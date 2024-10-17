Open in App
    Opinion: Full restoration of old Laura Street Trio is untenable. Here's a new take.

    By Michael Crocetta,

    2 days ago

    I really appreciate the balanced columns that Mark Woods , Nate Monroe and David Bauerlein have provided over the past months concerning the Laura Street Trio. Their thoughts provide a great compass for future discussions concerning that corner of downtown.

    There has been too much discord in the Jacksonville City Council, failed negotiations and an on-again-off-again city foreclosure lawsuit with SouthEast Development Group. Since negotiations have resumed , I offer an alternative perspective.

    My family and I relocated to Jacksonville in January 2000, and it didn’t take long for us to feel at home here. One of the first and lasting impressions I had of downtown were the number of architecturally outstanding — yet abandoned — buildings . The Laura Street Trio was one such grouping that seemed to have so much potential.

    Unfortunately, over the next 25 years I witnessed the announcement of seven different sets of restoration plans , with costs escalating from $18 million to $87 million. Those plans — like the buildings themselves — deteriorated.

    Realistically, by the time any full restoration project is completed the cost will surely exceed $100 million. Any remaining scrap of original steel iron or concrete material will simply remain compromised. This is especially true for the two high-rise buildings (constructed in 1909 and 1914), despite the most heroic efforts to stabilize and renovate them.

    I believe this may be a flawed direction to take.

    Henry Klutho was a gifted architect , because of his foresight and designs that reflected a progressive spirit. His vision should remain our focus in the path we choose in 2025. We can certainly incorporate his best design features and foresight in something that both honors him and becomes another cornerstone of Jacksonville’s forward-facing development.

    We need to consider another direction to achieve something much greater — more functional, versatile, valuable and impressive. What if we refurbish only the oldest (yet most stable) structure back to its full glory? I’m talking about the 1902 Florida National Bank, also known as the “Marble Bank.”

    After numerous expansions from 1905 to 1912, this marble-columned Neoclassic Revival style structure represented the quintessential “grand lobby” design. Not being a high-rise structure, it isn’t saddled with the same costs and additional safety concerns of the other buildings.

    Imagine this building as a formal entry to the two new towers. The Marble Bank could not only house the necessary administrative offices and eclectic small shops, its walls and space could become a living museum to the history of the original Laura Street Trio.

    Letters: Voter's Guide supplement is 'breath of fresh air' amidst foul political season

    Prior to demolition of the Florida Life and Bisbee buildings, we could salvage any materials of architectural relevance to display in the grand lobby of the two new towers. Funds that were once needed to shore-up the old office towers could be redirected to create new, taller and safer structures.

    Many Klutho design elements might be incorporated — especially on the building edifices — while also giving them a modern aesthetic. The new towers would likely include parking, retail, business, residential and (possibly) public green space. These buildings would not only stand as a living memorial to the past, but also — as the next vibrant chapter of the Jacksonville story — a more inspirational vision of our future.

    Ultimately, the decayed Laura Street Trio could be transformed into a thriving new “Trio Rising.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2iN8_0wAJj6Kc00

    Michael J. Crocetta, Jacksonville

    This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Opinion: Full restoration of old Laura Street Trio is untenable. Here's a new take.

