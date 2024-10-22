Quick guide to all 6 amendments on Florida ballot. Here's what your yes or no vote will do

There are six constitutional amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot in Florida that could cause major, sweeping changes in the state. Here's a quick rundown.

More details on each one are available here .

Amendment 1 - Partisan School Board Members

Added by: Florida Legislature

Florida Legislature Voting yes: District school board elections would be partisan again with candidates' political parties listed with their names on ballots, the way they were before voters decided to make them nonpartisan in 1998.

District school board elections would be partisan again with candidates' political parties listed with their names on ballots, the way they were before voters decided to make them nonpartisan in 1998. Voting no : Leaves the races nonpartisan.

Duval School Board election: Reginald Blount, Hank Rogers face off. Who are they?

Amendment 2 - Right to Hunt and Fish

Added by : Florida Legislature

Florida Legislature Voting yes : Enshrines hunting and fishing "preserved forever as a public right" in the Florida constitution and establishes that hunting and fishing are the preferred means for "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife." Critics have said the second part could be used to hamper conservationist efforts.

: Enshrines hunting and fishing "preserved forever as a public right" in the Florida constitution and establishes that hunting and fishing are the preferred means for "responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife." Critics have said the second part could be used to hamper conservationist efforts. Voting no : Leaves things as they are.

Amendment 3 - Recreational Marijuana

Amendment 4 - Abortion Access

Added by: Citizen initiative

Citizen initiative Voting yes : Makes abortion legal until fetal viability, which is generally considered to be around 23-24 weeks. It would also allow abortions when necessary to protect a patient’s health, as determined by a health care provider.

: Makes abortion legal until fetal viability, which is generally considered to be around 23-24 weeks. It would also allow abortions when necessary to protect a patient’s health, as determined by a health care provider. Voting no : Leaves abortions illegal in Florida after 6 weeks unless two physicians are willing to state that the pregnant person would die without one.

Amendment 5 - Homestead Annual Inflation Adjustment

Added by : Florida Legislature

Florida Legislature Voting yes : Ties part of homestead property exemptions to inflation rates, could reduce revenue for local governments.

: Ties part of homestead property exemptions to inflation rates, could reduce revenue for local governments. Voting no would leave homestead exemption rates as they are now.

Amendment 6 - Public Campaign Financing

Added by : Florida Legislature

Florida Legislature Voting yes : Public funding would end for candidates for governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner. Supporters say the amendment would save taxpayer money and help fund other government services. Critics say it will benefit candidates getting big-donor cash.

: Public funding would end for candidates for governor/lieutenant governor, attorney general, chief financial officer and agriculture commissioner. Supporters say the amendment would save taxpayer money and help fund other government services. Critics say it will benefit candidates getting big-donor cash. Voting no : Leaves things as they are.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Quick guide to all 6 amendments on Florida ballot. Here's what your yes or no vote will do