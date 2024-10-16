Open in App
    The Florida Times-Union

    How does a deaf sign-language interpreter communicate storm briefings? It's a team effort

    By Mark Woods, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    If you watched one of Jacksonville’s Hurricane Milton briefings , you saw Mayor Donna Deegan standing at a lectern, a row of officials behind her, a deaf interpreter beside her.

    If you’re like me, even if you could hear what the mayor was saying, you ended up paying attention to the woman who stood next to her, repeating what she said via hand gestures and facial expressions.

    I know I wasn’t alone, because after one of the briefings I asked Amy Ryals if she gets recognized these days. She joked that she tries to avoid going to Publix during a storm, but said that, yes, sometimes people do recognize her when she’s out in public — and not just some of the 55,000 deaf and hard of hearing people in Northeast Florida.

    But they are why she was on the stage — to provide information in a way that goes far beyond what closed-captioning ever could — and why she said, via sign, she was happy to talk to me.

    “Anything for our community,” she said.

    Deaf interpretation is a team effort

    Ryals, 45, is an employee of the Center for Independent Living , the nonprofit that has a contract with the city of Jacksonville to provide interpreting services for emergency and other scenarios.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5vzX_0w8mtpcS00

    What you don’t see on your TV or laptop or wherever you’re watching a briefing is that this is a team effort. Ryals isn’t hearing what the mayor is saying. Brooke Jensen is.

    Jensen, a certified hearing interpreter, is standing among the row of television cameras facing the stage. When the mayor or someone else speaks, Jensen signs to Ryals, who signs to viewers.

    After watching the team in action — signing everything from detailed updates to the mayor flipping through pages, searching for the right notes — I talked to Ryals and Jensen about what they do. Ryals signed and Jensen put her answers into the language I understand, starting with why and how Ryals does this.

    “I'm profoundly deaf,” she said. “My native language is American Sign Language. As a deaf person, I have the neurons, the capacity, to understand that language with high accuracy.”

    Before I even asked, Ryals answered one question: Why do the briefings this way, with a hearing interpreter relaying what the mayor and others were saying to the deaf interpreter, who then delivers the information to viewers? Why not just have someone with hearing and the ability to sign stand on stage and handle everything?

    Ryals explained that used to be fairly typical for these types of situations. The interpreter often wasn’t deaf. He or she might have been the relative of a deaf person — someone who could hear, but learned sign language because of their family member, and ended up in that role. It was something. But it wasn’t ideal.

    “The deaf community over time has been very clear in their preference for high quality interpreting services, especially with emergency situations,” she said. “Initially certified hearing interpreters were offered, but deaf people do have a better time understanding deaf interpreters.”

    So Ryals and Jensen work as a team.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gczKU_0w8mtpcS00

    They prep for the briefing, filling a whiteboard off to the side of the room with notes, particularly details like statistics and addresses that likely will come up. Then when the mayor speaks, their tag-team interpretation begins.

    As fast as they are, the mayor has provided some challenges.

    Ryals smiled and described the mayor as “quite the talker, very quick in speed.” At one point during the series of Milton briefings, Kara Tucker, chief of disabled services for the city, encouraged the mayor to slow down a bit, particularly when rattling off things like addresses.

    Watch: "Avoided the worst," Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan discusses aftermath of Hurricane Milton

    To those of us who don’t speak sign language, this relaying of messages might bring to mind the childhood game of telephone, where each step veers farther from the original — if each message was followed by another, and another, and another.

    They explain that in this case, the message isn’t losing something when it is being passed from Jensen to Ryals. If anything, it is being enhanced. Ryals signed that she is taking the information and linguistically structuring it a bit more for deaf community who need more of a visualization of that language.

    While Jensen relayed this answer to me, Ryals stopped signing, waited for a moment, then resumed.

    “You notice how I stopped signing a long time ago, and the interpreter is still going,” she said. “ASL has a wonderful visual component to it that lets it be shorter, a little bit more condensed, because we manipulate our space instead of doing word order.”

    That visual component is what had me watching Ryals. Some things you don’t need to speak sign language to get a sense of. For instance, when the mayor described Hurricane Milton making landfall south of Tampa, Ryals made her left hand resemble Florida, then took her right fist and bashed it into the side of the state.

    And then there are the facial expressions that are quite dramatic. Or at least they might seem that way to those of us who don’t speak ASL. Facial expressions, Ryals explained, are a big part of sign language.

    “There are the signs where you see me actually moving my hands, but a good portion — about 70% of the language — is on your face,” she said.

    She said it’s similar to intonations in spoken words, or punctuation with written words.

    “Those expressions on a deaf person's face are the equivalent,” she said.

    'Deaf heart'

    Ryals grew up in Jacksonville. She went to Southside Estates Elementary, followed by a boarding school for deaf children for middle school. She started high school at Sandalwood but ended up going to Florida School for Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine and then Flagler College.

    She majored in deaf education and elementary education and got a job teaching in Miami. But she came back to Jacksonville, where she has been working with Jensen for nearly a decade.

    Jensen grew up in South Florida, not knowing anyone who was deaf. She picked up some sign in fifth grade and ended up taking it in high school from a certified interpreter who was adamant she should become an interpreter. She was told she was a natural.

    She came to the University of North Florida for college, and also got a masters in interpreting at UNF.

    As Jensen told a bit of her story, Ryals signed something. So Jensen switched back into interpreter mode, relaying what Ryals just said about her.

    “Most of her friends are deaf,” she said. “And so she definitely has what we call ‘deaf heart’ in the deaf community — where you have a hearing person who really embodies the deaf spirit.”

    And with that, the teammates made a facial expression that really didn’t need any translation. They smiled.

    mwoods@jacksonville.com

    (904) 359-4212

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: How does a deaf sign-language interpreter communicate storm briefings? It's a team effort

