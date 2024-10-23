After jury finds man guilty in Jacksonville pharmacy fraud, new defense gets case dismissed

A judge has dismissed fraud charges against a St. Johns County man indicted five years ago as part of a ring offering kickbacks to boost sales of expensive compounded medicines paid for by the military’s Tricare health care system.

Scott Balotin, 54, was convicted of health care fraud conspiracy in 2021 and could have faced 18 years in prison, but the verdict was vacated last year after new information put his guilt in doubt.

Instead of going forward with a new trial scheduled for February, prosecutors this month asked U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard for leave to dismiss the case after a new court-appointed defense attorney tried to have the charges thrown out based claims of prosecutorial misconduct and violations of Balotin’s rights.

Prosecutors decided to drop the case “as a matter of prosecutorial discretion,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael J. Coolican answered in a filing to Howard.

Coolican wrote that the government wasn’t conceding any of the arguments made by the defense, but that the subject was moot if prosecutors weren’t going to go ahead with the second trial.

Big picture: $10 million settlement in Jacksonville prescription case part of $2 billion fraud probe

Court records said Balotin, whose family includes four generations of pharmacists, was thought to have made about $2 million profit from work by a company he ran that marketed medicated creams for pain and scars from a Jacksonville compounding pharmacy , primarily targeting people with Tricare coverage.

Compounding pharmacies combine medications by hand, making them much more expensive than many conventional pharmacies using factory-made pills.

While many insurers don’t cover costs of compounded prescriptions, Tricare did.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in 2019 that reimbursement rates for a one-month supply of some compounded creams could run from $4,000 to $17,000.

Prosecutors in 2019 indicted Balotin with 10 other people in two cases and said people working for his company offered bribes and kickbacks to doctors who would prescribe the creams as well as kickbacks to patients.

The years since have brought a mix of plea deals, trial convictions and acquittals.

If Balotin had been sentenced after a jury found him guilty in 2021 of health care fraud conspiracy and being part of illegal financial transactions, sentencing guidelines would have recommended a prison term between 14 and 18 years, a sentencing memo showed.

But discovery of additional evidence, including information about a previously undisclosed agreement for a witness to cooperate in exchange for avoiding charges in a pill mill case, led to prosecutors supporting a request for the second trial, then the decision to not proceed with the case after Balotin’s court-appointed lawyer, Patrick Korody, began pushing last month to have the case dismissed.

Last week, Howard granted prosecutors motion to dismiss Balotin’s charges and close his case.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: After jury finds man guilty in Jacksonville pharmacy fraud, new defense gets case dismissed