Acclaimed St. Augustine chef relocating fine dining restaurant to Vilano Beach

An acclaimed St. Augustine chef plans to relocate his flagship fine dining restaurant ― a mainstay in that city's downtown for 20 years ― to a Vilano Beach oceanside hotel that also hosts his year-old rooftop restaurant.

Chef Michael Lugo is moving Michael’s from 25 Cuna St. in the historic Calle Cuna neighborhood to Hyatt Place St. Augustine at 117 Vilano Road, where it will join Pesca Vilano , which opened last October.

Michael's will remain open at Cuna Street through Dec. 31. It is expected to reopen in February 2025, said Lugo in a news release.

Lugo, who's executive chef and owner of Viva Hospitality restaurant group , said he's excited about the move, noting that operating Michael's in the historic Cuna Street building "comes with its own set of unique challenges."

“The Hyatt Place is brand new, so I can focus more of the efforts and budget on projects that fine-tune the dining experience," he said.

"The new location also has more space for our extensive wine library, a brand new kitchen, and a luxurious section for our refined chef’s table experience," Lugo said in the news release. "It will be an adjustment, but I truly believe this will be a transformative change for the restaurant, our staff, and our diners."

In addition to Michael's and Pesca Vilano, Lugo has a third fine-dining restaurant, La Nouvelle in the historic two-story Jefferson House at 102 Bridge St. in the heart of St. Augustine's Lincolnville neighborhood.

A native of Puerto Rico, Lugo is a self-taught chef who credits his grandmother for inspiring his love of food and passion for cooking. He worked his way up the ranks in kitchens from Texas to Florida before putting down roots in St. Augustine.

Pesca Vilano came 17 years after Lugo established Michael's ― his first St. Augustine restaurant.

Michael’s opened in 2006 as The Tasting Room at the original Cuna Street location. It's garnered multiple awards and accolades since then ― most recently a prestigious Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence in July, according to the news release.

Time has taken a toll on the 18th-century building currently housing Michael's.

Lugo "has dealt with persistent and, at times, devastating flooding, infrastructure issues, power outages, and an increasingly difficult parking situation," according to the news release.

He then had the opportunity to relocate to the hotel with Pesca Vilano, his rooftop concept focused on Puerto Rican dishes. Lugo and his team determined that although the rooftop worked for Pesca Vilano, the ground-floor dining area would be better suited to Michael's concept.

Teresa Stepzinski is the dining reporter for the Times-Union. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @TeresaStepz or reach her via email at tstepzinski@jacksonville.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Acclaimed St. Augustine chef relocating fine dining restaurant to Vilano Beach