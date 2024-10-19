What channel is Jaguars vs Patriots on? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

If the Jacksonville Jaguars can't win today's game at Wembley, there could be major consequences .

The Jaguars lost bad to the Chicago Bears in their first London game, falling to 1-5. Today they face the New England Patriots , who enter with the same record. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown two touchdown passes in each of the past three games, though he's exceeded 250 yards only once this year. Coach Doug Pederson said running back Travis Etienne will be a game-time decision; if he can't go, Tank Bigsby will look to build on his strong season.

The Patriots won their season opener but have lost five straight under first-year coach Jerod Mayo. Quarterback Drake Maye , the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, made his first start in last week's 41-21 loss to the Houston Texans. He threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns, though he also tossed two interceptions and was sacked four times. Demario Douglas was his top receiver, bringing in six catches for 92 yards and a TD.

Here's how to watch the Jaguars game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Jaguars vs Patriots game on? Time, TV schedule

TV channel: WJXX (ABC Channel 25) in Jacksonville, NFL Network

Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Jaguars vs. Patriots will broadcast nationally on NFL Network in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. The game will be broadcast locally on WJXX/ABC 25. Chris Rose and Joe Thomas will call the game from the booth at Wembley Stadium, with Steve Wyche reporting from the sidelines.

Where to watch Jaguars vs Patriots on livestream

Streaming options for the game include Fubo , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Jaguars vs Patriots predictions, picks, odds

Jaguars 20, Patriots 10 : Pederson said the first to score 20 in this one likely wins and I can't say I disagree. The Patriots are in no shape to perform early into their rebuild. - Demetrius Harvey

ODDS: Jaguars by 6

O/U: 42

Odds according to BetMGM .

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2024

September 8: at Miami (L 20-17)

September 15: vs. Cleveland (L 18-13)

September 23: at Buffalo (L 47-10)

September 29:at Houston (L 24-20)

October 6: vs. Indianapolis (W 37-34)

October 13: at Chicago in London (L 35-16)

October 20: vs. New England, 9:30 a.m. in London

October 27: vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m.

November 3: at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

November 10: vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

November 17: at Detroit, 1 p.m.

November 24: Bye

December 1: vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

December 8:at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

December 15: vs. NY Jets, 1 p.m.

December 22: at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

December 29:vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.

TBA: at Indianapolis

Record: 1-5

New England Patriots schedule 2024

September 8: at Cincinnati (W 16-10)

September 15: vs. Seattle (L 23-20 in OT)

September 19: at NY Jets (L 24-3)

September 29: at San Francisco (L 30-13)

October 6: vs Miami (L 15-10)

October 13: vs. Houston (L 41-21)

October 20: at Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m. in London

October 27: vs NY Jets, 1 p.m.

November 3: at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

November 10: at Chicago, 1 p.m.

November 17: vs. LA Rams, 1 p.m.

November 24: at Miami, 1 p.m.

December 1: vs. Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

December 8: Bye

December 15: at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

December 22: at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

TBA: vs. LA Chargers

TBA: vs. Buffalo

Record: 1-5

