    Tropical Storm Oscar tracker: See projected path, spaghetti models

    By Cheryl McCloud, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyT5b_0wFPYC9T00

    The National Hurricane Center is tracking only one system in the Atlantic basin, Tropical Storm Oscar.

    Oscar made two landfalls in a single day after strengthening into a hurricane.

    Oscar made landfall Sunday on Great Inagua Island in the Bahamas, with sustained winds of 80 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Later that afternoon, Oscar made a second landfall in the Cuban province of Guantanamo with sustained winds remaining at 80 mph.

    Track Tropical Storm Oscar

    Weather alerts via text : Sign up to get updates about current storms and weather events by location

    Tropical Storm Oscar is a small storm, with tropical-storm-force winds extending 45 miles from the center. It's expected to move toward the southeastern and central Bahamas Tuesday as it continues to weaken.

    It's then forecast to move quickly northeast into the Atlantic, away from Florida and the United States.

    Tropical Storm Oscar tracker: Where will it go?

    Tropical Storm Oscar spaghetti models

    Special note about spaghetti models: Illustrations include an array of forecast tools and models, and not all are created equal. The Hurricane Center uses only the top four or five highest performing models to help make its forecasts.

    What else is the National Hurricane Center tracking?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2oXA_0wFPYC9T00

    Stay informed. Get weather alerts via text

    What's next?

    We will continue to update our tropical weather coverage daily. Download your local site's app to ensure you're always connected to the news. And look for our special subscription offers here .

    (This story was updated to add new information.)

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Tropical Storm Oscar tracker: See projected path, spaghetti models

