Opinion: My abortion was about compassion. Defeat of Amendment 4 will deny that to others.

In 2014, I had an abortion in Duval County that would be all but impossible today due to Florida’s near-total abortion ban . Our baby, Henry Owen, was conceived through IVF and he was very much wanted, but also very sick.

Around 16.5 weeks, past when abortion is legal in Florida now, we received devastating blood test results. Henry’s alpha-fetoprotein was extremely elevated. A few days later, we went into the high-risk office to have major anatomy scans done to confirm exactly what was happening.

After speaking with two neonatal specialists, one from the high-risk office and one from genetic counseling, they determined that the best-case scenario was that our boy — if he survived birth — would be blind, deaf, quadriplegic and would need a feeding tube for the rest of his life. The genetic counselor said it was the worst case of spina bifida she had ever seen.

Henry had spina bifida over nine vertebrae, severe Chiari malformation (where the lower part of his brain was positioned in the spinal canal of his neck) and hydrocephalus.

After much soul-searching, my husband and I drove to a clinic and said goodbye to our son. It was a two-day procedure and my worst nightmare.

I grieved alone for fear of what others would say or think of me. I had to carry on without my boy and deal with going through the procedure and feeling cut-off from my community. Even today, I seldom post or share my story. But every year on Feb. 21 (the day we said goodbye to Henry), I grieve silently.

While this situation happened to me and my family, it happens every day to other women and their families. I hope that by sharing my story, people will see that abortion has no business being decided by politicians or anyone else but the woman in question, her family and those she trusts.

Regardless of your personal feelings, abortions are necessary health care and families like mine need to have the freedom to make their own decisions about what’s best for them. Pregnancy is unpredictable and each person’s experience is unique.

In fact, most fetal abnormalities cannot be picked up on scans or blood tests in time for patients to even consider seeking care under Florida’s current six-week ban.

I am extremely grateful for all of the kind, skilled physicians that I met during our journey. I am especially grateful that my family and I were given all the information, allowed to weigh our options and given time to decide for ourselves what was best.

Because of our abortion, we were able to show mercy to our son, Henry. Unfortunately, the next family that lives through a similar hell will not get that option under Florida’s extreme abortion ban. That, too, is a tragedy.

Please understand that someone you know — even love — is probably one of the 25% of women who has had an abortion or will need one in their lifetime. Be thankful if you have never walked a mile in their shoes.

We must protect the compassionate care that Henry and I received. This November we have a chance to guarantee access to abortion in cases like mine. We must vote YES on Amendment 4 to allow families and doctors to access the same care I needed in 2014.

Please, vote YES on 4 this Nov. 5, for your family, for your loved ones and for yourself. Vote YES for my son, Henry.

Lacey Swanson, Green Cove Springs

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Opinion: My abortion was about compassion. Defeat of Amendment 4 will deny that to others.