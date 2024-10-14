Open in App
    • The Florida Times-Union

    VOTE: Florida Times-Union High School Athlete of the Week, October 14

    By Clayton Freeman, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    The results are in.

    Stanton junior Cassandra Wichman is the new Florida Times-Union Athlete of the Week for Northeast Florida high school sports for the 2024-25 high school sports season, covering the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 5 in the Jacksonville area.

    She averaged 201 over one week for the Blue Devils' girls bowling squad, leading victories against Mandarin, Atlantic Coast and Englewood.

    She placed first in a vote of top Northeast Florida performers that included Tony Kennedy (Parker football), Joshua Macklin (White football), Tyler Mawhinney (Fleming Island boys golf), Daisy Ross (Ponte Vedra girls cross country), Alexander Ruge (Bolles boys cross county), Jackson Strickland (Ridgeview boys swimming), Summer Taylor (Episcopal girls swimming), Mollie VanDeusen (Beachside volleyball) and Addy Vogt (St. Johns Country Day girls golf).

    Watch Florida high school football live on NFHS Network

    This week's Athlete of the Week vote

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nG71J_0w5w10Vk00

    It's time to vote for Florida Times-Union's next Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 7-12, 2024.

    The Times-Union gathers nominees from scores, stats and nominations e-mailed to the sports desk during the week by coaches across Northeast Florida. Coaches can e-mail these stats and scores to preps@jacksonville.com. Deadline to receive nominations is 7 p.m. Saturdays. This week, numerous events across most fall sports were canceled due to Hurricane Milton.

    This week's voting begins Monday morning and closes at 10 a.m. Thursday. Votes are restricted to once per device per hour. Vote at jacksonville.com/sports .

    We reserve the right to disqualify a candidate or declare a vote "no contest" if tampering such as bots or offering to pay for voting is evident. Please respect the integrity of the vote the way these athletes respect the integrity of the game.

    Here are the nominees for events from Oct. 7-12.

    Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week poll for Oct. 7-12

    Asher Ghioto, Bolles football

    The freshman defensive end recorded three sacks in the Stallions' 26-0 shutout of Jackson.

    Bella Gomez, Mandarin volleyball

    The senior setter supplied steady assists as well as reliable serves through the Mustangs' third consecutive Gateway Conference championship.

    Colson Hale, Fernandina Beach boys golf

    The sophomore earned medalist honors with a 36 as the Pirates defeated West Nassau at Amelia River.

    Max Shaver, Fletcher boys diving

    The senior won the Gateway Conference diving championship Saturday with a score of 526.95 points.

    Mason Williams, Providence football

    The senior quarterback rushed for two touchdowns and passed for three, gaining 258 total yards in all, in a 35-7 win over Christ's Church.

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: VOTE: Florida Times-Union High School Athlete of the Week, October 14

