Letters: Is marijuana a 'gateway' drug? Difference may be in method of procurement.

Different view of marijuana use

A recent guest column proposed numerous reasons to vote against legalized marijuana . The author cited years of experience in the addiction field and working with the homeless. I am also an addictions psychologist, with over four decades in the field.

I agree that marijuana use among adolescents is not good . The writer pointed out the effects of marijuana on underage brain development and certainly, this is a big part of the issue. However, adolescents undergo numerous growth transformations that affect their brain development without the use of drugs.

Often, development for this age group is like hitting a wall and having to climb over it; if the use of drugs, medication or alcohol impedes this development, the problems are obvious. However, states that legalized marijuana have shown decreases in underage use since legalization.

Next, the biggest argument being made: That marijuana is a gateway to harder drugs. That is quite difficult to prove without anecdotal evidence, but the pathway may be how the marijuana is obtained — from a licensed dispensary or a drug dealer on the street.

The licensed dispensary has no interest in moving on to harder drugs. They aren’t interested in losing their license because of selling to minors. The street dealer isn’t stopped by a licensing board, and those drugs can be tainted with more dangerous or addictive substances. The buyer of medical marijuana goes to the dispensary and comes home safe, with state-regulated products.

My major point is not academic, but based on anecdote and witness. I suggest that supporting the legalization of marijuana is not the same as supporting rampant, unrestricted marijuana use. It is an attempt to make it safe and regulated for those who will use it — regardless of legalization.

Stephen Bloomfield, forensic psychologist, Ponte Vedra Beach

Vote your conscience on Amendment 4

Voting has already started on the most important question concerning the first nine months of life prior to birth. For months, I have challenged pro-choice writers to present scientific evidence that a fetus is not a human child . No evidence has been presented, nor can it be — these are children.

Many voters agree that these lives should be somewhat protected during pregnancy, but believe Florida’s six-week law is too strict. Amendment 4 does not address or allow a future law for a 12- or 15-week limit. It changes the Florida Constitution to prevent future governments from protecting any life before 22 to 24 weeks and severely limits protections up to 40 weeks of life.

Vice presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz and others have cited instances where they believe current laws have resulted in the death of women . These are tragic events both for the death of the women and that of the unborn child.

However, there is nothing in the current Florida abortion law that would have prevented medical or surgical intervention to preserve the life of these women in the cases cited.

Do not believe at face value all you hear or read — not even this letter. Read the current Florida law on the exceptions where abortion is allowed and look at some ultrasounds. Then, vote your conscience.

Peter True, M.D. (retired), Jacksonville

Liars shouldn’t be president

Many people recently experienced devastation due to Hurricanes Helene and Milton . The destruction was unimaginable and the loss of life was heartbreaking. Lives have been changed forever and certainly many will never completely recover from these natural disasters.

At this time former President Donald Trump chose to do what he does best — lie. He lied about FEMA funding and his band of minions joined right in to support him. This lie did nothing to give the people any hope or confidence. Instead, it spawned mistrust in the very agency that would come to their aid.

Trump is a liar at heart. He did not “misspeak,” nor was he “ill-informed” and lied knowing full well the impact of his words. He did not care about the hurricane victims, but lied in hopes of benefiting himself and to discredit others. He lied to sow seeds of doubt (because he has nothing to offer) and to discredit anyone he fears.

Trump lied and then sat back to relish in the chaos of what he created. A dishonest, manipulative liar should not be the president of the United States of America.

Lynda Prawdy, Middleburg

New poster promotes blood clot awareness

October marks Emily Adkins Blood Clot Awareness Month, and we at Emily's Promise are proud to launch a new lifesaving poster initiative in memory of my daughter, Emily.

She tragically passed away at the age of 23 due to a pulmonary embolism . Our poster project is aimed at educating staff and patients in health care facilities across Florida about the dangers of venous thromboembolism, which includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

These posters provide clear, essential information on these conditions, the warning signs of each and the critical moments when urgent care is needed. By raising awareness and empowering caregivers to take swift action, we hope to prevent unnecessary deaths and save lives.

I invite all care facilities to display these posters prominently and join us in the fight against blood clots. Please visit EmilyPromises.com/poster-project to request posters for your facility. Together, we can make a lasting impact in preventing blood clot-related tragedies.

Douglas Adkins, CEO, Emily's Promise, Fernandina Beach

Trump not the leader we need

I had the privilege of serving a total of 35 years as a soldier and diplomat under every American president from Dwight Eisenhower to Ronald Reagan. While I did not always agree with the policies of my government, I never doubted the good intentions and patriotism of our leaders.

That was not the case during the four years of the Trump administration. That is why I have joined with more than 740 former national security leaders to alert our fellow citizens to the danger of electing Donald Trump to a second term. By his words and deeds, he has shown contempt for the U.S. Constitution, those who defend it and our democratic allies around the world.

He is neither morally nor intellectually capable of the leadership our country needs to keep us safe from enemies — foreign and domestic. Therefore, I urge all Times-Union readers to vote in November for Kamala Harris as our next commander-in-chief.

Samuel F. Hart, U.S. Ambassador (retired), Southside

DeSantis bad at doing good

Even when Gov. Ron DeSantis tries to do some good, he is so very bad at it.

After Hurricane Helene swept through the Southeast, DeSantis rightly called out the nutty “ Democrats are controlling the weather!” conspiracy theorists . However, he then immediately threw pointless political shade by equating them to actual climate scientists , the vast majority of whom agree that today’s undeniable climate change is a result of manmade factors.

DeSantis’ communications director Bryan Griffin snarked in a social media post that they are “… 2 sides of the same coin: unscientific, agenda-motivated, & unhelpful following a storm.”

Does the governor really believe that tinfoil hat conspiracy theorists are on par with actual scientists who have studied and researched the issue for years?

Having taken this brief break from his senseless, ongoing campaigns against made-up culture wars (e.g., wokeness), Gov. DeSantis can’t even manage to do good very well.

Glenn Sebold, Atlantic Beach

Outrageous actions from Florida officials

John Wilson, general counsel for the Florida Department of Health, reportedly threatened criminal action against two television stations for airing advertisements calling for the repeal of the state’s six-week abortion ban . That is outrageous in a couple of different ways.

First, since when can the media be prosecuted for securing income through dissemination of advertising on current issues? Second, how could it be criminal to advocate a return to what was the law of the land for over 50 years?

Wilson should be the subject of a complaint to the Florida Bar Association. He should also be contacted by all Amendment 4 supporters to let him know their agreement with that.

However, that won’t be possible. After the Federal Communications Commission condemned Wilson’s threats, he has mysteriously stepped down from his position with the state Health Department.

This was yet another abuse of government power in Florida .

William Nussbaum, Jacksonville

Amendment 4 too extreme

The Oct. 17 “Florida Amendment Guide” by Brandon Girod omitted something crucial. It is essential for voters to realize that under proposed Amendment 4, abortion would become the only medical procedure that a minor could have in Florida without parental consent. While it allows for parental notification , it would invalidate current law that requires parental consent.

Parents must have a say in their children’s medical procedures, period. Amendment 4 is just too extreme for Florida. Please vote NO.

Karen Montana, Jacksonville

