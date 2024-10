Who : Edward Waters University (1-5) vs. Savannah State (2-4).

When : 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where : Nathaniel Glover Community Field & Stadium.

The skinny: Mired in a five-game losing skid, the Tigers return from their bye week with the penultimate home game of the regular season. … Edward Waters has struggled in run defense, allowing 184.7 yards per game on the ground. … The Tigers have also picked up 86 penalty yards per game, and have recorded only four sacks on the season. … Trevon French leads Edward Waters with three interceptions on defense. … Edward Waters beat Savannah State 26-25 last year. … Jacksonville-area players on Savannah State's roster include defensive back Dreshawn Dawkins (Trinity Christian), tight end Braylon Fowler (Bartram Trail), defensive lineman Niles Johnson (Trinity Christian), defensive back Emari Napper (Ribault) and defensive back Kevin Stokes Jr. (Ribault).

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: College football preview: Edward Waters vs. Savannah State (Oct. 19)