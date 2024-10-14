Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Florida Times-Union

    Uninsured Duval County residents can get free telehealth care by calling Healthlink JAX

    By David Bauerlein, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union,

    2 days ago

    Duval County residents who lack health insurance can now get free medical assistance through a city hotline called Healthlink JAX that connects people with doctors for round-the-clock virtual care and also sets them up with regular primary care physicians for non-emergency appointments.

    Mayor Donna Deegan said Healthlink JAX will give uninsured residents an alternative to emergency room visits that put a financial burden on them and drive up the overall cost of the health care system.

    "This is a great day for Jacksonville and I think that over time, you're going to see what a revolutionary piece this is going to be for our community in terms of providing better health and frankly providing better financial health for our community," she said last week during the announcement of Healthlink JAX.

    Here is how the program will work.

    Healthlink JAX will provide around-the-clock telehealth visit

    Just as emergency rooms are open 24 hours a day, the Healthlink JAX line also will be open at all hours to Duval County residents without health insurance by calling (904) 925-2273. Healthlink will connect the caller with a doctor who can provide telehealth assistance based on the medical condition of the person calling.

    The telehealth visit will help the person understand whether their condition rises to the level of a trip to the emergency room or can be handled in another way. The after-hours care on the telehealth visit can include helping people with prescriptions and guidance on treatment.

    "If you need to see a doctor, you will get a text sent to you at that moment to your phone," said Dr. Matthew Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Telescope Health. "You click that and you're on with a physician."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCagW_0w5vZdlU00

    City works with Telescope Health on Healthlink JAX

    The city is working with Jacksonville-based Telescope Health on the new program. The city will pay $2.18 million for it and hopes it will see about 10,000 patients, equating to about $150 to $200 per patient, said Dr. Sunil Joshi, chief health officer for the city.

    "We're helping families get the care they need when they need it, without the burden of navigating the emergency room and paying those high costs that are associated with them," Joshi said.

    Telescope Health previously teamed up with the city during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide testing sites around the city.

    Thompson said emergency rooms are not geared toward treating non-emergency conditions.

    "We all have the best intentions but the E.R. is not created to provide preventative care, to provide a medical home," Thompson said. "It's created to provide immediate support and then send the person out."

    He said if people don't have resources for care outside the emergency room, "It's a revolving door. So this program breaks that cycle."

    Healthlink will dovetail with JaxCareConnect to line up primary care

    Healthlink also will have health care navigators, such as nurses and social workers, who help callers get hooked up with regular doctors through the existing JaxCareConnect program that consists of Agape Family Health, Community Health Outreach, Mission House, Muslim American Social Services, Sulzbacher Center, Volunteers in Medicine and WeCareJax.

    City Council added $500,000 to this year's city budget in support of JaxCareConnect, which launched a website in 2021 to connect uninsured residents with primary care doctors.

    JaxCareConnect: Website launched to connect Jacksonville's uninsured to health care: 'This ... could not have come at a better time'

    City Council member Michael Boylan, who pushed for the city funding, told the City Council's Finance Committee during budget hearings the JaxCareConnect program saves millions of dollars in emergency room costs by helping people get regular office visits with doctors.

    "It's more than just treating illness," Boylan said at the announcement of Healthlink. "It's about helping people find a medical home. It's about getting people's health back on track, seeing a physician, getting screenings and taking steps necessary to lead longer, healthier lives."

    This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Uninsured Duval County residents can get free telehealth care by calling Healthlink JAX

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Florida Is Getting New Prototype Olive Garden Close To A Culver's, Dunkin Donuts, And Slim Chickens
    L. Cane2 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    No, Day of the Dead is not ‘Mexican Halloween.’ But it is like All Souls Day. A guide to traditions
    The Florida Times-Union1 day ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King27 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy