Buffalo Wild Wings adding 3 new Jacksonville restaurants. But don't expect a sports bar

With five restaurants already open in the Jacksonville area, Buffalo Wild Wings is planning to add three more.

But don’t expect to meet up there with friends and family to enjoy a cold beer and watch the weekend’s biggest NFL and SEC football games on dozens of TVs.

Instead, the new restaurants, dubbed Buffalo Wild Wings Go, are smaller and focus on delivery and takeout orders of the sports bar chain’s signature chicken wings and other menu items. (Select locations have limited seating.)

The new locations are planned for the following storefronts, according to building permits now in review by the city:

10950 San Jose Blvd., Suite 12, in the former home of Chiba Poke and before that, Pizza Hut, at the Aldi-anchored San Jose Plaza

660 Commerce Center Drive, Unit 140, in the Michaels- and Ross-anchored Southside Commons

13740 Beach Blvd., Suite 112, between Little Caesars and Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery in the Target- and Michaels-anchored Pablo Creek Plaza East

At about 1,500 square feet, the Go-format restaurants are about a quarter of the size of traditional Buffalo Wild Wings bar and grill restaurants.

In addition to its signature wings and tenders, Buffalo Wild Wings Go menus feature a selection of burgers, sandwiches and sides, including fries, potato wedges, mozzarella sticks, cheddar cheese curds, fried pickles, beer-battered onion rings and more for your backyard or garage tailgating before the day’s big games on your mammoth flatscreen.

The chain marked the opening of its 100 th Go-format restaurant in April, including several in Florida. According to state records, Buffalo Wild Wings operates the smaller format restaurants in Florida in Rockledge, Melbourne, Dunedin, Bradenton and Sarasota. In addition to three planned for Jacksonville, other BWW Go restaurants are in the works in Tampa and Saint Cloud.

In the Jacksonville area, Buffalo Wild Wings operates its traditional sports bar concepts at 13230 City Station Drive at River City Marketplace; 10300 Southside Blvd. at The Avenues ; 4594 Tropea Way near the St. Johns Town Center ; and 1940 Wells Road outside the Orange Park Mall. A fifth area restaurant is open in St. Augustine at 316 SR 312.

