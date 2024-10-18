The Jacksonville Icemen are back in action for 2024-25 hockey: 4 things to watch

The Jacksonville Icemen spent their first week of training camp preparing for tropical winds and waves. Now, they're welcoming the chance to shift their focus to solid water, and bringing some bite to the ice.

The Icemen are counting down to Saturday's 2024-25 ECHL opener with a new coach, a pack of new players and the same goal of lifting a long-awaited Kelly Cup championship.

The game marks a new era for head coach Brandon Mashinter, taking over as the third coach in franchise history after the departure of Nick Luukko to the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

"Our focus this offseason was having a little more bite to our game," he said.

Their opening week of training camp last week ended up scrambled by Hurricane Milton, leaving the team with less-than-ideal preparation for its preseason games against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Those games didn't count. Saturday's home opener, against the reigning Kelly Cup champion Florida Everblades, very much will — especially as a chance at revenge against the club that has ended Jacksonville's postseason in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

A few things to watch for the new season:

MASHINTER TAKES CHARGE

The new boss in Jacksonville, in some ways, is not so new after all.

Mashinter served as an Icemen assistant coach under Luukko beginning in October 2021, helping the club build a defensive unit that's been among the best in the ECHL year in and year out. Jacksonville's defensive mark last year ranked second in the ECHL behind only the Everblades.

The 36-year-old Mashinter has more than a decade of professional hockey experience under his belt in the United States, Canada, Germany and Slovakia. He spent portions of four seasons in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks, New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks.

Don't expect large-scale changes from the former assistant's step up to the top spot.

"It's more of a continuation of what's been built here," he said.

NEW BLOOD, NEW BITE?

Also not so new after all: some of the new faces in Jacksonville.

Exhibit A is forward Chase Lang, among the club's veteran additions, who returns to the franchise after scoring 19 goals and 29 assists in the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season. He had lined up for the ECHL's Indy Fuel since the 2021-22 season.

Also back for return stints in Jacksonville are forward Zach Jordan, who tallied 9 goals and 26 assists in 2022-23 and has appeared for four AHL clubs, and defenseman Mackenzie Dwyer, with portions of two seasons on the First Coast.

"I feel like we're a little bit bigger, stronger, faster this year, bringing in Jordan and Lang with bigger bodies," Mashinter said.

BROWN, VERNON AMONG ICEMEN RETURNERS

Fortunately for Icemen fans, several of the club's reliable performers are back at the arena, even though a few of them spent stretches of preseason away from Jacksonville on trial with AHL clubs.

Back for the Icemen attack will be team captain Christopher Brown (20 goals and 39 assists), Chris Grando (15 goals and 31 assists) and Logan Cockerill (10 goals and 27 assists).

Ivan Chukarov, the club's top-scoring defenseman with 23 assists last year, and Connor Russell, with 13 points in 61 games, are among the defensive returners.

Significantly, Jacksonville also has goaltender Matt Vernon on its training camp roster. The son of former Stanley Cup champion Mike Vernon, he recorded a 2.67 goals-against average in the run to the postseason.

'GAUNTLET' DIVISION RACE

Is this finally the year that the Icemen dislodge the Florida Everblades from the top spot in the ECHL South Division? In this division, there's little margin for error.

Year in and year out, the South Division has been the most competitive in the league. Last year, only eight points separated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, division leaders in the regular season, from the South Carolina Stingrays, who placed fifth and missed out on the playoffs.

This year, add to the mix a potential challenge from the Savannah Ghost Pirates, who picked up a new affiliation deal with the Florida Panthers. Previously, the Panthers were connected with the champion Everblades.

The Ghost Pirates showed promise last week by defeating the Icemen twice, although as Jacksonville Jaguars fans know only too well, preseason results don't necessarily translate to the regular season.

But whether they're facing off against the Everblades, the Swamp Rabbits, the Orlando Solar Bears or one of the other South Division challengers, Mashinter expects the Icemen to be ready for every test.

"In this division, there's no easy games. It's a gauntlet," he said. "Obviously, a good start is huge, but continuing that through the whole season is the big thing."

