Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Opinion: My abortion was about compassion. Defeat of Amendment 4 will deny that to others.

    By Lacey Swanson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32IRcH_0wINADJd00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gnbOT_0wINADJd00

    In 2014, I had an abortion in Duval County that would be all but impossible today due to Florida’s near-total abortion ban . Our baby, Henry Owen, was conceived through IVF and he was very much wanted, but also very sick.

    Around 16.5 weeks, past when abortion is legal in Florida now, we received devastating blood test results. Henry’s alpha-fetoprotein was extremely elevated. A few days later, we went into the high-risk office to have major anatomy scans done to confirm exactly what was happening.

    After speaking with two neonatal specialists, one from the high-risk office and one from genetic counseling, they determined that the best-case scenario was that our boy — if he survived birth — would be blind, deaf, quadriplegic and would need a feeding tube for the rest of his life. The genetic counselor said it was the worst case of spina bifida she had ever seen.

    Henry had spina bifida over nine vertebrae, severe Chiari malformation (where the lower part of his brain was positioned in the spinal canal of his neck) and hydrocephalus.

    After much soul-searching, my husband and I drove to a clinic and said goodbye to our son. It was a two-day procedure and my worst nightmare.

    I grieved alone for fear of what others would say or think of me. I had to carry on without my boy and deal with going through the procedure and feeling cut-off from my community. Even today, I seldom post or share my story. But every year on Feb. 21 (the day we said goodbye to Henry), I grieve silently.

    While this situation happened to me and my family, it happens every day to other women and their families. I hope that by sharing my story, people will see that abortion has no business being decided by politicians or anyone else but the woman in question, her family and those she trusts.

    Regardless of your personal feelings, abortions are necessary health care and families like mine need to have the freedom to make their own decisions about what’s best for them. Pregnancy is unpredictable and each person’s experience is unique.

    In fact, most fetal abnormalities cannot be picked up on scans or blood tests in time for patients to even consider seeking care under Florida’s current six-week ban.

    I am extremely grateful for all of the kind, skilled physicians that I met during our journey. I am especially grateful that my family and I were given all the information, allowed to weigh our options and given time to decide for ourselves what was best.

    Letters: Is marijuana a 'gateway' drug? Difference may be in method of procurement.

    Because of our abortion, we were able to show mercy to our son, Henry. Unfortunately, the next family that lives through a similar hell will not get that option under Florida’s extreme abortion ban. That, too, is a tragedy.

    Please understand that someone you know — even love — is probably one of the 25% of women who has had an abortion or will need one in their lifetime. Be thankful if you have never walked a mile in their shoes.

    We must protect the compassionate care that Henry and I received. This November we have a chance to guarantee access to abortion in cases like mine. We must vote YES on Amendment 4 to allow families and doctors to access the same care I needed in 2014.

    Please, vote YES on 4 this Nov. 5, for your family, for your loved ones and for yourself. Vote YES for my son, Henry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hd8hE_0wINADJd00

    Lacey Swanson, Green Cove Springs

    This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Opinion: My abortion was about compassion. Defeat of Amendment 4 will deny that to others.

    Related Search

    Pro-Choice advocacyMedical EthicsPersonal storiesPublic opinionAbortion lawsDuval County

    Comments / 65

    Add a Comment
    Stacy Vonk
    1d ago
    Voting No to murdering babies!
    puddin tang
    1d ago
    It doesn’t deny compassion to the unborn. Why don’t you try and be a better person.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Letters: Is marijuana a 'gateway' drug? Difference may be in method of procurement.
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers fan guide: Jags celebrate Crucial Catch game
    The Florida Times-Union11 hours ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    National Hurricane Center tracking 3 tropical waves. In Pacific, Kristy weakens to Cat 3 storm
    The Florida Times-Union10 hours ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia5 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars' Darnell Savage has 'unique' role, downplays emotions vs. Packers
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy