What you should know about using native Florida plants in your yard

Why should we plant native plants? I’ve talked to people who think Florida is tropical with no variation in plants year-round; that they are green and blooming all year. Florida is semi-tropical with subtle seasons. We can have blooms year-round from a variety of different plants each in their own season.

We do have lots of evergreen plants, but we also have deciduous and herbaceous plants. Our native plants evolved along with our native pollinators, insects and animals. Even migrating birds depend on native plants’ berries being available in their season. Some specialist insects only feed or lay their eggs on certain plants. Certain native bees are active when certain native plants are blooming. Most people, like butterflies and their caterpillars, feed on certain plants. “If something is not eating your plant, it is not part of the ecosystem.”

Native plants are suitable for several of the Florida Friendly principles; right plant, right place with little or no supplemental water after establishment. Self-mulching with leaf drops recycles yard waste and helps produce a balanced ecosystem that helps manage yard pests and feeds and protects nature’s creatures. Native plants can even reduce storm runoff and buffer storm surge. You can help to protect the waterfront with the appropriate plant choices, like mangroves, salt marsh grasses and salt tolerant plants for occasional flooding. Plants that can handle freshwater flooding would be different; cypress trees and other swamp or creek-side plants.

October has been designed as Native Plant Month in Florida by the Florida Native Plant Society. Though we can plant year-round in Florida, some times of the year are better for getting plants established. Planting in the fall means there is mild winter weather ahead and the temperature stays moderate with a few cool dips. Local nurseries are more likely to carry native plants, some even have large sections set aside for natives. The Florida Association of Native Nurseries has a gardener’s website that has a map listing of retail nurseries that carry native plants. Enlarge it to see nursery icons stacked on top of each other. Seeds can be purchased online from the Florida Wildflower Growers Cooperative. It is illegal to collect native plants from the wild unless you have a permit. Seeds are also available at local Native Plant Society meetings and they usually have native plant sales. The Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sales also include lots of native plants. To get the coveted Florida Friendly Yard designations, you will now need to include 25% or 40% of native plants. Be leery of nationally produced packets of wildflower seeds, many are not appropriate for Florida and sometimes include non-native seeds.

To plant your native plant seeds, you will need an area free of sod and weeds. Scatter the seeds on the surface and lightly rake them in for soil contact. Walk on or press surface seeds for good soil contact. If there’s no rain, water for a week to 10 days. Some seeds will sprout this fall and remain as leaf rosettes over the winter, others will need nature’s varying water and temperatures to break dormancy. If you have picked appropriate species, they should not need supplemental water to grow and flower. Let them set seeds for birds and self-seeding.

Native plants can reduce your yard maintenance and give you a pretty Florida-specific view and an ecologically active garden.

Brenda Daly is a Master Gardener volunteer with the Duval County Extension Service and the University of Florida/IFAS. For gardening questions, call the Duval County Extension Office at (904) 255-7450 from 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and ask for a Master Gardener volunteer.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: What you should know about using native Florida plants in your yard