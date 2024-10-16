Letters: Voter's Guide supplement is 'breath of fresh air' amidst foul political season

No more debates or political ads

Usually, when I write a letter to the editor, it's in response to a news article or an opinion piece. However, I'm happy to express my thanks for the special supplement in the Sept. 29 newspaper, paid for by the League of Women Voters of Florida .

Its unbiased, clear and informative approach and delivery of "just the facts" is the one breath of fresh air during this entirely fetid and disgusting election year. I read it cover to cover.

What I appreciated most is their clean breakdown of each amendment on the Florida ballot . The ballot language was clearly stated for every amendment, with the legislative background simply summarized. Plus, the arguments of both supporters and opponents were provided, as were the results of a NO and a YES vote in plain terms.

After you read each section, you will understand the arguments made by both sides. You might be surprised to realize — even if you still disagree with the other side — that one of their points is worth weighing consideration. It might not change your mind, but you can be confident that you’ve done your homework and feel sure of your decision.

It would be wonderful if the old software for skipping past commercials could be revived and easily activated, to skip every single paid political ad on our televisions . We do not need the constant harangue of misinformation and disinformation being spouted by both major political parties.

We also cannot afford how it divides us while obscuring desperately needed facts and unbiased information.

Solving problems only comes from sensible, fair and honest discussions, not debates. These require a winner and a loser and are deliberately polarizing — exactly what we suffer from the political party system today .

J.H. (Jerry) Tabbott, Jacksonville

Jax Beach must enforce leash law

The city of Jacksonville Beach has an ordinance that says “ Dogs must be leashed at all times while on the beach.” This is also posted on signs at every street end and dune walkover.

However, on the morning of Oct. 4, I was jogging on the beach about two blocks north of the pier when a woman threw a ball right in my path. A moment later, a huge Labrador retriever (at least 50 pounds) came running after the ball at full speed, slammed into my leg and knocked me to the ground.

Fortunately, I was not injured, but I could have broken an arm or a leg or even fractured my hip when I went down. Had that dog crashed into a young child or one of the many elderly citizens that walk the beach daily, that person might have incurred a serious injury.

Sadly this is not an isolated incident. Every morning north of the pier there are at least two to three different groups of people throwing balls or frisbees with packs of dogs — every one of them off a leash and running loose. While the city has an animal control unit, I cannot remember the last time I saw them patrolling the beach.

Enforcing a leash law is difficult, but the Jacksonville Beach City Council has an obligation to guarantee the safety of its beachgoers. The city must either start enforcing the law or else ban dogs from the beach entirely. While I wasn't hurt when a large dog running loose at full speed ran into me and knocked me over, the next person may not be so lucky.

David Zuckerman, Jacksonville Beach

Face the fire and vote

Thinking of the phrase, “Every vote counts,” made us wonder — does it really?

Florida is a bright red state , so all 30 of its electoral votes will most likely go to Donald Trump. As Democrats living in Florida , our votes will be meaningless, as they will not be reflected in the Electoral College tally.

A Republican voting in California — a solidly blue state — must share the same despair, for their vote will not have any effect on the state’s electoral votes. Should that opening cliché be changed to “Every vote in a swing state counts?” We doubt that the framers of the U.S. Constitution had that in mind when they created the Electoral College , but that is how it has evolved.

Voting, even for Democrats in Florida and Republicans in California, is still crucial. If we are ever to reach the point where every vote truly does count, we will have to abandon the Electoral College system and that will require a committed citizenry.

As Abraham Lin coln once said : ”Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, they will just have to sit on their blisters.”

We must face the fire, and work together to see that every vote counts in equal measure.

Fran & Pete Sheridan, Atlantic Beach

Nothing vague about Amendment 4

Lately, the airways have been filled with ads opposing Florida’s Amendment 4 , which seeks to repeal the state’s six-week abortion ban. Unfortunately, these ads are not entirely truthful.

First, these ads claim that Amendment 4 is vague because it does not define the term “viability.” But 50 years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court in Roe v. Wade defined viability as that point in time when a fetus could potentially live outside of a mother’s womb with artificial aid. The court stated this usually happens between 24 to 28 weeks (between six and seven months).

Florida Statute Section 390.011(15) also codified this definition into law when it stated that “’viable’ or ‘viability’ means the stage of fetal development when the life of a fetus is sustainable outside the womb through standard medical measures.”

In addition, these ads claim that the term “health care provider” is vague. However, Florida’s Bill of Patient Rights states in Section 381.036(2)(c) that a “health care provider” is “a physician licensed under chapter 458.”

Finally, these ads also claim that Amendment 4 does away with parental consent laws . However, Amendment 4 specifically states that it "does not overrule the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion."

It’s plain that there is nothing vague about Amendment 4.

Terry D. Bork, Jacksonville

Alcohol, tobacco riskier than marijuana

Marijuana use is not without potential risks, as Dr. Karen McCarthy pointed out in her Oct. 10 guest column . However, these risks are not significant enough to justify its continued criminalization or the prosecution of those who consume it responsibly.

Thousands of Floridians are arrested annually for possessing marijuana. Under state law, these misdemeanor violations are punishable by up to one year of incarceration . Possessing more than 20 grams is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

No other state imposes felony charges for possessing such small quantities of cannabis.

Doubling down on this failed policy won’t make Floridians any safer or healthier. That goal can only be accomplished by regulating cannabis businesses and their products. Educating consumers, particularly those who may be at higher risk or who may misuse it, is also the right path.

We apply these same common-sense principles to mitigate the societal and public health costs associated with alcohol and tobacco — two substances that pose far greater risks to health than cannabis . Florida ought to treat marijuana similarly.

Paul Armentano, deputy director, National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws

U.S. can’t afford another Trump term

We have seen Donald Trump unhinged on the debate stage, ranting incoherently at his rallies , treating women like they are second-class citizens and mocking the disabled .

Now picture him acting like this while speaking at the United Nations , at a G7 summit or the World Trade Organization. Can you imagine what a laughingstock the U.S. will be if he is once again on a global stage representing the most powerful country in the world?

Our country cannot afford another four years of this. We are finally turning the corner after his last “reign” and his election this November could have an impact from which the country might not recover.

Please think carefully about the future of our children and grandchildren before casting a vote for this man.

David Stimpson, Jacksonville

Scott out of touch

A few years ago U.S. Sen. Rick Scott proposed a plan to sunset Social Security . For those not familiar with the term, a sunset clause (in this instance) ends the old law on a specific date and requires a new vote to re-approve it every five years.

As a future retiree who has geared his entire retirement around a Social Security check, this is a frightening proposal. How can I (or anyone) make a plan for retirement without knowing future income?

I don’t know of anyone who would support this proposal (it was even too radical for the Republican senators). It is certainly not supported by the majority of voters and I think it shows just how out of touch Scott is.

Scott Schleifer, Jacksonville

Carter better as a private citizen

The Oct. 6 Times-Union special section on former President Jimmy Carter's 100th birthday was very interesting. The write-up on Carter was quite heartwarming and positive, but at the same time, somewhat biased and not quite accurate.

As someone who lived through the Carter presidency and has followed his life since then, I agree with those historians who defined his presidency with the word “malaise.” He was in over his head as president, and many considered him to be one of the more incompetent individuals to hold the office.

However, I do believe Carter has done well as a private citizen and deserves some accolades in his post-presidency.

Calvin Johnson, Jacksonville

