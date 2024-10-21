Tropical Storm Oscar tracker: See projected path, spaghetti models

The National Hurricane Center is tracking only one system in the Atlantic basin, Tropical Storm Oscar.

Oscar made two landfalls in a single day after strengthening into a hurricane.

Oscar made landfall Sunday on Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, with sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Later that afternoon, Oscar made a second landfall in the Cuban province of Guantanamo with sustained winds remaining at 80 mph.

Tropical Storm Oscar is a small storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending 45 miles from the center. It's expected to move toward the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday as it continues to weaken.

It's then forecast to move quickly northeast into the Atlantic, away from Florida and the United States.

Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The Hurricane Center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

What else is the National Hurricane Center tracking?

What's next?

