    Duval School Board election: Reginald Blount, Hank Rogers face off. Who are they?

    By Steve Patterson, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cCeOl_0wFLdZF500

    Reginald Blount and Hank Rogers are competing in the Duval County School Board’s District 5 runoff, the only Duval schools seat on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

    The winner will replace Warren Jones , who is leaving the board after eight years because of term limits.

    Neither candidate has held elected office in Jacksonville’s government before, but Blount ran for City Council seats in 2019 and 2023 and Rogers ran for School Board in 2016.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHIdo_0wFLdZF500

    Blount had a 29-year Army career that included four combat tours before retiring in 2016 and taking new roles that included being a project coordinator for adult continuing education at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

    Rogers has worked since 2013 at the I’m A Star Foundation , a youth leadership nonprofit where he has been chief operating officer since early 2020. He was an aide at the Florida House of Representatives, political director for a grassroots campaign and a substitute teacher before that.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KtbAv_0wFLdZF500

    Moms for Liberty endorses Reginald Blount, Duval Teachers Unites endorses Hank Rogers

    Although School Board elections are nonpartisan, campaigning has been less so, with Republicans backing Blount and Florida’s Democratic Party committing extra support for Rogers through its Take Back Local initiative aimed at turning competitive seats blue. The conservative parent rights group Moms for Liberty endorsed Blount, while Duval Teachers United , the school district's main union, has been among the groups backing Rogers.

    In questioning by the nonprofit Jacksonville Public Education Fund, Blount listed as priorities efforts to increase academic standards and improve vocational training as well as efforts to protect children from inappropriate reading material and mount a fundraising campaign to improve school buildings.

    Rogers told JPEF his priorities include maintaining the operation of traditional public schools, guaranteeing schools’ safety and prioritizing students’ mental by offering resources to students and families. He also listed retaining top-tier teachers and concentrating on student success as priorities.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Duval School Board election: Reginald Blount, Hank Rogers face off. Who are they?

