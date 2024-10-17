Jacksonville Jaguars players show off style with custom cleats on game day: 'Some swag'

Defensive back Jarrian Jones sat at his locker after the Jacksonville Jaguars wrapped up an early season practice.

“I have those,” Jones said, pointing toward a pair of Jordan 3 shoes in the Black Cement colorway.

He stood up from his locker and opened the underneath storage bin to reveal a treasure trove of cleats. As he ruffled through the nearly 20 pairs, he finally came across an identical pair of the iconic shoe, only in cleat form.

During training camp, the rookie wore a pair of Deion Sanders-inspired Vapor Edge Diamond Turf ’96 cleats painted teal to replace the white stripes on them. On another occasion he wore a mock pair of Supreme elephant print dunks, replacing the typical red base color for teal.

“Any cleat that I put on is gonna be a custom,” Jones told the Times-Union before the team left for London. “I feel like that's that dopamine. Playing out there with some swag. If you look good, 9 times out of 10, you gonna feel good.

"And if you feel good, 10 times out of 10, you’re definitely gonna play good.”

Jones said he probably has around 21-22 pairs of customized cleats currently, but he thinks that number would be closer to 35 by season’s end. To him, cleats are like shoes. They’re an extension of your outfit.

And he wants options.

“I look at everything. How they look with these socks, how they look with this color, this uniform,” he said. “If these pants fit me tight, is this cleat a little too bulky for this combo? I look at everything like that.”

Cleat customization is normalized in the NFL, Jaguars assist with process

Customizing cleats isn’t a new fad that’s swept the league. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the first players to popularize them when he played for the New York Giants.

He used to put on vibrant combinations of cleats to pair with his colorful personality.

Since then, players have rocked different styles on their feet during the game. Some players go for more modest styles, replicating shoes and turning them into cleat form.

Others take it further, having the cleats painted or modified to represent fashion brands, messages or themes.

Even former Jaguars defensive lineman Malik Jackson used to sport unique, customized cleats when he played for the team. One of his best was Christmas-themed, with miniature presents glued to the exterior of the shoes when the Jaguars played on Christmas Eve.

“It's up to the player, whatever they want to do,” Jaguars associate equipment manager Kyle Stillwell told the Times-Union before their trip to London. Stillwell worked with Jackson to pick out the design for each of his cleats that season, but has since left that responsibility up to each player.

“They can pretty much do whatever they want and we're just here to help them get whatever they like,” he said.

That doesn’t mean it’s not a tedious process for him. Stillwell is responsible for ensuring players have the cleats they want for gamedays.

That means for those players who opt to get custom footwear through the team, he ships out bundles of cleats to different artists so they can customize them. Offensive lineman Cam Robinson is a good example of this.

Robinson uses California-based artist Joe Castro ( @arts_undefined ). At the beginning of the year, Stillwell ordered 18 pairs of cleats and sent them to Castro so he could work on them.

Each week, Stillwell sends either a picture of their jersey combination or communicates which colors the team will wear for the upcoming game. The artist then talks with the player about what design they have in mind.

After the cleats are finished, they’re shipped to the Jaguars’ facility where Stillwell distributes them to the different players. Some guys need to wear them a few times before the game.

Others can wear them on gameday without breaking them in. In either instance, Stillwell is the person who connects everything for them.

“It's pretty straightforward,” he said of the process. “We do as much as we can to make sure these guys are happy.”

'No different than fashion': Christian Kirk explains process behind cleat customization

Wide receiver Christian Kirk said he began customizing cleats during his last season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

He said he feels like that’s when it really began to take off and when he reached out to Castro to start creating cleats for him. Four years later, he still uses him to create unique cleats for every game he plays.

“Usually before the season, I do a bulk order, and I send him probably anywhere from 10 to 15 pairs of cleats and he kind of hangs on to them,” Kirk said. “I'll do some for training camp and practice. And then as the weeks go on, once I figure out what we're wearing, hit him up and kind of come up with a colorway that we want to do for that week.”

Kirk thinks similarly to Jones — the cleats are an extension of your outfit. You can pair different shoes with different outfits and the same can be done with different jersey combinations for different cleats.

“I think it's just one of those things where it's no different than, fashion or style off the field. You come up with an outfit and then, usually, the shoes and accessories kind of complete it,” he said.

Last week against the Bears, Kirk wore a gold cleat with a marble-like exterior. It paired well with the standard white-jersey, black-pants combination Jacksonville wore, giving the uniform a bit of life.

“You just want something that's tailored a little bit more towards what we're wearing,” Kirk continued. “There's so many different ways and designs and colorways that you can do to a cleat. It’s just fun coming up with something new every week and seeing how it turns out on game day.”

There are social media pages and websites dedicated to tracking different outfits players wear each week when entering the stadium. The same goes for the best cleats spotted on the field on Sundays.

As fashion culture bleeds into sports, NFL players are becoming more mindful of not only how they play, but how they look, too.

“There's a lot of other guys around the league out there that do a lot of cool things with cleats," Kirk said. "Turning them into Jordan's, Travis Scott's, the whole nine.

"I've kind of seen it all, but the options are endless and it's cool to see what guys are doing nowadays with the cleats.”

