    • The Florida Times-Union

    VOTE: Florida Times-Union High School Athlete of the Week, October 21

    By Clayton Freeman, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    The results are in.

    Fletcher diver Max Shaver is the new Florida Times-Union Athlete of the Week for Northeast Florida high school sports for the 2024-25 season, covering the week of Oct. 7-12 in the Jacksonville area.

    The senior scored 526.95 points to win the Gateway Conference boys diving championship on Oct. 12, eventually leading the Senators to the team championship.

    He placed first in a vote of top Northeast Florida performers that included Asher Ghioto (Bolles football), Bella Gomez (Mandarin volleyball), Colson Hale (Fernandina Beach boys golf) and Mason Williams (Providence football).

    Watch Florida high school football live on NFHS Network

    This week's Athlete of the Week vote

    It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's next Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 14-19, 2024.

    The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores, stats and nominations e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail these stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com. Deadline to receive nominations is 7 p.m. Saturdays.

    This week's voting begins Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour. Vote at jacksonville.com/sports .

    We reserve the right to disqualify a candidate or declare a vote "no contest" if tampering such as bots or offering to pay for voting is evident. Please respect the integrity of the vote the way these athletes respect the integrity of the game.

    Here are the nominees for events from Oct. 14-19.

    Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week poll for Oct. 14-19

    Trace Burney, Fleming Island football

    The junior wide receiver caught a combined 16 passes for 286 yards and four touchdowns in the Golden Eagles' 44-17 win over Beachside on Monday and their 51-24 victory at Parker on Friday.

    Monica DiGaetani, Wolfson girls swimming

    The junior won the girls 100 (53.43) and 200-yard freestyle (1:55.88) and anchored the winning 200 free relay at the Gateway Conference championships.

    Bailey Forrest, Stanton bowling

    The freshman earned first place in the Gateway Conference tournament with a 253 average and rolled a Gateway-record 288, a near-perfect game, to lead the Blue Devils to their first-ever conference title.

    Darrell Jenkins, St. Augustine football

    The senior defensive back recorded one of the Jackets' four interceptions in Monday's 56-6 win over Clay and made a touchdown-saving fumble recovery in Friday's 48-21 win against Bartram Trail, his fifth and sixth takeaways of the year.

    Sydney Johnson, Creekside girls cross country

    The freshman chopped 32 seconds off her personal best, running 17:49 at the New World Fall Spectacular for a sixth-place individual finish while helping Creekside to the girls team title.

    Riley Powell, Bolles girls golf

    The eighth-grader set a new season-best to help the Bulldogs defeat Nease 141-171 at The Yards, then shot a team-leading 38 to lead Bolles past Fernandina Beach 176-193 at Amelia River.

    Reed Rion, Peniel Baptist boys cross country

    The sophomore ran a personal-best 18:15 at Ravine Gardens in Palatka to win the individual title at the Putnam County Championship.

    Jackson Runquist, Fletcher boys golf

    The junior shot a 3-under 68 at Jacksonville Beach Golf Club to earn medalist honors while leading the Senators to a second consecutive Gateway Conference championship.

    Olivia Ryno, Bishop Kenny volleyball

    The senior belted 27 kills with a .551 hitting percentage to lead the Crusaders to the District 4-4A championship, beating Parker and Baker County.

    Trevor Singley, West Nassau boys swimming

    The sophomore won the 200 (2:08.30) and 500-yard freestyle (5:37.96) to help the Warriors win the Nassau County Championships.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: VOTE: Florida Times-Union High School Athlete of the Week, October 21

