Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Acclaimed St. Augustine chef relocating fine dining restaurant to Vilano Beach

    By Teresa Stepzinski, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11U5Ua_0wAKwU9T00

    An acclaimed St. Augustine chef plans to relocate his flagship fine dining restaurant ― a mainstay in that city's downtown for 20 years ― to a Vilano Beach oceanside hotel that also hosts his year-old rooftop restaurant.

    Chef Michael Lugo is moving Michael’s from 25 Cuna St. in the historic Calle Cuna neighborhood to Hyatt Place St. Augustine at 117 Vilano Road, where it will join Pesca Vilano , which opened last October.

    Michael's will remain open at Cuna Street through Dec. 31. It is expected to reopen in February 2025, said Lugo in a news release.

    Lugo, who's executive chef and owner of Viva Hospitality restaurant group , said he's excited about the move, noting that operating Michael's in the historic Cuna Street building "comes with its own set of unique challenges."

    “The Hyatt Place is brand new, so I can focus more of the efforts and budget on projects that fine-tune the dining experience," he said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PaYpN_0wAKwU9T00

    "The new location also has more space for our extensive wine library, a brand new kitchen, and a luxurious section for our refined chef’s table experience," Lugo said in the news release. "It will be an adjustment, but I truly believe this will be a transformative change for the restaurant, our staff, and our diners."

    In addition to Michael's and Pesca Vilano, Lugo has a third fine-dining restaurant, La Nouvelle in the historic two-story Jefferson House at 102 Bridge St. in the heart of St. Augustine's Lincolnville neighborhood.

    A native of Puerto Rico, Lugo is a self-taught chef who credits his grandmother for inspiring his love of food and passion for cooking. He worked his way up the ranks in kitchens from Texas to Florida before putting down roots in St. Augustine.

    Pesca Vilano came 17 years after Lugo established Michael's ― his first St. Augustine restaurant.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YhVR4_0wAKwU9T00

    Michael’s opened in 2006 as The Tasting Room at the original Cuna Street location. It's garnered multiple awards and accolades since then ― most recently a prestigious Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence in July, according to the news release.

    Time has taken a toll on the 18th-century building currently housing Michael's.

    Lugo "has dealt with persistent and, at times, devastating flooding, infrastructure issues, power outages, and an increasingly difficult parking situation," according to the news release.

    He then had the opportunity to relocate to the hotel with Pesca Vilano, his rooftop concept focused on Puerto Rican dishes. Lugo and his team determined that although the rooftop worked for Pesca Vilano, the ground-floor dining area would be better suited to Michael's concept.

    Dining with a view: 11 waterfront restaurants in Jacksonville worth trying

    Seafood and sweeping ocean views: First rooftop restaurant in Ponte Vedra opens

    Teresa Stepzinski is the dining reporter for the Times-Union. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @TeresaStepz or reach her via email at tstepzinski@jacksonville.com.

    If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest dining coverage .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Acclaimed St. Augustine chef relocating fine dining restaurant to Vilano Beach

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Walgreens closing 1,200 locations. Florida leads US in number of stores; impact unknown
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    National Hurricane Center watches developing Invest 94L as Tropical Storm Nadine moves west
    The Florida Times-Union5 hours ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    What channel is Jaguars vs Patriots on? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game
    The Florida Times-Union6 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars players show off style with custom cleats on game day: 'Some swag'
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy