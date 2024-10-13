NFL cheerleaders in photos: See Jacksonville Jaguar ROAR behind the scenes, on the field

What do you know about Jacksonville Jaguars cheerleaders ?

Many of the women on the team have decades of dance experience — from tap to ballet to hip hop — while others may have gymnastics skills as well. Some cheered for sports teams in high school or college while others have been on dance teams in the past.

“As you go through the audition process, you can be an incredible dancer, but you also have to be a great performer,” explained Christy Stechman Zynda, director of entertainment groups and grassroot events for the Jaguars and a former Roar cheerleader.

The life of an NFL cheerleader: Behind the scenes with Jacksonville's Roar of the Jaguars

No matter what their backgrounds were like, she said they all had that something “extra” that pushed them over the top in auditions.

“It’s such a unique experience,” Stechman Zynda said. “Only so many people can say they are an NFL cheerleader.”

With a five-year limit on serving on the squad, being part of the Roar isn’t something that lasts forever, and it’s certainly not something every person who auditions gets to do.

