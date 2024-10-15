Ready for some fall weather in Jacksonville? Here's how cool it will get this week

Three weeks after autumn’s official arrival, temperatures in the Jacksonville area will finally feel like fall this week.

After expected highs of 87 degrees on Monday and 81 degrees on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Jacksonville is forecasting a high on Wednesday of just 68 degrees, making it the coolest day in Jacksonville since April 6, when the high temperature was just 67 degrees, according to NWS data.

The low on Wednesday is forecast to dip to 53 degrees, the coolest since April 25, when the low temperature was 50 degrees.

Normal, record temperatures in Jacksonville for Oct. 16

The normal high and low temperatures for Wednesday are 81 and 62, respectively. Record highs and lows for Oct. 16 are 93 (set in 2018) and 39 (set in 1978), respectively.

Cool temperatures are expected to continue into Thursday and Friday, when high temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 70s after cool starts in the low-to-mid 60s.

Forecast high, low temperatures in Jacksonville this week

Here’s a look at the week’s forecast:

Monday

High: 87

Low: 62

Tuesday

High: 81

Low: 58

Wednesday

High: 68

Low: 53

Thursday

High: 71

Low: 60

Friday

High: 75

Low: 66

Saturday

High: 77

Low: 67

Sunday

High: 77

Will it rain in Jacksonville this week?

The first chance of the rain for the week comes on Saturday, at 20 percent.

