Opinion: Amendment 4 just 39 words, but impact on unborn Floridians is incalculable

Dr. Neal Verma, in his Sept. 6 guest column , exhorts us to vote to approve Amendment 4 to “keep the government out of the exam room.”

I am also a family physician here in Jacksonville, and I urge Florida residents to vote against this proposed change. I admit I see every unborn baby as fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God.

Verma calls the 6-week abortion ban “extreme” four times in his article, but I hold that the number of abortions performed each year is extreme. Health News Florida recently published this year’s abortion statistics as of Sept. 1 : 44,771 abortions, with 4,272 abortions during August alone.

To put these numbers in context, 3,401 people died in Florida motor vehicle crashes in 2023 , and just over 4,400 U.S. military personnel died in Operation Iraqi Freedom . During the Korean War, 36,574 Americans were killed in combat , fewer than the number of Florida abortions in the first eight months of 2024.

In his call for safe health care, Verma ignores abortion’s 100% lethality to unborn infants.

Verma also says there are “no real exceptions” under the current law for rape, incest or the health of the patient. However, the current statute allows exceptions for risk to life or physical impairment to women . Provisions are also made for victims of rape, incest and human trafficking up to 15 weeks of gestation.

Additionally, it includes a provision for late pregnancy termination if two physicians certify that the unborn child has fatal fetal abnormalities.

As physicians, Verma and I both work to enhance, protect and save lives. In emergency rooms and intensive care units across Jacksonville, medical teams do everything possible to resuscitate and restore lives, if there is any chance of survival and recovery.

When we ignore living, moving, heart-beating images on an ultrasound and define them as tissue, we cheapen our regard for life’s preciousness. We close our eyes to God’s grace, provision and forgiveness as we prioritize personal decisions over others’ lives, convenience and self-regard above consecration and sacrifice.

I speak as one who was an unwanted surprise for unmarried parents, and I am so grateful that they chose life for me.

The 2024 toll weighs heavily on me in grief and sorrow — nearly 45,000 abortion deaths. We do not need a return to liberal abortion laws. Florida should be known as a state that loves and supports life from the womb across the whole age spectrum. I implore us to vote NO on Amendment 4.

John Lammie, M.D., Atlantic Beach

