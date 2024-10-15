Florida amendment guide: Voters will decide on abortion, recreational weed in November

The 2024 presidential election , which is still two months out, seems like it has toiled on for longer for much longer than it actually has. For Florida, it’s more than just a vote about who will represent its people in the White House, as there are two huge amendments looming over the state.

Amendment 3 and Amendment 4 are both centered around controversial topics — legalizing recreational marijuana and abortion . In the 2024 election , Florida residents will get the chance to decide the fate of both topics, though most voters probably understand that — pass or fail — these issues will be talked about in the Sunshine State for years to come.

They’re not the only amendments on the ballot this year, however. Four more amendments will take subjects around making school board elections partisan, enshrining the right to hunt and fish in the state constitution, adding an inflation adjustment to the homestead tax exemption and repealing public election financing.

Here’s what to know about Florida’s amendments in the 2024 presidential election .

FLORIDA AMENDMENT 1: PARTISAN ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARDS

What is Florida’s Amendment 1?

Florida Amendment 1 would require school district board members to be elected in a partisan election instead of the nonpartisan elections we have now.

What does voting yes on Amendment 1 mean?

Voting yes on Amendment 1 would make school board elections partisan, meaning Republican, Democratic or other parties could nominate their own candidates for the elections and require that candidates list their political affiliation on the ballot.

What does voting no on Amendment 1 mean?

Voting no on Amendment 1 would leave school board elections as is, nonpartisan.

Florida Amendment 1 text

Read the full text for Florida Amendment 1

League of Women Voters on Amendment 3: Should School Board elections be partisan?

FLORIDA AMENDMENT 2: RIGHT TO HUNT AND FISH

What is Florida’s Amendment 2?

Florida’s Amendment 2 seeks to “preserve forever fishing and hunting” as a public right. You might be wondering why such an amendment exists, and that’s a good question. So far, there haven’t been any bans or restrictions on hunting and fishing in Florida. The move is pre-emptive, however, as other states have implemented such measures, according to the James Madison Institute .

What does voting yes on Amendment 2 mean?

Voting yes on Amendment 2 would enshrine the right to hunt and fish in the state constitution, curbing what lawmakers could do in the future to limit the actions. The amendment’s text states that it does not limit the authority granted to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Committee under Section 9 of Article IV of the State Constitution.

What does voting no on Amendment 2 mean?

Voting no on Amendment 2 would not change lawmakers’ ability to place restrictions on hunting and fishing activities.

Florida's Amendment 2 text

Read the full text of Amendment 2

League of Women Voters on Amendment 2: Preserving the Right to Hunt and Fish: 2024 amendments on the ballot

FLORIDA AMENDMENT 3: ADULT PERSONAL USE OF MARIJUANA

What is Florida's Amendment 3?

Florida's Amendment 3 would make it legal for adults 21 and older to have up to 3 ounces of marijuana and up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. It would also enable them to possess, purchase and use marijuana products and accessories without needing a medical marijuana card, as is the case now.

What does voting yes on Amendment 3 mean?

Voting yes to Florida Amendment 3 would legalize the use and possession of marijuana for recreational purposes for anyone 21 years old and older.

What does voting no on Amendment 3 mean?

Voting no to Florida Amendment 3 would keep recreational marijuana illegal.

Florida's Amendment 3 text

Here's a look at the full Amendment 3 text

League of Women Voters on Amendment 3: Legalizing adult personal use of marijuana

FLORIDA AMENDMENT 4: AMENDMENT TO LIMIT GOVERNMENT INTERFERENCE WITH ABORTION

Florida’s Amendment 4 is one of the big ones this election. It has to do with abortion and the government’s ability to restrict women from having one before viability or when it’s necessary to protect their life.

If the amendment passes, it would prevent any law from prohibiting, penalizing, delaying or restricting abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, placing the decision in the hands of the health care provider.

What does voting yes on Amendment 4 mean?

Voting yes on Florida Amendment 4 would make abortion legal until fetal viability, which is generally considered to be around 23-24 weeks. It would also allow abortions when necessary to protect a patient’s health, as determined by a health care provider.

What does voting no on Amendment 4 mean?

Voting no on Florida Amendment 4 would leave abortions illegal in Florida after 6 weeks unless two physicians are willing to state that the pregnant person would die without one.

Florida’s Amendment 4 text

Here is the full text of Amendment 4

League of Women Voters on Amendment 4: Limiting government interference with abortion rights

FLORIDA’S AMENDMENT 5: ANNUAL ADJUSTMENTS TO THE VALUE OF CERTAIN HOMESTEAD EXEMPTIONS

What is Florida’s Amendment 5?

Florida’s Amendment 5 seeks to require an annual adjustment for inflation for the value of current or future homestead exemptions. It would create an inflation adjustment for the second half of a property owner’s $50,000 reduction from the taxable value of their home.

What does voting yes on Amendment 5 mean?

In Florida, homestead exemption gives homeowners two $25,000 exemptions that exempts a total of $50,000 off the taxable value of a home. Voting yes on this amendment, would create an inflation adjustment for the second of those two exemptions, which does not affect taxes that pay for schools. The measure would index assessments based on the percent change in the Consumer Price Index.

What does voting no on Amendment 5 mean?

Voting no on Amendment 5 would keep Florida’s homestead exemption the way it is now, which automatically raises taxes as property values rise with inflation.

Florida’s Amendment 5 text

Full text of Amendment 5

League of Women Voters on Amendment 5: Adjusting the homestead exemption amount

FLORIDA AMENDMENT 6: REPEAL OF PUBLIC CAMPAIGN FINANCING REQUIREMENT

What is Florida’s Amendment 6?

Florida’s Amendment 6 seeks to repeal public campaign financing, which gives some candidates running for specific positions, such as governor and other state cabinet positions, what is essentially a subsidy through the use of public money, provided that they stick to some restrictions on how much is spent.

What does voting yes on Amendment 6 mean?

Voting yes for Amendment 6 repeals the provision of the Florida Constitution that provides public funds to some candidates running for statewide positions.

What does voting no on Amendment 6 mean?

Voting no on Amendment 6 would keep public financing in place.

Florida’s Amendment 6 text

Here is the full text of Amendment 6

League of Women Voters on Amendment 6: Repeal of public financing for statewide offices

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida amendment guide: Voters will decide on abortion, recreational weed in November