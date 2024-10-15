Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    After more than 2 years, a Springfield craft brewery is planning to close up shop

    By Teresa Stepzinski, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anMT2_0w7I2gHe00

    Four friends who shared the dream of opening a microbrewery and taproom together and then made it a reality 2 1/2 years ago are planning to turn off its taps and shut the doors.

    Historically Hoppy Brewing Company , at 1636 North Main St. in the heart of historic Springfield, will close when its lease expires in December, the founders/owners announced Saturday on social media.

    "As we come up to our lease renewal, we've reflected on the time and energy it takes to keep the brewery running and beer in the kegs, and have decided it's no longer something we want to continue," they posted on Facebook.

    Ryan and Brianna McFarland and Aaron and Natalie Leedy — avid craft brewers as well as Springfield neighbors — opened the microbrewery in May 2022. They couldn't be reached immediately for comment about the pending closure.

    Historically Hoppy had moved into the storefront formerly occupied by national award-winning Main & Six Brewing Company , which closed permanently in March 2022 after four years in business.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EY9ox_0w7I2gHe00

    In announcing the pending closure, they said it was their dream to open a brewery and "we've had a ton of fun" doing it but their priorities have changed.

    "While we're sad to let the brewery go, we're all excited to have more time to spend with our families and pursue our other hobbies. We also plan to go back to home brewing, so for those who know us, our beers aren't going away forever," they posted.

    They haven't set the last day but it will be in December.

    "We still have a couple more beers we are going to brew and we have a ton in the tanks and kegs, so our plan is to make the best of the next couple months and have a final party sometime in December," they wrote.

    'With a heavy heart': Iconic downtown St. Augustine restaurant closes after 29 years

    Shutting off the taps: Jacksonville microbrewery to become fourth area brewpub to close in recent months

    Customers responded on social media with words of gratitude and support.

    "Sad to see you go, but I know all of you were [burning] the candle at both ends and the middle. You gave it your all though, and your support for Springfield was second to none!" one man posted.

    Another wrote: "This is very sad news for those of us who just got to saunter in and enjoy your great beers and cozy space without having to put any of the work in. You will be terribly missed!! Springfield was very fortunate to have such a marvelous venue staffed by lovely folks."

    Microbrewery founded on friendship

    All brewed on-premises at the rear of the taproom, Historically Hoppy typically offered 11 beers on tap at any given time.

    Historically Hoppy also offered craft, non-alcoholic root beer made in-house.

    "We want to make what we want to make and put fun products out there that people enjoy. It's our goal to have a representation of beers across the spectrum with our own special touch on them," Ryan McFarland told the Times-Union when Historically Hoppy opened.

    Aaron Leedy and Ryan McFarland, homebrewers for 13 years and 4 years respectively, became fast friends and within a couple of months, they began brewing together. After their first batch, McFarland said they should open a brewery together, they previously told the Times-Union.

    "We would make 5-gallon batches once a week almost every week," McFarland said of their home brewing hobby that began in his kitchen and eventually expanded to other parts of his home.

    Both couples had multiple refrigerators at their homes dedicated to their brewing efforts.

    "It was just a fun novelty that we all enjoyed and then we started down this path to opening our own microbrewery," Natalie Leedy previously told the Times-Union.

    The couples had been looking for brewing equipment as well as a location to start their microbrewery for about 2 1/2 years. Then Main & Six announced it was closing — opening the door for Historically Hoppy to lease the space and begin brewing.

    Craft breweries closures

    Historically Hoppy will become the sixth Jacksonville-area microbrewery and taproom to close in recent months.

    The others include:

    Teresa Stepzinski is the dining reporter for the Times-Union. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @TeresaStepz or reach her via email at tstepzinski@jacksonville.com.

    If you're a subscriber, thank you. If not, become a subscriber to get the latest dining coverage .

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: After more than 2 years, a Springfield craft brewery is planning to close up shop

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    No, Day of the Dead is not ‘Mexican Halloween.’ But it is like All Souls Day. A guide to traditions
    The Florida Times-Union2 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Steve Wheatcroft came from depths of despair and alcohol abuse. Now he wants to help you
    The Florida Times-Union3 hours ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy