutors weren’t going to go ahead with the second trial.

    Big picture: $10 million settlement in Jacksonville prescription case part of $2 billion fraud probe

    Court records said Balotin, whose family includes four generations of pharmacists, was thought to have made about $2 million profit from work by a company he ran that marketed medicated creams for pain and scars from a Jacksonville compounding pharmacy , primarily targeting people with Tricare coverage.

    Compounding pharmacies combine medications by hand, making them much more expensive than many conventional pharmacies using factory-made pills.

    While many insurers don’t cover costs of compounded prescriptions, Tricare did.

    The U.S. Attorney's Office said in 2019 that reimbursement rates for a one-month supply of some compounded creams could run from $4,000 to $17,000.

    Prosecutors in 2019 indicted Balotin with 10 other people in two cases and said people working for his company offered bribes and kickbacks to doctors who would prescribe the creams as well as kickbacks to patients.

    The years since have brought a mix of plea deals, trial convictions and acquittals.

    If Balotin had been sentenced after a jury found him guilty in 2021 of health care fraud conspiracy and being part of illegal financial transactions, sentencing guidelines would have recommended a prison term between 14 and 18 years, a sentencing memo showed.

    But discovery of additional evidence, including information about a previously undisclosed agreement for a witness to cooperate in exchange for avoiding charges in a pill mill case, led to prosecutors supporting a request for the second trial, then the decision to not proceed with the case after Balotin’s court-appointed lawyer, Patrick Korody, began pushing last month to have the case dismissed.

    Last week, Howard granted prosecutors motion to dismiss Balotin’s charges and close his case.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: After jury finds man guilty in Jacksonville pharmacy fraud, new defense gets case dismissed

    Related Search

    Prosecutorial misconductCompounded medicinesHealthcare system corruptionTricare coverageScott BalotinSt. Johns county

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    William Gibson
    1d ago
    It shows the crooked lawyers we got in this town
    richard swanson
    2d ago
    Here's the largest reason for the high cost of healthcare. Fraud does not get prosecuted. The settlement probably half to the judge the other half to lawyers and everyone else got the shaft.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Letters: Is marijuana a 'gateway' drug? Difference may be in method of procurement.
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Florida To Get A New Location Of Sandwich Shop Said To Have "The Greatest Sandwich in America"
    L. Cane2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    The Stunning Irish Castle In Florida You’ve Probably Never Heard Of
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Two injured in rollover crash near Centralia
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Democratic U.S. Senate candidate hits the ground in Duval after poll shows her within three points of Republican incumbent
    Action News Jax2 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza5 hours ago
    National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical waves. In Pacific, Kristy weakens to Cat 3 storm
    The Florida Times-Union10 hours ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Rep. Aaron Bean leads Democrat Holloway by 7 points
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 hours ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy