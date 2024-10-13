Game rewind: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears stomp 1-5 Jaguars in London

(This story has been updated to add new information and a photo or video).

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the eastern side of the Atlantic Ocean, beginning their two weeks of football in London with Sunday morning's game against the Chicago Bears . Kickoff is 9:30 a.m. Eastern at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars (1-4) ended their losing streak last week, buoyed by a career high in passing yardage from Trevor Lawrence against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars produced three plays of 60 or more yards (Lawrence's passes to Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk, along with a touchdown rush by Tank Bigsby ) for only the second time in franchise history.

They'll take on the Bears (3-2) after Chicago's rout of the Carolina Panthers last week. Quarterback Caleb Williams , like Lawrence a former No. 1 draft pick, also has Jacksonville ties after training in the area.

Jaguars vs Bears score updates

Jacksonville Jaguars highlights vs Bears

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco took a beat to find the words to explain the team's 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But when he finally found them, he didn't mince anything . --Demetrius Harvey

One of the Jacksonville Jaguars ’ most eternally optimistic players, receiver Christian Kirk, stood frozen on the sideline in the fourth quarter, staring at the ground like a man who couldn’t fathom the nightmare unfolding around him.

That momentary picture tells you everything necessary about the state of this team. It’s broken from a confidence standpoint, and neither the players nor the coaches know how to get it back on track.

Whatever panacea the Jaguars hoped would evolve from a return trip to London, all of it hit a resounding thud Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a 35-16 rout by the Chicago Bears .

At 1-5, the NFL might as well issue a coroner’s report for the Jaguars’ season . --Gene Frenette

Despite how poorly the Jacksonville Jaguars played on both sides of the ball in the first 34 minutes of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, there was still a glimmer of optimism at one point in the second half.

After the Bears scored to take a 21-3 lead with 11:22 left in the third period, the Jaguars offense finally came to life with an 11-play drive that ended with Trevor Lawrence’s 21-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis. It was 21-10, a two-score game and plenty of time.

Right? Not so fast. --Garry Smits

Grading the Jacksonville Jaguars’ dismal performance in a 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears based on execution, effort and game circumstances. See the grades here. --Gene Frenette

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) entered Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears (4-2) desperate to pick up their second win after starting the season 0-4.

That didn't happen . --Demetrius Harvey

The Jaguars drop to 1-5, with another London game next week against the New England Patriots still to come. --Clayton Freeman

Caleb Williams and the Bears chewed up some more clock and the Jaguars' chances are nearly over. Cairo Santos, from St. Joseph Academy, had his 43-yard field goal blocked -- both Travon Walker and Roy Robertson-Harris were on the scene for the Jaguars. But the Jags need three scores fast, and that's not likely. Bears 35, Jaguars 16, 3:21 4th. --Clayton Freeman

A lot of missed opportunities on that drive for the Jaguars: Gabe Davis dropped a likely touchdown pass around the 2, Brian Thomas Jr. couldn't bring in a perfect delivery in the end zone, Christian Kirk had a potential TD pass broken up by Elijah Hicks and then Trevor Lawrence missed high for an open Davis. Eventually, on fourth down, Lawrence connected with Davis for a score. A two-point try misfired, and it feels like too little, too late for the Jags.

Bears 35, Jaguars 16, 6:58 4th. --Clayton Freeman

Yes, Chicago is back in the end zone after that turnover. First, Cole Kmet did more damage for the Bears, catching a pass to the Jacksonville 9. DJ Moore was brought down just short of the pylon on first down after an official review, but there was no doubt on the next play. D'Andre Swift followed the lead block of Doug Kramer Jr. into the end zone from 1 yard. Another extra point by former St. Joseph Academy kicker Cairo Santos, and the hole deepens for the Jags.

Bears 35, Jaguars 10, 12:29 4th. - -Clayton Freeman

It's getting worse for the Jaguars. Tank Bigsby fumbled on the kickoff return, but the Jags got that one back. There was no bail-out, though, when Trevor Lawrence — one play after getting sacked by Chris Williams — threw into heavy traffic over the middle and Josh Blackwell made the pick. Chicago starts at the Jacksonville 36. Bears 28, Jaguars 10, 13:34 4th. - -Clayton Freeman

When the Jacksonville Jaguars had to settle for a Cam Little field goal after an impressive opening drives, fans on social media were a bit upset but still thought it was a promising start. Now, they're decidedly not happy campers . --Garry Smits

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be without a key offensive player for the rest of their game in London. Here's the latest on the new injury for running back Travis Etienne Jr. - -Juston Lewis

How many chances can the Jaguars keep giving the Bears? Too many, and now the Jags are in trouble. Travon Walker sacked Caleb Williams on third down, but the play was nullified because of 12 players on the field. Then, two more third-down stops were wiped out by defensive holding calls on Ronald Darby, both times giving Chicago automatic first downs. After those chances, Williams threw his fourth TD pass, a 2-yarder to Keenan Allen.

Bears 28, Jaguars 10, 14:56 4th. --Clayton Freeman

Chicago is knocking on the door once again in London. - -Clayton Freeman

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive backs Darnell Savage and Jarrian Jones were taken out of the game and evaluated for concussions early in the third quarter of the team's contest against the Chicago Bears. Here's what we know. --Demetrius Harvey

The Jaguars are in the end zone, finally. Trevor Lawrence had misfired on an earlier attempt on this drive, when a potential deep ball TD to Brian Thomas Jr. was underthrown and hit Chicago's T.J. Edwards in the back. But Lawrence made no mistake after getting another chance, rolling left and firing to Gabe Davis for a score. The Jags are still two touchdowns down, but that was their best drive of the day.

Bears 21, Jaguars 10, 6:02 3rd. --Clayton Freeman

The numbers: 17 of 21 for 172 yards for Caleb Williams, who is playing with confidence. A pass to Keenan Allen from 7 yards wraps up this drive in the end zone, and the Jaguars are in big trouble in London.

Bears 21, Jaguars 3, 11:22 3rd. --Clayton Freeman

Keenan Allen caught a third-down pass to convert for the Bears, but that's not the biggest problem for the Jaguars. Both rookie Jarrian Jones and Darnell Savage went down on the play, further aggravating the injury issues for a secondary already missing Tyson Campbell. Bears 14, Jaguars 3, 13:13 3rd. - -Clayton Freeman

Disaster for the Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence completed a deep pass to Evan Engram across midfield, but the tight end had the ball stripped from his grasp by T.J. Edwards and Chicago's Jaylon Jones returned it to the Jacksonville 41. The Bears' aggressive defense pays off again. --Clayton Freeman

It's a 14-3 deficit for Trevor Lawrence and the Jags in London. The offense begins the third quarter with the football. - -Clayton Freeman

Part of the gallery following Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth in March's first round at The Players Championship was a celebrity spectator who was inside the ropes. He's also someone the Chicago Bears may be counting on to eventually lead them to the Super Bowl. -- Gene Frenette

The Jags couldn't take advantage of a promising first quarter, and now they've got a long road back in London. --Clayton Freeman

Tight end troubles are back for the Jacksonville defense. Cole Kmet is open in the back of the end zone and Caleb Williams finds him. Williams set that up with a long run to the Jacksonville 2. It's a two-score deficit for the Jags.

Bears 14, Jaguars 3, 0:13 2nd. - -Clayton Freeman

Caleb Williams is on the move, after a 25-yard scramble that ended directly on the NFL shield at midfield. The Bears are pressing to tack on another score before the break. --Clayton Freeman

It's becoming a three-and-out fest for the Jacksonville offense. Evan Engram is brought down just one yard short of the chains, leading to a Logan Cooke punt. Not much production for Jacksonville since that opening drive. Bears 7, Jaguars 3, 3:08 2nd. --Clayton Freeman

The Bears have been really humming on O, but Caleb Williams will want that one back. Facing third and 1 across midfield, Williams had DJ Moore open deep but floated the pass too much, and Andre Cisco picked it off for the Jags. A needed big play for the Jaguars' safety, who has had some rough moments in the last couple of games and got run over for Chicago's first touchdown. That's the Jaguars' first pick this season. Cisco returned it to the Jacksonville 29 as well. Bears 7, Jaguars 3, 5:10 2nd. - -Clayton Freeman

Former Sandalwood High School standout DeMarcus Walker hurried Trevor Lawrence from the pocket and the quarterback's scramble comes up short. Logan Cooke punts it away. Bears 7, Jaguars 3, 9:26 2nd. --Clayton Freeman

Travis Etienne caught Trevor Lawrence's pass at the 50 but immediately got stripped by Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who also fell on the loose ball. Upon further review, though, referee Brad Allen ruled that Etienne had not completed the catch. The Jaguars, set up by an excellent Tank Bigsby kickoff return, retain possession. Bears 7, Jaguars 3, 10:51 2nd. --Clayton Freeman

So much for that solid start for the Jacksonville defense. The Bears are on top, after a drive with multiple Jacksonville miscues: a pass interference flag on Darnell Savage and a lot of missed tackles. Caleb Williams created the go-ahead TD with a pump fake that completely fooled Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd, then a strike to Cole Kmet, who steamrolled Andre Cisco on his way to the end zone for a 31-yard score.

Bears 7, Jaguars 3, 11:07 2nd. --Clayton Freeman

That's the end of the quarter. After absorbing a second-down sack, on what seemed to be a miscommunication in timing with Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence found Evan Engram on third down but short of the chains. Jacksonville allowed only 7 yards in that quarter. --Clayton Freeman

You might be seeing that play come to an Internet meme near you. On third down, Bears QB Caleb Williams threw the ball against his own offensive lineman from point-blank range, for a bizarre incomplete pass (Jaguars players swarmed to the loose ball, but it had already been blown dead). A weird play but a great start for the Jacksonville defense, which has been reliable in the tackles so far with Ventrell Miller and Devin Lloyd making nice stops. Jaguars 3, Bears 0, 3:04 1st. --Clayton Freeman

A long march to three points for the Jaguars, highlighted by the first catch for Evan Engram since his return, Trevor Lawrence's scramble across midfield and a 13-yard reception from Brian Thomas Jr. on a pass that possibly touched the ground but was not challenged by Chicago. But a couple of false starts late in that drive, by Walker Little (lining up as an eligible receiver) and Gabe Davis, did not help. Nor did third down, when Davis dropped what could have been a touchdown strike from Lawrence. Cam Little converted from 30 yards, but it's a drive that could have ended in something more for the Jags.

Jaguars 3, Bears 0, 4:37 1st. - -Clayton Freeman

Nice start for the Jacksonville D. Roy Robertson-Harris downed Caleb Williams in the backfield on third down, after Travon Walker and Arik Armstead had flushed the QB from the pocket. Now it's Trevor Lawrence's turn. It's the best opening-drive performance from the Jags this season. Jaguars 0, Bears 0, 12:49 1st. --Clayton Freeman

It's almost time for kickoff in London. Caleb Williams, who trains in Northeast Florida, and the Chicago offense will go to work first. --Clayton Freeman

One of the best moves in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offseason was presumed to be the hiring of defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen . His unit looked good the first two games, but it has since raised multiple red flags with dreadful pass coverage. Allowing 24 fourth quarter points last week to the Indianapolis Colts and 39-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco was particularly alarming. Nothing looked worse than holding a 14-point lead, then letting Colts third-team receiver Alec Pierce get behind the secondary twice for catches of 45 and 65 yards that allowed Indianapolis to pull into a 34-34 tie. --Gene Frenette

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is used to taking the annual trip to London with the team. He’s played four games across the pond in his first three years in the league, holding a 3-1 record in those contests.

His first win as a professional came against the Miami Dolphins in London as a rookie . And the two games last season — victories over the Falcons and Bills — were pivotal to the Jaguars turning around their early season misfortunes. --Juston Lewis

Evan Engram has watched during his time away as the Jaguars struggled on offense in losses to the Browns, Buffalo and Houston, but then turned in a marvelous performance last week in a 37-34 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Now, he's ready to boost the offense again . - -Garry Smits

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got their first win of 2024. Can they add to that as they head to London for a showdown with the Chicago Bears ? Here's what national experts are saying . - -Dan Rorabaugh

The Jacksonville Jaguars ' rushing attack is evolving with the emergence of second-year back Tank Bigsby .

Bigsby is squarely inserted as the team's power back with Travis Etienne remaining as the team's elusive, pass-catching back. Etienne this season has caught 16 passes for 91 yards. He's run for 231 yards on 53 carries (4.4 yards per carry) . --Demetrius Harvey

Can the Jaguars' 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence outduel the Bears' 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams? Let's see what our experts think. --Tim Walters

This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars look to continue its success with tight end Evan Engram re-joining the fray after missing the last four weeks of the season due to a hamstring injury. Here's the full update on the inactives . - -Demetrius Harvey

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to play back-to-back games in London, England for a second straight season, and their aspirations for the Jaguars ' presence across the pond remain unchanged.

The three-year rights agreement between the Jaguars, the NFL and Wembley Stadium ends after this season. The team signed the deal ahead of the 2022 season after holding the rights from 2013-2020 through various agreements. What does the team's future plan for London look like? --Demetrius Harvey

NFL owners are slated to vote next Tuesday on whether or not they approve of the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville's stadium renovation project. Approval requires backing from 75% of NFL owners.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan is optimistic that the owners will vote in the team's favor, but you never know until the vote is cast Khan said in an exclusive interview with the Times-Union on Saturday. --Demetrius Harvey

For the first time, the Jaguars’ major sponsors, business partners and many London dignitaries will get their first look at owner Shad Khan’s fourth yacht, the superyacht Kismet, at his annual party Thursday night, Oct. 17, before the Patriots game. --Gene Frenette

The Jacksonville Jaguars are underachieving after a 1-4 start to the 2024 season. What matters most though, Jaguars owner Shad Khan told the Times-Union in an exclusive interview on Saturday, is how the team finishes.

Khan cited Jacksonville's past two seasons as part of his thought process. The team began the 2022 season 2-6, finishing 9-8 to become AFC South Champions . In 2023, however, Jacksonville flipped that, starting the year 8-3, while finishing 9-8 and out of the playoffs . --Demetrius Harvey

Date: Sunday, October 13

Sunday, October 13 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)

What channel is the Jaguars vs Bears game?

Who is announcing the Jaguars vs Bears game?

Play-by-play : Rich Eisen

: Rich Eisen Analyst : Kurt Warner

: Kurt Warner Sideline reporters: Stacey Dales and Jamie Erdahl

Jaguars vs Bears predictions

Demetrius Harvey, Florida Times-Union : Bears 24, Jaguars 10

"I liked what I saw from Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville's offense against a Gus Bradley defense down a handful of starters. Given how the majority of their games have gone this year, I'm not sure they can repeat the same performance against a Bears defense that ranks in the top 10 in all major categories. Perhaps I'm proven wrong?"

Gene Frenette, Florida Times-Union : Jaguars 24, Bears 23

"The big advantage for the Jaguars should be Trevor Lawrence, after busting out of his slump against the Colts, playing in his fifth London game (he's 3-1) and this being a new experience for Bears rookie QB Caleb Williams. Then again, Chicago's defense is holding quarterbacks to an NFL-low 68.2 rating. This feels like a coin-flip."

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News : Bears 24, Jaguars 20

"It took 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence celebrating his 25th birthday last Sunday to put up a needed big game to lift Jacksonville to its first victory of the season. But there's no winning streak in Jacksonville's home away from home in London. The Bears have gotten hot with 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, who will take advantage of another weak pass defense with his streamlined weapons, DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift, and Cole Kmet. Even more good rushing success from the Jaguars won't be enough across the pond."

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY : Bears 26, Jaguars 20

"Chicago showed it can have a very capable offense if the offensive line gives Caleb Williams plenty of time to throw. The Jaguars, similar to last week’s opponent (Panthers), struggle to generate a pass rush and still have failed to intercept a single pass — one of only three teams to do so. Jacksonville’s week of preparation may also be disrupted by Hurricane Milton."

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Friday:

Spread: Bears (-1)

Bears (-1) Over/under : 44½

: 44½ Moneyline: Jaguars +100, Bears -120

Jaguars running back Travis Etienne was limited at practice with a shoulder injury but did not have an injury designation Friday. Tight end Evan Engram (hamstring) was listed as questionable, as were receiver Gabe Davis (knee), safety Daniel Thomas (hamstring) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (neck). Cornerback Tyson Campbell is out with a hamstring injury.

Bears defensive lineman Zacch Pickens (groin) and defensive backs Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and Terell Smith (hip) are out. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was limited at practice Friday with an ankle injury and was listed as questionable.

Jaguars vs Bears weather

Weather.com predicts 51 degrees with cloudy skies at kickoff in Tottenham. Winds are expected to blow out of the southwest at 3 mph. There is almost no chance of rain.

Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2024

September 8: at Miami (L 20-17)

September 15: vs. Cleveland (L 18-13)

September 23: at Buffalo (L 47-10)

September 29:at Houston (L 24-20)

October 6: vs. Indianapolis (W 37-34)

October 13: at Chicago, 9:30 a.m. in London

October 20: vs. New England, 9:30 a.m. in London

October 27: vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m.

November 3: at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

November 10: vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

November 17: at Detroit, 1 p.m.

November 24: Bye

December 1: vs. Houston, 1 p.m.

December 8:at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

December 15: vs. NY Jets, 1 p.m.

December 22: at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

December 29:vs. Tennessee, 1 p.m.

TBA: at Indianapolis

Record: 1-4

Chicago Bears schedule 2024

September 8: vs. Tennessee (W 24-17)

September 15: at Houston (L 19-13)

September 22: at Indianapolis (L 21-16)

September 29: vs. LA Rams (W 24-18)

October 6: vs. Carolina (W 36-10)

October 13: vs. Jacksonville, 9:30 a.m. in London

October 20: Bye

October 27: at Washington, 1 p.m.

November 3: at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

November 10: vs. New England, 1 p.m.

November 17: vs. Green Bay, 1 p.m.

November 24: vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

November 28: at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

December 8: at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

December 16: at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

December 22: vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

December 26: vs. Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

TBA: at Green Bay

Record: 3-2

