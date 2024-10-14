Uninsured Duval County residents can get free telehealth care by calling Healthlink JAX

Duval County residents who lack health insurance can now get free medical assistance through a city hotline called Healthlink JAX that connects people with doctors for round-the-clock virtual care and also sets them up with regular primary care physicians for non-emergency appointments.

Mayor Donna Deegan said Healthlink JAX will give uninsured residents an alternative to emergency room visits that put a financial burden on them and drive up the overall cost of the health care system.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and I think that over time, you're going to see what a revolutionary piece this is going to be for our community in terms of providing better health and frankly providing better financial health for our community," she said last week during the announcement of Healthlink JAX.

Here is how the program will work.

Healthlink JAX will provide around-the-clock telehealth visit

Just as emergency rooms are open 24 hours a day, the Healthlink JAX line also will be open at all hours to Duval County residents without health insurance by calling (904) 925-2273. Healthlink will connect the caller with a doctor who can provide telehealth assistance based on the medical condition of the person calling.

The telehealth visit will help the person understand whether their condition rises to the level of a trip to the emergency room or can be handled in another way. The after-hours care on the telehealth visit can include helping people with prescriptions and guidance on treatment.

"If you need to see a doctor, you will get a text sent to you at that moment to your phone," said Dr. Matthew Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Telescope Health. "You click that and you're on with a physician."

City works with Telescope Health on Healthlink JAX

The city is working with Jacksonville-based Telescope Health on the new program. The city will pay $2.18 million for it and hopes it will see about 10,000 patients, equating to about $150 to $200 per patient, said Dr. Sunil Joshi, chief health officer for the city.

"We're helping families get the care they need when they need it, without the burden of navigating the emergency room and paying those high costs that are associated with them," Joshi said.

Telescope Health previously teamed up with the city during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide testing sites around the city.

Thompson said emergency rooms are not geared toward treating non-emergency conditions.

"We all have the best intentions but the E.R. is not created to provide preventative care, to provide a medical home," Thompson said. "It's created to provide immediate support and then send the person out."

He said if people don't have resources for care outside the emergency room, "It's a revolving door. So this program breaks that cycle."

Healthlink will dovetail with JaxCareConnect to line up primary care

Healthlink also will have health care navigators, such as nurses and social workers, who help callers get hooked up with regular doctors through the existing JaxCareConnect program that consists of Agape Family Health, Community Health Outreach, Mission House, Muslim American Social Services, Sulzbacher Center, Volunteers in Medicine and WeCareJax.

City Council added $500,000 to this year's city budget in support of JaxCareConnect, which launched a website in 2021 to connect uninsured residents with primary care doctors.

JaxCareConnect: Website launched to connect Jacksonville's uninsured to health care: 'This ... could not have come at a better time'

City Council member Michael Boylan, who pushed for the city funding, told the City Council's Finance Committee during budget hearings the JaxCareConnect program saves millions of dollars in emergency room costs by helping people get regular office visits with doctors.

"It's more than just treating illness," Boylan said at the announcement of Healthlink. "It's about helping people find a medical home. It's about getting people's health back on track, seeing a physician, getting screenings and taking steps necessary to lead longer, healthier lives."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Uninsured Duval County residents can get free telehealth care by calling Healthlink JAX